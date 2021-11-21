Cutting the WFA is something reeves was talking about back in 2014. Its 100% a political and ideology. She is 100% going to govern the purse more like Osborne, as apposed to a brown. The talk of cutting our way to growth is again from the same school of thought of Osbourne.



Infact the whole start of this government, the communication coming out, the leaks of what they intend to do in terms of cuts to Infrastructure, hospitals, finding more  savingsetc reform, things will be tough and get worse. Is all very reminiscent of the Cameron-Osbourne times.



You could say its a dose of reality, but its all very depressing. But Im not surprised considering starmer is pretty ruthless, and reeves is basically a banker.





They are basically banking on growth to fund future services, but talking about cutting investment and infrastructure, raising taxes, putting more pressure on the NHS (cutting the WFA). Their plan isnt adding up.





 Mr Osborne told MPs that the plan was "tough; but it is also fair."

"This is an emergency Budget, so let me speak plainly about the emergency that we face," the chancellor said.

He said postponing difficult decisions was not an option.

"The consequence for Britain would be severe. Higher interest rates, more business failures, sharper rises in unemployment, and potentially even a catastrophic loss of confidence and the end of the recovery."

Mr Osborne said everyone would be asked to contribute. "But in return we make this commitment. Everyone will share in the rewards when we succeed," he said

"When we say that we are all in this together, we mean it."





We have heard this plan before, it didnt work, and it set the country back a decade and was largely what caused brexit.



