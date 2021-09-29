With respect, (and as someone who is nowhere near pension age), I think your view is incredibly naive.



On a wider note, Ive held back from posting, but being honest, I find the sweeping generalisations, identity politics and some of the political dilettante dialogue on the forum really depressing and draining. It seems strange how some who undoubtedly consider themselves socialists will make sweeping statements/generalisations about the wealth of pensioners, yet (rightly) decry the right making sweeping statements/generalisations about other groups, such as the unemployed. Im not sure how folks square that away.



Personally, I cant condone leaving vulnerable people out in the cold (metaphorically or literally) because theyre not in my gang, or because its easier to pretend that pensioner poverty versus wealth is a binary issue. Whether they voted for Brexit, vote Tory, it doesnt matter. Im not willing to condone shutting people out from society or being cruel towards them. It wont solve anything, isnt how we bring people back together, and is not behaviour or an outlook Id associate with the left.



No doubt some will disagree, but thats my two penneth.



I certainly don't disagree. I'm sure most on here would agree that working age and retired workers are scrapping over a disproportionately small slice of the pie. This is certainly not unique to the UK but 14 years of Tory rule have definitely not helped, particularly so if you're a worker with a low-to-medium income.I think a lot of the frustration on here is thatthe growing inequality has been enabled by the support of pensioners (both directly in repeatedly electing the Tories and supporting Brexit and indirectly in making Labour scared to make balanced policy decisions). I want to emphasise 'statistically' because clearly there are many millions of retirees who do not support the Tories or other right-wing parties, and who never have.There's been an "I'm alright, Jack" culture in the UK for my whole lifetime so it's nothing new. People are only bothered by unfairness when it finally impacts them. Pensioners havebeen protected from the worst of it at the expense of working age people. Maybe it's too much of a leap but if those pensioners that enable growing inequality with their voting patterns felt the impact of their decisions they might be more open minded to the alternatives.I hope my posts haven't come across as young vs. old as that's never been my intention. Apologies to anyone if that was the case. I consider myself neither young or old butI'm closer to retirement than I am to starting my working life...