Yeah, whoever’s bright idea this was absolutely needs sacking, im struggling to think of many better examples of a government shooting itself in the foot quite so badly over quite so little and I’m not even particularly warm towards pensioners.



I think you can put it at Rachel Reeves’ door. She has been on a crusade to try to make out that Labour are not going to spend mindlessly and she has put out so much fluff about being good with money that she found a benefit and thought she get this through.