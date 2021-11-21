« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 06:29:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:07:15 pm
I dont know about other public sector bodies but once we start receiving our pensions the inflation rate is capped at 5%

I was more referring to the uplifts applied to existing pension pot values before reaching retirement.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 06:46:58 pm »
the winter fuel thing seems like a move that will create a shit ton of resentment and ill feeling for very little gain.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:46:58 pm
the winter fuel thing seems like a move that will create a shit ton of resentment and ill feeling for very little gain.

In one. Stupid and stupendous own goal.

A thousand other ways to show you are better than the last shower on the economy.

Thought they were brighter than this.

Oh well.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2163 on: Yesterday at 07:36:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:29:05 pm
I was more referring to the uplifts applied to existing pension pot values before reaching retirement.


In a Defined Benefit/Final Salary scheme that rise would be based on the pay rise received?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2164 on: Yesterday at 07:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm
In one. Stupid and stupendous own goal.

A thousand other ways to show you are better than the last shower on the economy.

Thought they were brighter than this.

Oh well.

Yeah, whoevers bright idea this was absolutely needs sacking, im struggling to think of many better examples of a government shooting itself in the foot quite so badly over quite so little and Im not even particularly warm towards pensioners.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2165 on: Yesterday at 07:44:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:41:49 pm
Yeah, whoevers bright idea this was absolutely needs sacking, im struggling to think of many better examples of a government shooting itself in the foot quite so badly over quite so little and Im not even particularly warm towards pensioners.

I think you can put it at Rachel Reeves door. She has been on a crusade to try to make out that Labour are not going to spend mindlessly and she has put out so much fluff about being good with money that she found a benefit and thought she get this through.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2166 on: Yesterday at 07:49:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:19:30 am
Kind of, i think its more a case of 25% of pensioner households are millionaires rather then as individuals because if a pensioner couple own a £1 million house they are not necessarily each millionaires but as a household they are.

Also dont forget they as a generation benefited from cheap housing, free education, non-means tested child benefit, right to buy and good pensions so not surprising a high proportion of them are millionaires either.

A fair assessment for a Cockney  ;)

Now do the rest of the country.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2167 on: Yesterday at 08:05:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:36:46 pm

In a Defined Benefit/Final Salary scheme that rise would be based on the pay rise received?

Pay settlements are separate, although obviously as salary increases so does the pension contribution value, albeit the contribution % wont change (generally, unless the employer/employee increases the contribution).

Some may have a deferred pension pot (ie they may have let pub sec employment but not yet reached retirement age) and said pot value increases in line with the triple lock uplift applied.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2168 on: Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:44:04 pm
I think you can put it at Rachel Reeves door. She has been on a crusade to try to make out that Labour are not going to spend mindlessly and she has put out so much fluff about being good with money that she found a benefit and thought she get this through.

Ultimately the buck stops with her, but she doesnt work in a bubble, she has advisors, Treasury ministers, the cabinet, the PM, surely someone would have pointed out to her that this would have gone down like a lead balloon, I still keep telling myself there must be something Im missing, some angel were all missing that makes this make sense.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2169 on: Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm
Ultimately the buck stops with her, but she doesnt work in a bubble, she has advisors, Treasury ministers, the cabinet, the PM, surely someone would have pointed out to her that this would have gone down like a lead balloon, I still keep telling myself there must be something Im missing, some angel were all missing that makes this make sense.

The only thing could be that she is so determined to fill this black hole and has mapped it out and doesnt want to cut other stuff. We dont know what is going to be in the budget and where the axe will fall.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 08:46:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:41:49 pm
Yeah, whoevers bright idea this was absolutely needs sacking, im struggling to think of many better examples of a government shooting itself in the foot quite so badly over quite so little and Im not even particularly warm towards pensioners.

Reeves shouldnt be Shadow Chancellor in a million years but lets not absolve Starmer either. Hes doing pretty condescending interviews trying to bullshit his way out of a truly horrible idea. If he didnt believe in it either he could stop it dead within a heartbeat. The fact he wont says he doesnt mind the idea either.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 09:04:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm
The only thing could be that she is so determined to fill this black hole and has mapped it out and doesnt want to cut other stuff. We dont know what is going to be in the budget and where the axe will fall.

I would get that if it was even a half reasonable saving but its £1.5 billion, 0.15% of government spending, its a rounding error FFS
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:46:55 pm
Reeves shouldnt be Shadow Chancellor in a million years but lets not absolve Starmer either. Hes doing pretty condescending interviews trying to bullshit his way out of a truly horrible idea. If he didnt believe in it either he could stop it dead within a heartbeat. The fact he wont says he doesnt mind the idea either.
Unfortunately she's not shadow Chancellor, lol.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 09:56:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:04:36 pm
I would get that if it was even a half reasonable saving but it’s £1.5 billion, 0.15% of government spending, it’s a rounding error FFS

Been thinking the savings might even be less if its true that many pensioners don't apply for all the benefits they're eligible for. Removing their WFA might just make them apply for something else instead.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm »
Honestly find it so weird that Labour make removing benefits one if their flagship policies. WTF.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 12:37:53 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
Honestly find it so weird that Labour make removing benefits one if their flagship policies. WTF.
yea but its for economic stability and the economy could have crashed if  they didnt make this difficult decision.

I find it even worse that these people are about to take away 300 quid from the poor when:

Reeves claimed 1270 pound last year on energy expenses. But hey, all in it together eh

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 09:10:29 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm
Ultimately the buck stops with her, but she doesnt work in a bubble, she has advisors, Treasury ministers, the cabinet, the PM, surely someone would have pointed out to her that this would have gone down like a lead balloon, I still keep telling myself there must be something Im missing, some angel were all missing that makes this make sense.
Lobbyists and donors. The WFA is necessary for some because the cost of energy is artificially high due to corporate greed but those who are responsible for the situation are the same people who have the financial clout to pull politicians' strings. 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:37:53 am
yea but its for economic stability and the economy could have crashed if  they didnt make this difficult decision.
The excuses are an insult to the intelligence. A chap (I think it was the business secretary) was on TV this morning thrashing around with justifications - using anticipated "pensions rises" that the majority will not receive and suggesting that removing the WFA allowance is needed to help pay compensation to postmasters - another prime example of pitting the little people against each other instead of tackling the energy price problem at source. Nobody would have batted an eyelid if they'd removed the WFA at the same time as forcing everyone's energy bills to come down by the same amount - paid for by properly taxing the obscene profits of the industry. It would have given everyone - private households and businesses - a bit of a lift and given people the cash to put into the rest of the economy. It wasn't "a difficult decision", it was a political choice and one that will keep the lobbyists from the energy industry who have been whispering in Starmer's ears happy.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 12:13:05 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:48:14 am
The excuses are an insult to the intelligence. A chap (I think it was the business secretary) was on TV this morning thrashing around with justifications - using anticipated "pensions rises" that the majority will not receive and suggesting that removing the WFA allowance is needed to help pay compensation to postmasters - another prime example of pitting the little people against each other instead of tackling the energy price problem at source. Nobody would have batted an eyelid if they'd removed the WFA at the same time as forcing everyone's energy bills to come down by the same amount - paid for by properly taxing the obscene profits of the industry. It would have given everyone - private households and businesses - a bit of a lift and given people the cash to put into the rest of the economy. It wasn't "a difficult decision", it was a political choice and one that will keep the lobbyists from the energy industry who have been whispering in Starmer's ears happy.

Its a choice, they are liars
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 12:31:06 pm »
Still yet to see some plans of how they expect to achieve this mythical growth. Maybe its by having some old people die of hypothermia, get young people in their homes and they can spend what they no longer need to save. Who knows; maybe child benefit for 2 kids is too generous. We could remove that and that will ensure people dont take maternity leave anymore. No maternity or paternity leave means theyre working hard to create growth. Starmer and especially, Reeves are snakes. Theyve no intention of levelling up any poor person; its just Tory rhetoric and Tory economic policy. Anybody believing these have good plans for the UK are and I dont use this word lightly, stupid.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 12:35:39 pm »
Nothing like hyperbolic overreacting is there eh Gerry?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 12:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:31:06 pm
Still yet to see some plans of how they expect to achieve this mythical growth. Maybe its by having some old people die of hypothermia, get young people in their homes and they can spend what they no longer need to save. Who knows; maybe child benefit for 2 kids is too generous. We could remove that and that will ensure people dont take maternity leave anymore. No maternity or paternity leave means theyre working hard to create growth. Starmer and especially, Reeves are snakes. Theyve no intention of levelling up any poor person; its just Tory rhetoric and Tory economic policy. Anybody believing these have good plans for the UK are and I dont use this word lightly, stupid.

Maybe they're hoping for a boom in the funeral service industry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 12:38:36 pm »

@peston
Governments get into a mess when pragmatic decisions that go wrong become tests of authority and principle.  This is the tragi-comic fate of Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer following their decision to abolish universal pensioner entitlement to the winter fuel payment. 

The chancellor announced the controversial welfare saving to prove to investors that she is serious about improving the health of the public finances. Her logic was that if she was having kittens about the £22bn current year black hole that she says the Tory government bequeathed her - and my goodness she doesnt tire of telling us how anxious she is - so too would be the City of London and  investors.

That is why she engaged in a lite version of Osbornes 2010 austerity.  And her advisers and colleagues keep telling me she was only doing what Treasury officials  told her was essential to prevent a fall in the price of government debt and an associated rise in market interest rates.

This justification however is laughable, as I normally tell them.  And I mean that literally.  Because when I talk to City investors controlling gazillions, they snort and giggle at the idea they would have turned against the self-defined iron chancellor if she hadnt taken £1.4bn from pensioners. 

The point is that tens of billions of pounds will be needed to fix UK public services, and that £1.4bn is smaller than a rounding error. 

The idea that Reevess fiscal credibility - which is high in any case - would be made or broken by the pensioner raid is absurd.

Even on the basis that it is an inefficient use of public money, because rich pensioners dont need it, she could have waited till her October budget before deciding whether to means test the energy subsidy - and she could have announced the change in a strategic fashion along with assorted tax rises and spending re-allocations. 

If her Treasury officials told her otherwise, as her political colleagues insist they did, then its market intelligence is rubbish and it is not the institution it once was.

As it happens, Treasury sources tell me Reevess defining characteristic is she is more old-school, small c conservative Treasury than they are, and that the pensioner squeeze was all her.

Either way, the argument is no longer about market economics, if it ever truly was.

It is now about competence and who is in charge. 

If Starmer and Reeves are bullied into a u-turn by left wing MPs, the Tory press and trade union leaders, despite their enormous commons majority, then there would be a question about their ability to do what Starmer calls tough, unpopular things. 

So early in his term, that would be a problem.

This is why, in their every utterance, they now talk about taking cash from pensioners as the very bedrock of their big ambitions to restore confidence in the UK and generate world-leading economic growth. 

The point is that a gambit that was never at inception necessary to keep the confidence of investors has now acquired market significance: investors would look more warily at UK government debt and sterling, if Starmer and Reeves cave when the political heat is turned up, however ill-conceived the initial policy.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 12:38:48 pm »
If a government wont go after the companies causing people severe misery during an apparent financial black hole you really ever see a time when they will? A time when they had good will and people had an appetite to see a government really start making changes to their lives? If you believe Labour will go after these when times are better Ive got sand to sell you in the Sahara. If people show you what they are believe them.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 12:43:06 pm »
Of course its Reeves decision, find it funny how people are doing mental gymnastics to say its someone else. She is a massive bell end.

I am not that fussed about the fuel allowance, Im more concerned about other cuts that may be on the way, which we will find out in October.
