Scandalous decision from Labour, absolute cnuts.



Hitting those already at their wits end with the price of heating a house is as low as it gets..



Labour's own reseach has said people will die without the WFA and this decision is very much down to the leadership. As someone said on Twitter..."Keir Starmer taking away the winter heating allowance from pensioners is not a test of his authority, it is a test of his morality. He failed."