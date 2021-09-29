« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 83212 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:32:12 am
Me too! There must be a few pensioners on here and I don't think it would apply to any pf them.

I don't think the people pensioner bashing on here realise how alienated they make us feel and I'm not yet a pensioner.

It's like we shouldn't be considered once we stop contributing to the countries coffers just like we shouldn't have a vote because we no longer have a stake in the countries future.

It's degrading, ugly and downright insulting to be honest.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 10:52:04 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:47:18 am
I don't think the people pensioner bashing on here realise how alienated they make us feel and I'm not yet a pensioner.

It's like we shouldn't be considered once we stop contributing to the countries coffers just like we shouldn't have a vote because we no longer have a stake in the countries future.

It's degrading, ugly and downright insulting to be honest.

Absolutely no one is saying that though
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 11:02:10 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:47:18 am
I don't think the people pensioner bashing on here realise how alienated they make us feel and I'm not yet a pensioner.

It's like we shouldn't be considered once we stop contributing to the countries coffers just like we shouldn't have a vote because we no longer have a stake in the countries future.

It's degrading, ugly and downright insulting to be honest
Hmm. Where I live I know 4 pensioners from my local pub who voted for brexit who are now dead. Maybe anyone over 75 should think they've  no need to vote as certainly their working life is over? Just a thought.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 11:03:07 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:52:04 am
Absolutely no one is saying that though

Oh they have and they still do.  Maybe not in this exact thread but those views are scattered throughout others.

It's very ageist!!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 11:04:42 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:03:07 am
Oh they have and they still do.  Maybe not in this exact thread but those views are scattered throughout others.

It's very ageist!!

Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 11:02:10 am
Hmm. Where I live I know 4 pensioners from my local pub who voted for brexit who are now dead. Maybe anyone over 75 should think they've  no need to vote as certainly their working life is over? Just a thought.

Yeah this blew my comment out the water didn't it. Grim.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 11:09:11 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:07:18 am
Back in 2017 Starmer wrote a good piece in the Guardian criticizing Theresa May. He said

"The second major flaw in Theresa Mays approach concerns the ideological red lines she set out in her 2016 Tory conference speech, and underlined in a speech at Lancaster House. Those red lines swept the customs union and single market off the table, along with any future role for the European court of justice. This was always an extreme interpretation of the referendum, and was always going to pose significant problems on any number of issues  including the future of the Northern Ireland border. The governments contortions in recent days ought to be a warning that it is on the wrong track."

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/dec/05/theresa-may-brexit-red-lines-reckless-hostage-dup-promises-cant-keep

Unfortunately he's backed himself into a corner by doing exactly the same thing - promising not to put up taxes or rejoin the customs union (I think the latter will be palatable to the public). Both of these would have a massive impact but instead they're going for stuff like the WFA which, as someone (West London Red?) said, is a "rounding error" in the public finances.
You might well criticise the decision, but Starmer has not 'backed himself into a corner by doing exactly the same thing', because it is not an 'ideological red line'.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 11:12:28 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:04:42 am
Yeah this blew my comment out the water didn't it. Grim.

If similar comments were made towards any other minority there'd be a lot of lifetime bans happening!

I guess we should take it as tongue in cheek comments that aren't aimed at rawk members but discrimination is discrimination regardless of how glittery the wrappings 🤷
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 11:15:27 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:46:08 am
Glad I'm not the only one that this annoys!

You're definitely not
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 11:18:37 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3w6g0gzw40o

Quote
He was asked by Labour, shortly after the election, to identify the failings in the health service, but his remit did not stretch to coming up with solutions.

Would have been nice if they asked him to come up with solutions as well  :-X
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 11:27:29 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 11:02:10 am
Hmm. Where I live I know 4 pensioners from my local pub who voted for brexit who are now dead. Maybe anyone over 75 should think they've  no need to vote as certainly their working life is over? Just a thought.

With respect, (and as someone who is nowhere near pension age), I think your view is incredibly naive.

On a wider note, Ive held back from posting, but being honest, I find the sweeping generalisations, identity politics and some of the political dilettante dialogue on the forum really depressing and draining. It seems strange how some who undoubtedly consider themselves socialists will make sweeping statements/generalisations about the wealth of pensioners, yet (rightly) decry the right making sweeping statements/generalisations about other groups, such as the unemployed. Im not sure how folks square that away.

Personally, I cant condone leaving vulnerable people out in the cold (metaphorically or literally) because theyre not in my gang, or because its easier to pretend that pensioner poverty versus wealth is a binary issue. Whether they voted for Brexit, vote Tory, it doesnt matter. Im not willing to condone shutting people out from society or being cruel towards them. It wont solve anything, isnt how we bring people back together, and is not behaviour or an outlook Id associate with the left.

No doubt some will disagree, but thats my two penneth.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 11:33:46 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:18:37 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3w6g0gzw40o

Would have been nice if they asked him to come up with solutions as well  :-X

Wonder how much he got paid to tell us the NHS is shite, which we all know.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 12:07:17 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 11:27:29 am
With respect, (and as someone who is nowhere near pension age), I think your view is incredibly naive.

On a wider note, Ive held back from posting, but being honest, I find the sweeping generalisations, identity politics and some of the political dilettante dialogue on the forum really depressing and draining. It seems strange how some who undoubtedly consider themselves socialists will make sweeping statements/generalisations about the wealth of pensioners, yet (rightly) decry the right making sweeping statements/generalisations about other groups, such as the unemployed. Im not sure how folks square that away.

Personally, I cant condone leaving vulnerable people out in the cold (metaphorically or literally) because theyre not in my gang, or because its easier to pretend that pensioner poverty versus wealth is a binary issue. Whether they voted for Brexit, vote Tory, it doesnt matter. Im not willing to condone shutting people out from society or being cruel towards them. It wont solve anything, isnt how we bring people back together, and is not behaviour or an outlook Id associate with the left.

No doubt some will disagree, but thats my two penneth.
I certainly don't disagree.  I'm sure most on here would agree that working age and retired workers are scrapping over a disproportionately small slice of the pie.  This is certainly not unique to the UK but 14 years of Tory rule have definitely not helped, particularly so if you're a worker with a low-to-medium income.

I think a lot of the frustration on here is that statistically the growing inequality has been enabled by the support of pensioners (both directly in repeatedly electing the Tories and supporting Brexit and indirectly in making Labour scared to make balanced policy decisions).  I want to emphasise 'statistically' because clearly there are many millions of retirees who do not support the Tories or other right-wing parties, and who never have.

There's been an "I'm alright, Jack" culture in the UK for my whole lifetime so it's nothing new.  People are only bothered by unfairness when it finally impacts them.  Pensioners have statistically been protected from the worst of it at the expense of working age people.  Maybe it's too much of a leap but if those pensioners that enable growing inequality with their voting patterns felt the impact of their decisions they might be more open minded to the alternatives.

I hope my posts haven't come across as young vs. old as that's never been my intention.  Apologies to anyone if that was the case.  I consider myself neither young or old but statistically I'm closer to retirement than I am to starting my working life...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 12:32:50 pm »
My point isn't really ideological or pensioner bashing more that with the protections of the triple lock, the loss of the winter fuel allowance isn't some kind of utter disaster for pensioners as a group, the lowest income pensioners will still receive it and for those that have had it removed the state pension has increased in real terms thanks to triple lock impacts over multiple years (I wish I could say the same for my income!)

And once again over the course of the parliament it is likely that the state pension will continue to rise faster than inflation.

Nobody likes to see people losing out, but honestly in terms of public spending priorities this would not be high on my list, given the competing needs elsewhere.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 12:36:49 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:32:50 pm
My point isn't really ideological or pensioner bashing more that with the protections of the triple lock, the loss of the winter fuel allowance isn't some kind of utter disaster for pensioners as a group, the lowest income pensioners will still receive it and for those that have had it removed the state pension has increased in real terms thanks to triple lock impacts over multiple years (I wish I could say the same for my income!)

And once again over the course of the parliament it is likely that the state pension will continue to rise faster than inflation.

Nobody likes to see people losing out, but honestly in terms of public spending priorities this would not be high on my list, given the competing needs elsewhere.

I dont ewant to se cuts either but pensioners on less than 12k a year are losing money, there are spending cutes that could have been made ion groups well above 12k.
Better still raise taxes
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 12:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:04:42 am
Yeah this blew my comment out the water didn't it. Grim.

Unfortunately there's a couple of others in this thread as well. 

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:03:07 am
Oh they have and they still do.  Maybe not in this exact thread but those views are scattered throughout others.

It's very ageist!!

It's a shame that they can't show some decency and respect.  Maybe it's an age thing... although I still consider myself relatively young, but I know how to respect the older generation.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 12:48:49 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:43:43 pm
Unfortunately there's a couple of others in this thread as well. 


Quote from: smicer07 on September 10, 2024, 06:40:42 pm
Yes. Most pensioners are grumpy fuckers who have had it easy all their lives when compared to young people these days and are sitting on a fat pension in a nice house they paid pennies for.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 12:51:00 pm »
Love my parents but they were grumbling about the cut despite going on holidays 4 times a year...

There should always be a big safety net for those struggling but I just find it interesting younger folk are told to suck it up when it comes to house and rent prices and manage their money better, while we have the triple lock and generations that had much better opportunity to save and invest in pensions etc becrying this as disaster. Difficult for everyone who isn't rich right now unfortunately.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 12:58:55 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:51:00 pm
Love my parents but they were grumbling about the cut despite going on holidays 4 times a year...

There should always be a big safety net for those struggling but I just find it interesting younger folk are told to suck it up when it comes to house and rent prices and manage their money better, while we have the triple lock and generations that had much better opportunity to save and invest in pensions etc becrying this as disaster. Difficult for everyone who isn't rich right now unfortunately.

Hear the same from people my mum talks to as well, I mean it has kind of passed them by that the benefits environment for anyone of pensionable age v younger people has been very different for a while now, working age benefits are pretty horrible for a lot of people, pensioners didn't get to "enjoy" all those fitness assessments to retain any illness/disability related benefits either.

Mind you the people my mum lives near tend to think everyone would be fine if the country just deported all those foreign types (and that is not restricted to people of pension age by any means!)

They are that weird reactionary type who bang on about scroungers etc while pretty much all living off the state themselves, not sure I will ever understand that part of human nature.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 01:01:58 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:51:00 pm


I just find it interesting younger folk are told to suck it up when it comes to house and rent prices and manage their money better,

I'm not sure they are though.  Aren't labour trying to boost house building?
Without some kind of cap though, I fear they are on a hiding to nothing.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 01:03:11 pm »
there seems to be too much anti old people, anecdotal waffle to justify a shit Labour policy.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 01:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:03:11 pm
there seems to be too much anti old people, anecdotal waffle to justify a shit Labour policy.



Actually my justification is that pensioners are doing well enough under the triple lock that they are probably better off now that they were a couple of years ago even if they are in groups affected by this.

Would rather get cash to address child poverty than this (and we don't seem too close to getting those funds either sadly)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 01:08:17 pm »
A lot of us never benefitted from "work based benefits" 🤷
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 01:12:47 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:05:30 pm
Actually my justification is that pensioners are doing well enough under the triple lock that they are probably better off now that they were a couple of years ago even if they are in groups affected by this.

Would rather get cash to address child poverty than this (and we don't seem too close to getting those funds either sadly)

Yeah this is where I am at basically. I doubt there are any of that want the WFA scrapped in an ideal world, but in reality there are a mountain of things fighting over limited funds, and over the years generally pensioners have been protected whilst other benefits have been cut and public services crumbling.

It may not be fair, but I don't think it is possible to be fair to everyone and things have to be prioritised.

All that said, I don't think Labour have gone about this the right way and my approach would be very different but would go against Labour's red lines.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:05:30 pm
Actually my justification is that pensioners are doing well enough under the triple lock that they are probably better off now that they were a couple of years ago even if they are in groups affected by this.

Would rather get cash to address child poverty than this (and we don't seem too close to getting those funds either sadly)

Its not just you however your posts certainly fit the bill



 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 01:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:12:58 pm
Its not just you however your posts certainly fit the bill



 

Maybe you could address the bit of the post that is inaccurate rather than the ad hominem stuff.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 01:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:12:58 pm
Its not just you however your posts certainly fit the bill

Not everyone can be as morally perfect as you can they?  ::)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 01:17:50 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:16:45 pm
Maybe you could address the bit of the post that is inaccurate rather than the ad hominem stuff.

I bolded it.

not all pensioners are doing well
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 01:19:57 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:51:00 pm
Love my parents but they were grumbling about the cut despite going on holidays 4 times a year...

There should always be a big safety net for those struggling but I just find it interesting younger folk are told to suck it up when it comes to house and rent prices and manage their money better, while we have the triple lock and generations that had much better opportunity to save and invest in pensions etc becrying this as disaster. Difficult for everyone who isn't rich right now unfortunately.

Its also important to not forget about the causes.  Selling off council homes at huge discounts followed by decades of inadequate house building have helped create todays environment, ie where property prices have went through the roof generally, creating paper millionaires while preventing younger folk accessing the property market.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 01:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:17:50 pm
I bolded it.

not all pensioners are doing well

Any state pension is guaranteed to match at least inflation and often exceeds it each year under  the triple lock, not saying that means doing well but it means their state pension is worth more than it was in real terms a few years ago, a lot of people wish they could say that about their earnings, I certainly can't about mine
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 01:23:42 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:20:02 pm
Any state pension is guaranteed to match at least inflation and often exceeds it each year under  the triple lock, not saying that means doing well but it means their state pension is worth more than it was in real terms a few years ago, a lot of people wish they could say that about their earnings, I certainly can't about mine

Presumably you still have more choices to change that than pensioners though?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 01:24:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:23:42 pm
Presumably you still have more choices to change that than pensioners though?

Not really, I'm at an age, where moving jobs generally means less cash rather than more, if you can find someone to take on my aging bones in the first place!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 01:26:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:08:17 pm
A lot of us never benefitted from "work based benefits" 🤷

Me neither.  I don't have a private pension either.  Something that was never offered, anywhere I have worked.  Probably because I am female, and the attitude towards female workers back in the 70s/80s was pretty bad.  Lower pay etc.

I will, I believe, qualify for the full state pension, from stamps paid in work, and credits from the past ten years because I received Carer's Allowance.

That is all I will have to live on in a few years time.  But you know, we are all filthy rich etc etc.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 01:27:54 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:20:02 pm
Any state pension is guaranteed to match at least inflation and often exceeds it each year under  the triple lock, not saying that means doing well but it means their state pension is worth more than it was in real terms a few years ago, a lot of people wish they could say that about their earnings, I certainly can't about mine

What you're saying now is an improvement on previous posts, however just because the pension  worth more than it was, that doesn't mean its enough in all cases

Im hoping your wages are on more than £219 p/week like some of the pensioners who have had their WFA removed.

If they are not I thik you can get top up benefits

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 01:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:26:15 pm
Me neither.  I don't have a private pension either.  Something that was never offered, anywhere I have worked.  Probably because I am female, and the attitude towards female workers back in the 70s/80s was pretty bad.  Lower pay etc.

I will, I believe, qualify for the full state pension, from stamps paid in work, and credits from the past ten years because I received Carer's Allowance.

That is all I will have to live on in a few years time.  But you know, we are all filthy rich etc etc.

Lets hope things have got better by the Millie, you've certainly had a rough ride
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2354 on: Today at 01:32:45 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:51:00 pm
Love my parents but they were grumbling about the cut despite going on holidays 4 times a year...

There should always be a big safety net for those struggling but I just find it interesting younger folk are told to suck it up when it comes to house and rent prices and manage their money better, while we have the triple lock and generations that had much better opportunity to save and invest in pensions etc becrying this as disaster. Difficult for everyone who isn't rich right now unfortunately.

Totally understand this and the WFA does need to be means tested, but at a more sensible level.  I think so many people have got use to this payment, even if you don't need it.  I do think it's something that could have been done next year instead.  It should be given to those who really need it.  There are too many vulnerable people who will no longer get this and they'll now spend this winter wondering whether to switch the heat on or not, people will then wonder why more people end up and putting a strain on the NHS this winter.

It can't be all doom and gloom for younger people, my nieces work in the NHS, they work hard, but and are always off on holiday abroad with friends, they pay into a nice pension scheme and one of them owns a better car than me and I've been working for just over 20 years now  ;D  I do wonder how all these young people that I see afford to drive these expensive Audis and BMWs that they seem to drive.

Maybe in 30 years time the youth will be saying how easy we had it during this period compared to them in the 2050/60's  ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2355 on: Today at 01:37:26 pm »
Reforming the NHS without any extra money? Good luck with that.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2356 on: Today at 01:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:27:54 pm
What you're saying now is an improvement on previous posts, however just because the pension  worth more than it was, that doesn't mean its enough in all cases

Im hoping your wages are on more than £219 p/week like some of the pensioners who have had their WFA removed.

If they are not I thik you can get top up benefits



I know someone on unemployment benefits (can't work though ill health but hasn't been able to get PIP thus far) who would dearly love to have £219 a week..

On a side note one thing highlighted here though what the UK does a particularly lousy job of is financial education, it should be taught at school, and people should know why signing up for a private pension is a really good idea, maybe auto enrollment is helping a bit, because I know the collapse of defined benefit schemes means that the average pensioner is likely to be getting worse off in the coming years, although that is more an issue at the top and middle part of pension incomes.

A lot of people have no idea that a £100k pension pot maybe gets you £4k a year at safe withdrawal rates, not sure what the annuity rate is, but not likely to be any better
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2357 on: Today at 01:47:38 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:41:37 pm


Your msate on less than £218 p/week. 

Of course there are those worse off, thankfully the government are not tasking things from him.


Completely agree on the finance education.  I had non in school and my parents were not that way inclined either. They never even bought a house.


Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2358 on: Today at 01:48:53 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:37:26 pm
Reforming the NHS without any extra money? Good luck with that.

The NHS is going to need capital investment somehow to start driving improvements, too much of the physical capital is in poor condition and it is holding back productivity, NHS staff have actually increased in recent years but its not really flowing to better outcomes
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2359 on: Today at 01:51:47 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cewlwkg82ggo

National Debt to treble in the next 50 years according to the OBR
