Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 79528 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
Honestly find it so weird that Labour make removing benefits one if their flagship policies. WTF.

Nothing about the PLP makes any of this a surprise to me.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 06:00:06 pm »
Scandalous decision from Labour, absolute cnuts.

Hitting those already at their wits end with the price of heating a house is as low as it gets..
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 06:02:22 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 06:00:06 pm
Scandalous decision from Labour, absolute cnuts.

Hitting those already at their wits end with the price of heating a house is as low as it gets..

Its the , we had no choice bullshit that adds insult to injury

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 06:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:45:22 pm
Here was me thinking it would be non-violent criminals being released to free up space such as shoplifters etc nope actual violent criminals being released
 :wanker
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/c62rygz20gjt



How could shoplifters be released from prison early when the police dont investigate shoplifting, never mind arrest and jail people for it. If you only lock up the worst kind of offender then its only the worst kind you can release early.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 06:13:06 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 06:00:06 pm
Scandalous decision from Labour, absolute cnuts.

Hitting those already at their wits end with the price of heating a house is as low as it gets..
Labour's own reseach has said people will die without the WFA and this decision is very much down to the leadership. As someone said on Twitter..."Keir Starmer taking away the winter heating allowance from pensioners is not a test of his authority, it is a test of his morality. He failed."
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 06:31:08 pm »
I'm sure my dad will be devastated he can no longer put his 200 extra quid on the horses 👍
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 06:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:56:03 pm
Too many peoples lives were shit before any of that stuff even happened, let alone trying to fix a deficit by taking money from some of those people. Energy companies have taken the piss out of people for decades and rather than getting money back from them, its people with out large bank accounts paying for it. Its disgusting.

Folks lives were shit before all that because of Tory ideology measures between 2010-16 and said landscape was ironically exploited by Frottage et al to blame immigration for Tory austerity and push for Brexit.  Fast forward via Covid, Truss etc and here we are.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 06:35:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:31:08 pm
I'm sure my dad will be devastated he can no longer put his 200 extra quid on the horses 👍

Your Dads not poor, congratulations.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 06:36:45 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:31:08 pm
I'm sure my dad will be devastated he can no longer put his 200 extra quid on the horses 👍

My mum is probably going to struggle a little bit but I should be able to help her out if she needs me to.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 06:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:35:43 pm
Your Dads not poor, congratulations.

1 in 4 pensioners are millionnaires. Just think about that.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 06:40:17 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:39:19 pm
Neither are 1 in 4 pensioners.

Are you happy this got through then?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 06:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:40:17 pm
Are you happy this got through then?

Yes. Most pensioners are grumpy fuckers who have had it easy all their lives when compared to young people these days and are sitting on a fat pension in a nice house they paid pennies for.
