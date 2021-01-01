Reforming the NHS without any extra money? Good luck with that.



The whole purpose of reform is to make the NHS more efficient. this will save the country money,It's not as if Labour haven't explained this but people either forget or ignore all the reasons why the NHS is broken.Tory cuts didn't save the country money, they cost the country £billions. the cuts turned a efficient NHS into a shambles, the cuts severed the link between care and the NHS. cuts added to the total wage bill to operate the NHS. cuts led to Doctors surgeries to the point of colipase.Reform means repairing all this damage to make the NHS. Doctors and care run as a team more efficiently. this will not only save the country billions it will lead to a more fit for purpose health care system.The argument of needing to throw more money to make the NHS better is a get out of jail excuse for the Torys, we shouldn't forget why things got so bad, Tory ideology and incompetence took us to where we are now.Funding for the NHS is a different matter entirely.