Can't they just pay all pensioners the WFA and send the bill to the power companies?



Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday 24 May, Sir Keir was asked how much cheaper will our bills be under a Labour government?

We want to set up Great British Energy - thats a publically owned company, making money for the taxpayer, he responded.

That ought to bring down household bills by about £400 - and thats a permanent drop.

Thats one way, but you still have the argument of why does a wealthy person need the WFA.I mean the simple solution would to be to give it to any pensioner with an income of a sensible level, for arguments sake lets say 35k and not the ridiculously low level that its set to now.Also if the energy firms were held more accountable then maybe we wouldnt have to have these types of discussions.Personally I cant wait for Great British energy to be up and running.This will be a massive win for Labour if they can follow through on their manifesto. This would mean within the next 4 years our energy prices will permanently be £400 lower than what they are now. If this gets done then a lot of people will forget about the current WFA shit show at the next polls. Cant wait to go back to the £70 a month direct debit.