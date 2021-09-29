Hmm. Where I live I know 4 pensioners from my local pub who voted for brexit who are now dead. Maybe anyone over 75 should think they've no need to vote as certainly their working life is over? Just a thought.
With respect, (and as someone who is nowhere near pension age), I think your view is incredibly naive.
On a wider note, Ive held back from posting, but being honest, I find the sweeping generalisations, identity politics and some of the political dilettante dialogue on the forum really depressing and draining. It seems strange how some who undoubtedly consider themselves socialists will make sweeping statements/generalisations about the wealth of pensioners, yet (rightly) decry the right making sweeping statements/generalisations about other groups, such as the unemployed. Im not sure how folks square that away.
Personally, I cant condone leaving vulnerable people out in the cold (metaphorically or literally) because theyre not in my gang, or because its easier to pretend that pensioner poverty versus wealth is a binary issue. Whether they voted for Brexit, vote Tory, it doesnt matter. Im not willing to condone shutting people out from society or being cruel towards them. It wont solve anything, isnt how we bring people back together, and is not behaviour or an outlook Id associate with the left.
No doubt some will disagree, but thats my two penneth.