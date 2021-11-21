Cutting the WFA is something reeves was talking about back in 2014. Its 100% a political and ideology. She is 100% going to govern the purse more like Osborne, as apposed to a brown. The talk of cutting our way to growth is again from the same school of thought of Osbourne.
Infact the whole start of this government, the communication coming out, the leaks of what they intend to do in terms of cuts to Infrastructure, hospitals, finding more savingsetc reform, things will be tough and get worse. Is all very reminiscent of the Cameron-Osbourne times.
You could say its a dose of reality, but its all very depressing. But Im not surprised considering starmer is pretty ruthless, and reeves is basically a banker.