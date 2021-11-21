« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:33:04 pm
So easy to dismiss something, when it doesn't affect you or anybody you know, isn't it.

How anyone can think it's okay, is beyond me.

Im not sure there is many if any people on here saying its ok, the general consensus seems to be it should be means tested and that someone living on £12k a year should still receive the fuel allowance.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 07:50:13 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm
Im not sure there is many if any people on here saying its ok, the general consensus seems to be it should be means tested and that someone living on £12k a year should still receive the fuel allowance.

Your previous point about the threshold of getting it or not was a very good one unfortunately we do have posts supporting the decision to remove the WFA
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 08:30:47 pm
It's just a shitshow that didn't need to happen (or should have happened).
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 08:37:21 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:30:47 pm
It's just a shitshow that didn't need to happen (or should have happened).

Streeting gave an interview where he said they had no choice,  :butt

Re: New UK Government
Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:06:52 pm
Also the pensioner doesn't have to pay national insurance, may well have no reent or mortgage to pay and gets loads of other benefits.

You can use that argument for Joe bloggs who is 42 and cant be arsed working because they get loads of benefits, theres plenty of those people about!

There seems to be a lot of people defending this cut, I wonder if the same energy would still be there if this was something the tories announced. Its great Labour are in, but they shouldnt be given a free pass for anything that they do.

Theyve got a huge job on their hands to sort out the mess left by the tories, but I just cant believe that theyve been this stupid and gone after the pensioners first when this will effect over 800,000 vulnerable pensioners. I dont think anyone will deny that many pensioners dont need the WFA, but so many of them who will no longer be eligible for this, will still need it because the threshold has been set so low.

I think Labour have shot themselves in the foot by not going after other people first. This is something that could have been done next year when they had more time to plan it properly and set the threshold at a sensible level.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 09:47:39 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:50:13 pm
Your previous point about the threshold of getting it or not was a very good one unfortunately we do have posts supporting the decision to remove the WFA

Show them because I've not seen anything of the sort.

Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:38:28 pm
How many people have actually said they are OK with it as it is? I think most people have acknowledged the issues with it whilst agreeing it should be means tested in some way.

Some people just aren't interested in listening though and just want any excuse to attack a Labour government as they've been waiting years to do so.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
You can use that argument for Joe bloggs who is 42 and cant be arsed working because they get loads of benefits, theres plenty of those people about!

You could use that argument, but it has nothing to do with what I said so a bit pointless really.

I don't agree with the way Labour have implemented this, I was just making the point that if you are means testing it, setting the cut off as the same as the average wage makes no sense given all the multiple benefits pensioners already get over working people. There is a sweet spot somewhere in between the pension credit and the average wage.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm
You could use that argument, but it has nothing to do with what I said so a bit pointless really.

I don't agree with the way Labour have implemented this, I was just making the point that if you are means testing it, setting the cut off as the same as the average wage makes no sense given all the multiple benefits pensioners already get over working people. There is a sweet spot somewhere in between the pension credit and the average wage.

Are you talking about a free bus pass?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Are you talking about a free bus pass?

No I'm talking about the things I mentioned in my previouse post.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
If they mess with pip, some people could lose £700pm and very few can afford that.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
No I'm talking about the things I mentioned in my previouse post.

No National Insurance or mortgage?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm
No National Insurance or mortgage?

Primarily yes. Remember, if you follow the thread, we're talking here about people earning the average wage, not those on £13000 etc.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2092 on: Yesterday at 11:08:07 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm
Primarily yes. Remember, if you follow the thread, we're talking here about people earning the average wage, not those on £13000 etc.

What about the pensioners who are private renters?  Fixed incomes, with increasing rents.......?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2093 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
If they mess with pip, some people could lose £700pm and very few can afford that.

After this shitshow, the people on PIP are probably worrying like crazy, at the thought of 'reform.'
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2094 on: Yesterday at 11:12:01 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:08:07 pm
What about the pensioners who are private renters?  Fixed incomes, with increasing rents.......?

As I said, we're talking about pensioners earning the same as the average wage here. So you might as well ask, if you think those pensioners should get the WFA, why shouldn't those who are below pension age?

And secondly, if someone has built up a big enough pension ppot to draw down the average salary every year, the chances of them having a mortgage or rent to pay are very slim.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2095 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Are you talking about a free bus pass?

Probably the 10% off at B&Q on a Wednesday.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2096 on: Yesterday at 11:37:47 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm
After this shitshow, the people on PIP are probably worrying like crazy, at the thought of 'reform.'

Caused anguish for the wrong section of society, a section that have put their trust in HIM.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2097 on: Yesterday at 11:39:56 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:08:07 pm
What about the pensioners who are private renters?  Fixed incomes, with increasing rents.......?

How do pensioners have a fixed income with the triple lock?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2098 on: Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm
Did I dream a story saying that state pensions are due a £400yr bump ?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2099 on: Yesterday at 11:43:33 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on July  5, 2024, 03:02:16 pm
Its a Wait & See for me.

Money is tight, but surely with their whopping Majority they can move on social issues/undo a lot of Tory madness quite quickly? I hope they surprise me (in a good way) and are much more progressive than they let on.

I'm still here
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2100 on: Yesterday at 11:44:28 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm
Did I dream a story saying that state pensions are due a £400yr bump ?

No you didnt, not sure if its based on average earnings or inflation thats being used this year but yes, the state pension is going up by £400
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2101 on: Yesterday at 11:48:19 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:44:28 pm
No you didnt, not sure if its based on average earnings or inflation thats being used this year but yes, the state pension is going up by £400

It would be earnings, inflation increase would be lower than that
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2102 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:01:33 pm
If you set the threshold for WFA at average earnings why should a pensioner earning £1 less than average earning receive WFA, but someone working and getting exactly the same income not receive a WFA or any help with their energy bills?

I've no idea of what "threshold" to set, I just think it should be much higher than currently announced.
And I agree about a fixed threshold - I said this before, I don't get why we still have all or nothing thresholds these days, when it would be easy for a computer to calculate benefits on a sliding scale.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2103 on: Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
I've no idea of what "threshold" to set, I just think it should be much higher than currently announced.
And I agree about a fixed threshold - I said this before, I don't get why we still have all or nothing thresholds these days, when it would be easy for a computer to calculate benefits on a sliding scale.

Not much in the UK tax benefits system makes much sense, if you were designing it from scratch and being sensible it wouldn't look much like this!
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2104 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm
Did I dream a story saying that state pensions are due a £400yr bump ?


I believe its due to rise by around £400 a year in 2025, which is less than some of the increases in recent years.

As part of the triple lock scheme, It will increase in line with average earnings as the average pay rises are expected to be higher than inflation.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2105 on: Yesterday at 11:56:16 pm
Cutting the WFA is something reeves was talking about back in 2014. Its 100% a political and ideology.  She is 100% going to govern the purse more like Osborne, as apposed to a brown. The talk of cutting our way to growth is again from the same school of thought of Osbourne.

Infact the whole start of this government, the communication coming out, the leaks of what they intend to do in terms of cuts to Infrastructure, hospitals, finding more  savingsetc reform, things will be tough and get worse. Is all very reminiscent of the Cameron-Osbourne times.

You could say its a dose of reality, but its all very depressing. But Im not surprised considering starmer is pretty ruthless, and reeves is basically a banker.






