Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 76670 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 09:57:41 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:54:19 am
So many people are behaving as if current pensioners have never worked. You need to have contributed for 35 years to get a full state pension. Many are also missing the fact that many pensioners still work but for free - child minders, carers for even older pensioners, volunteers for parks, hospitals etc where state funding has been cut (often allowing lower taxes for working people).
I'd love to know what these multiple benefits you're referring to. Aside from my Merseytravel pass I don't seem to be spotting any.
But I repeat - you're picking a fight with the wrong people. The wealth of the nation is in the hands of the few and it ain't the average old dear in the street  ::)

Why then is the highest proportion of tory voters the over 65s?

There is a balance to be found but let's not kid ourselves that a lot of pensioners don't need the allowance and have spent 14 years voting the torys back in.

I'd have it for this winter only being removed by anyone with an income over £40k per year.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 10:01:16 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:47:39 pm
Some people just aren't interested in listening though and just want any excuse to attack a Labour government as they've been waiting years to do so.
Some people just aren't interesting in listening and want to defend this version of Labour whatever flaws exist in policy  ::) The WFA issue has been an absolute shit-show from Labour - rushed, ill-thought through and defended by the sort of nonsense we've tired of hearing from the Tories (e.g. it'll crash the economy if we don't do it).
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 10:02:01 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:38:46 am
The idea that it's okay for some pensioners to die as long as the odd millionaire doesn't get an unwarranted freebie is bizarre.

Absolutely nobody is saying this so its disingenuous to be stating it as fact.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:24:06 am


You cannot use examples as Jim Radcliffe and Richard Branson, and other millionaires, and then say the WFA cut is fine.

I have repeatedly stated that people like Jim Ratcliffe and Alan Sugar should not be receiving the WFA and that those who are vulnerable should be receiving it. Who's obfuscating now?

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 10:02:56 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:01:16 am
Some people just aren't interesting in listening and want to defend this version of Labour whatever flaws exist in policy  ::) The WFA issue has been an absolute shit-show from Labour - rushed, ill-thought through and defended by the sort of nonsense we've tired of hearing from the Tories (e.g. it'll crash the economy if we don't do it).

Some people just want to criticise a Labour government, have waited 14 years to do so and are wasting no time in doing it now that they finally can. It makes you think...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 10:04:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:57:41 am
Why then is the highest proportion of tory voters the over 65s?
All of the over 65s I know vote Labour although I appreciate that Merseyside may be different. Maybe if more young people got off their backsides and bothered voting, the elderly vote would be less significant.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 10:07:03 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:02:56 am
Some people just want to criticise a Labour government, have waited 14 years to do so and are wasting no time in doing it now that they finally can. It makes you think...
or perhaps its a disgusting move from labour that even Osborne would shudder. Its also terrible optics because its the first cut that have pretty much made. Horrible politics. And its something reeves has wanted to do since 2014. Its pre-planned.

People are holding labour to account because they are the current government and its a current government political decision.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 10:07:39 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:02:56 am
Some people just want to criticise a Labour government, have waited 14 years to do so and are wasting no time in doing it now that they finally can. It makes you think...
People have waited 14 years to get the Tories out and what they don't want is more of the same - stupid 3 word slogans, austerity, targeting the little man and being told patent nonsense.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 10:13:52 am »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 10:18:06 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:04:41 am
All of the over 65s I know vote Labour although I appreciate that Merseyside may be different. Maybe if more young people got off their backsides and bothered voting, the elderly vote would be less significant.

https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/49978-how-britain-voted-in-the-2024-general-election
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 10:35:08 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:08:52 am
Over a quarter of all pensioners are millionaires? ???

I don't think many pensioners realise just how generous their DB pension schemes were/ are. If it were a DC scheme many would be millionaires, even before considering property and other assets

I also don't think many pensioners realise the intergenerational unfairness of lots of current employees having to contribute to shortfalls in closed schemes over the past few decades to fund pension benefits they themselves will never get.

The whole WFA thing has been handled very poorly, but the question of fairness is a bit much as why should only one specific subset of people get it based on age and not on need?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 10:36:01 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:44:37 am
Although housing was cheaper in the past, salaries were much lower and tax was much higher. We now have a generation of Thatchers children who would baulk at the idea of paying another 50% tax even if it meant getting better benefits. The idea that you could just afford a house when you got married is nonsense. Until the great council-house sell-off, many people were still unable to buy their own homes. Child benefit when I  young was, I think, only paid when you had your second child and it wasn't generous. 

Show me one measure by which housing has become more affordable over time please
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 10:50:37 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:13:52 am


Yes. Take the WFA away from millionaires and billionaires who don't need it and keep it. I wouldn't expect the likes of you to back that though but disingenuous obfuscation is your is MO. At least you've finally got a Labour government to criticise though so I'm sure you're very happy right now.

Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:07:39 am
People have waited 14 years to get the Tories out and what they don't want is more of the same - stupid 3 word slogans, austerity, targeting the little man and being told patent nonsense.

Ah that famous austerity where public sector workers are getting 5% payrises and they're trying to stop giving millionaires and billionaires money.

Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:07:03 am
or perhaps its a disgusting move from labour that even Osborne would shudder. Its also terrible optics because its the first cut that have pretty much made. Horrible politics. And its something reeves has wanted to do since 2014. Its pre-planned.

People are holding labour to account because they are the current government and its a current government political decision.

Its not disgusting to stop giving £300 a year to people who don't need to have an extra £300 a year to heat their homes.

You're not holding Labour to account you're rising up against a policy that you've seen none of the detail or nuance behind it. If it comes to pass that the vulnerable will still receive their WFA and those can afford not to have don't get it you'd still complain!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 10:55:37 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:50:37 am
Yes. Take the WFA away from millionaires and billionaires who don't need it and keep it. I wouldn't expect the likes of you to back that though but disingenuous obfuscation is your is MO. At least you've finally got a Labour government to criticise though so I'm sure you're very happy right now.

Ah that famous austerity where public sector workers are getting 5% payrises and they're trying to stop giving millionaires and billionaires money.

Its not disgusting to stop giving £300 a year to people who don't need to have an extra £300 a year to heat their homes.

You're not holding Labour to account you're rising up against a policy that you've seen none of the detail or nuance behind it. If it comes to pass that the vulnerable will still receive their WFA and those can afford not to have don't get it you'd still complain!

Im not obfuscating when I say you are in favour of this policy.  Thats pretty straight forward

The rest of your post is just lazy conjecture
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 11:04:02 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:55:37 am
Im not obfuscating when I say you are in favour of this policy.  Thats pretty straight forward

The rest of your post is just lazy conjecture

You're obfuscating by taking away the nuance of what I'm saying. You're disingenuous by deliberately ignoring it as well. You are correct that I am in favour of taking £300 off millionaires and billionaires. You are incorrect if you think I'm in favour of taking it off those who are vulnerable within society. Again I know that concept is hard for you to understand but then again I'm not surprised that you think its ok to give the rich free handouts.

None of the rest of it is lazy conjecture, its all true. For some reason you criticise a young Labour government far more than you ever criticised the Tories.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 11:06:15 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:04:02 am
You're obfuscating by taking away the nuance of what I'm saying. You're disingenuous by deliberately ignoring it as well. You are correct that I am in favour of taking £300 off millionaires and billionaires. You are incorrect if you think I'm in favour of taking it off those who are vulnerable within society. Again I know that concept is hard for you to understand but then again I'm not surprised that you think its ok to give the rich free handouts.

None of the rest of it is lazy conjecture, its all true. For some reason you criticise a young Labour government far more than you ever criticised the Tories.

Are you in favour of the policy or not?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 11:06:50 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:06:15 am
Are you in favour of the policy or not?

It really doesn't help to reduce it down to a binary whn clearly there is nuance to it.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 11:07:01 am »
So much finger pointing and yelling, it's like being in parliament 😂😂😂
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 11:11:25 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:06:50 am
It really doesn't help to reduce it down to a binary whn clearly there is nuance to it.

I disagree.  There is a policy, you either support it or you dont. Thats what MPs will be faced with

I disagree with the policy, now of course there is nuance like giving £300 to Jim Ratcliffe or Mick Jagger or whoever, but at some point its time to agree with the policy or not.

 

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 11:12:27 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:07:39 am
People have waited 14 years to get the Tories out and what they don't want is more of the same - stupid 3 word slogans, austerity, targeting the little man and being told patent nonsense.
I wish Labour would be more ambitious/positive and I wish they hadn't painted themselves into a corner with some of their self-defeating pre-election promises (like no tax rises).  That said, Cameron trashed our public services in the name of austerity before leaving us with a Brexit mess, Johnson "delivered" an incredibly bad Brexit deal, sullied our reputation internationally and oversaw unprecedented levels of government waste and fraud, Truss set off a runaway train and finally Sunak pandered to all the culture wars weirdos in his party.  May's only role was mediating Brexit bickering and drawing up stupid red lines.

The latest of the never-ending disasters from those 14 years of Tory rule:
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cevj3y7n33vo
Corruption review finds 'red flags' in more than 130 Covid contracts

An anti-corruption charity says it has identified significant concerns in contracts worth over £15.3bn awarded by the Conservative government during the Covid pandemic, equivalent to one in every £3 spent.

Transparency International UK found 135 high-risk contracts with at least three red flags - warning signs of a risk of corruption.

Twenty-eight contracts worth £4.1bn went to firms with known political connections, while 51 worth £4bn went through a "VIP lane" for companies recommended by MPs and peers, a practice the High Court ruled was unlawful.

It's a very low bar but so far Starmer and Reeves have not plumbed the depths of the Tories that came before them.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 11:12:31 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:11:25 am
I disagree.  There is a policy, you either support it or you dont. Thats what MPs will be faced with

I disagree with the policy, now of course there is nuance like giving £300 to Jim Ratcliffe or Mick Jagger or whoever, but at some point its time to agree with the policy or not.

MPs have to face that, RAWK posters don't.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 11:15:08 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:12:31 am
MPs have to face that, RAWK posters don't.

Surely RAWK posters are able to weigh up evidence and give an answer, the nuances of the policy have been well discussed on here.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 11:17:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:15:08 am
Surely RAWK posters are able to weigh up evidence and give an answer, the nuances of the policy have been well discussed on here.

I'm sure they can, but how is that beneficial to the discussion other than giving you a gotcha?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 11:18:38 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:36:01 am
Show me one measure by which housing has become more affordable over time please

Im not sure that Rita said housing has become cheaper, more that it wasnt as affordable as often made out.

Id counter that by pointing out that (I think) the average house price in the 60s was twice the average income whilst now its something like 8 or 9 times the average income.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 11:25:44 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:17:42 am
I'm sure they can, but how is that beneficial to the discussion other than giving you a gotcha?

Well the poster claimed that nobody here was supporting removing the WFA, When I suggested keeping the WFA but just tax "jim Rsdcliffe" more the poster said do both, which suggests he support the policy

The poster then complained of obfuscating.  Asking direct questions avoids obfuscation

Why is it a problem ?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 11:34:55 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:25:44 am
Well the poster claimed that nobody here was supporting removing the WFA, When I suggested keeping the WFA but just tax "jim Rsdcliffe" more the poster said do both, which suggests he support the policy

The poster then complained of obfuscating.  Asking direct questions avoids obfuscation

Why is it a problem ?

No. That's not what happened is it? I said stop giving Jim Ratcliffe £300 a year to heat is home. You said to give it to him but to tax him more. I then said "do both" which any person with a normal level of comprehension would take to mean taking away the £300 AND to tax them more but you find issues with absolutely everything people say when you have an issue with them and you try to twist words to suit your own arguement.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:06:15 am
Are you in favour of the policy or not?

To dumb this down and make it very clear for you because you don't seem to be grasping it otherwise. I am in favour of means testing the winter fuel allowance yes. There is and there can be a world where all those who need a winter fuel allowance receive it and those who don't need it don't receive it. You talk about evidence, you've not seen any of the detail of the policy yet you're still here complaining about how its going to be implemented.

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:06:50 am
It really doesn't help to reduce it down to a binary whn clearly there is nuance to it.

This.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 11:39:05 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:34:55 am


and are you happy at the level at which the WFA is means tested?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 11:43:44 am »
Can't they just pay all pensioners the WFA and send the bill to the power companies?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 12:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:43:44 am
Can't they just pay all pensioners the WFA and send the bill to the power companies?

Thats one way, but you still have the argument of why does a wealthy person need the WFA.

I mean the simple solution would to be to give it to any pensioner with an income of a sensible level, for arguments sake lets say 35k and not the ridiculously low level that its set to now.

Also if the energy firms were held more accountable then maybe we wouldnt have to have these types of discussions.

Personally I cant wait for Great British energy to be up and running.This will be a massive win for Labour if they can follow through on their manifesto. This would mean within the next 4 years our energy prices will permanently be £400 lower than what they are now. If this gets done then a lot of people will forget about the current WFA shit show at the next polls. Cant wait to go back to the £70 a month direct debit.

Quote
Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday 24 May, Sir Keir was asked how much cheaper will our bills be under a Labour government?
We want to set up Great British Energy - thats a publically owned company, making money for the taxpayer, he responded.
That ought to bring down household bills by about £400 - and thats a permanent drop.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 12:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:55:20 am
Mate there are literally people in this thread arguing against it being means tested
Pretty much only me to be fair.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 12:13:59 pm »
So they should have probably done that first? Instead of rushing through a policy that seems like they haven't properly researched first and is proving pretty unpopular.
