Honestly find it so weird that Labour make removing benefits one if their flagship policies. WTF.
Scandalous decision from Labour, absolute cnuts. Hitting those already at their wits end with the price of heating a house is as low as it gets..
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Here was me thinking it would be non-violent criminals being released to free up space such as shoplifters etc nope actual violent criminals being released https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/c62rygz20gjt
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Too many peoples lives were shit before any of that stuff even happened, let alone trying to fix a deficit by taking money from some of those people. Energy companies have taken the piss out of people for decades and rather than getting money back from them, its people with out large bank accounts paying for it. Its disgusting.
I'm sure my dad will be devastated he can no longer put his 200 extra quid on the horses 👍
Your Dads not poor, congratulations.
Neither are 1 in 4 pensioners.
Are you happy this got through then?
