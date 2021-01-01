« previous next »
New UK Government

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:52:39 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/sep/11/reeves-announces-8bn-uk-investment-by-amazons-cloud-computing-arm

£8bn in investments from AWS to build data centres has been secured by the government

jonnypb

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:56:09 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:41:37 pm
On a side note one thing highlighted here though what the UK does a particularly lousy job of is financial education, it should be taught at school

They should get rid of the core maths and EPQ that you have to do in Year 12 and replace it with more meaningful learning like this.
reddebs

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:57:40 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:26:15 pm
Me neither.  I don't have a private pension either.  Something that was never offered, anywhere I have worked.  Probably because I am female, and the attitude towards female workers back in the 70s/80s was pretty bad.  Lower pay etc.

I will, I believe, qualify for the full state pension, from stamps paid in work, and credits from the past ten years because I received Carer's Allowance.

That is all I will have to live on in a few years time.  But you know, we are all filthy rich etc etc.

I'm lucky that I can afford to live on what I earn now and will continue working after I get my state pension so I will feel filthy rich as that extra £800+ each month can go towards some nice things like a holiday or a new sofa, maybe towards a car or the occasional night out.

Things I can't afford now!!
stewil007

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:01:39 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:37:26 pm
Reforming the NHS without any extra money? Good luck with that.

I think the quote was that there would be no more money WITHOUT reform
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:05:18 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/business/reeves-defends-claiming-energy-expenses-and-insists-winter-fuel-cuts-right-move-b2610926.html


Ed Davey meanwhile called for the Prime Minister to reverse a previous Conversative Party tax cut for banks rather than removing winter fuel payments for some pensioners.
filopastry

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:05:47 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:51:47 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cewlwkg82ggo

National Debt to treble in the next 50 years according to the OBR

The demographic impacts for a lot of "The West" look horrible in the coming years.

Higher healthcare demands, lower proportion of people of working age paying taxes, higher care costs, higher pensions.

None of the solutions to that are likely to be painless
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:08:44 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:05:47 pm
The demographic impacts for a lot of "The West" look horrible in the coming years.

Higher healthcare demands, lower proportion of people of working age paying taxes, higher care costs, higher pensions.

None of the solutions to that are likely to be painless

The previous government said there is a gazillion fighting age  Syrian men looking to 'invade'
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:19:39 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:37:26 pm
Reforming the NHS without any extra money? Good luck with that.
The whole purpose of reform is to make the NHS more efficient. this will save the country money,
It's not as if Labour haven't explained this but people either forget or ignore all the reasons why the NHS is broken.
Tory cuts didn't save the country money, they cost the country £billions. the cuts turned a efficient NHS into a shambles, the cuts severed the link between care and the NHS. cuts added to the total wage bill to operate the NHS. cuts led to Doctors surgeries to the point of colipase.

Reform means repairing all this damage to make the NHS. Doctors and care run as a team more efficiently. this will not only save the country billions it will lead to a more fit for purpose health care system.
The argument of needing to throw more money to make the NHS better is a get out of jail excuse for the Torys, we shouldn't forget why things got so bad, Tory ideology and incompetence took us to where we are now.
Funding for the NHS is a different matter entirely.
CornerFlag

Re: New UK Government
Today at 06:51:09 pm
How much do the free bus passes from 60 to pension age cost?  I know it wouldn't be nearly anything like these WFA savings, but they feel like they could be removed at much less pushback.  I've seen figures of £450m bandied about with a cursory Google search, though not everyone has passes from the age of 60 so I imagine it's much lower.

Similar question with the Senior Railcard, if anyone knows?

Just to clarify, it's for those areas that send out passes for those UNDER the pension age, and are therefore still likely to be working, not those at pension ago or above.

If things like those were removed but the WFA restored, what sort of backlash do we think there'd be?  Genuinely asking in good faith
Millie

Re: New UK Government
Today at 06:58:20 pm
They better not take my bus pass away.  It's the only way I can afford to go out.
Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
Today at 06:58:58 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 06:51:09 pm
How much do the free bus passes from 60 to pension age cost?  I know it wouldn't be nearly anything like these WFA savings, but they feel like they could be removed at much less pushback.  I've seen figures of £450m bandied about with a cursory Google search, though not everyone has passes from the age of 60 so I imagine it's much lower.

Similar question with the Senior Railcard, if anyone knows?

Just to clarify, it's for those areas that send out passes for those UNDER the pension age, and are therefore still likely to be working, not those at pension ago or above.

It comes back to what I said earlier - free buses for those people is great, but when you can only do it for a limited amount of people, better to prioritise others (we do now have free bus passes for everyone up to age 22 so it's a bit better in that regard now).
If things like those were removed but the WFA restored, what sort of backlash do we think there'd be?  Genuinely asking in good faith

I've always found it absolutely mad that bus passes were given at 60 in Scotland (wasn't aware of the situation in rUK). Those agedbetween 50 and retirment age are the wealthiest people that need free buses the absolute least.
Millie

Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:01:28 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:58:58 pm
I've always found it absolutely mad that bus passes were given at 60 in Scotland (wasn't aware of the situation in rUK). Those agedbetween 50 and retirment age are the wealthiest people that need free buses the absolute least.

I am nowhere near wealthy.  I was a carer for my late Mum for ten years or so, until a couple of years ago.  I can't get a job for love nor money now because I'm not that far off pension age.  I really need my bus pass.
kavah

Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:17:51 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:05:47 pm
...None of the solutions to that are likely to be painless

The only answers are rejoin the EU and increase immigration, like you say electoral suicide  ;D
Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:32:08 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:01:28 pm
I am nowhere near wealthy.  I was a carer for my late Mum for ten years or so, until a couple of years ago.  I can't get a job for love nor money now because I'm not that far off pension age.  I really need my bus pass.

Right, but I'm talking about people that aren't at pension age, at which point, why are those people between 60 and pension age prioritised above everyone else, when statistically they are going to be wealthier (less likely to have mortgages, be higher up the career ladder etc).

Now I can see advantages to both sides of this - 1) make benefits universal and 2) target benefits at those in most need, but making bus passes universally available to that specific age group achieves neither of those.

There are plenty of people who are below 60 in the same boat as yourself.
Millie

Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:44:13 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:32:08 pm
Right, but I'm talking about people that aren't at pension age, at which point, why are those people between 60 and pension age prioritised above everyone else, when statistically they are going to be wealthier (less likely to have mortgages, be higher up the career ladder etc).

Now I can see advantages to both sides of this - 1) make benefits universal and 2) target benefits at those in most need, but making bus passes universally available to that specific age group achieves neither of those.

There are plenty of people who are below 60 in the same boat as yourself.

You're all heart.

I'm stuck in limbo.  If I was below 60 maybe I would stand a better chance at getting a job.  I saved the government a fortune caring for my Mum on the lousy pittance they give you for it.  Now she has died I get thrown on the scrap heap.  Too young yet for my pension and too old for any employer to consider me. 
Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:48:06 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:44:13 pm
You're all heart.

I'm stuck in limbo.  If I was below 60 maybe I would stand a better chance at getting a job.  I saved the government a fortune caring for my Mum on the lousy pittance they give you for it.  Now she has died I get thrown on the scrap heap.  Too young yet for my pension and too old for any employer to consider me.

The  problem here is, you think I am advocating taking away your bus pass - I'm not. I'm saying if we are not going to make it truly universal (I'd love to be like Estonia or Luxembourg with free public transport for all residents) then we should target free bus travel as well as possible, covering those who need it most - that would include people like yourself. You don't need to make it a blanket pass for all those between 60 and pension age for you to get one.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:50:15 pm
What reform is needed for extra NHS cash then?
