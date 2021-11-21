Can't they just pay all pensioners the WFA and send the bill to the power companies?
Thats one way, but you still have the argument of why does a wealthy person need the WFA.
I mean the simple solution would to be to give it to any pensioner with an income of a sensible level, for arguments sake lets say 35k and not the ridiculously low level that its set to now.
Also if the energy firms were held more accountable then maybe we wouldnt have to have these types of discussions.
Personally I cant wait for Great British energy to be up and running.This will be a massive win for Labour if they can follow through on their manifesto. This would mean within the next 4 years our energy prices will permanently be £400 lower than what they are now. If this gets done then a lot of people will forget about the current WFA shit show at the next polls. Cant wait to go back to the £70 a month direct debit.
Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday 24 May, Sir Keir was asked how much cheaper will our bills be under a Labour government?
We want to set up Great British Energy - thats a publically owned company, making money for the taxpayer, he responded.
That ought to bring down household bills by about £400 - and thats a permanent drop.