Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 75947 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 07:38:59 pm »
So easy to dismiss something, when it doesn't affect you or anybody you know, isn't it.

How anyone can think it's okay, is beyond me.

Im not sure there is many if any people on here saying its ok, the general consensus seems to be it should be means tested and that someone living on £12k a year should still receive the fuel allowance.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 07:50:13 pm »
Im not sure there is many if any people on here saying its ok, the general consensus seems to be it should be means tested and that someone living on £12k a year should still receive the fuel allowance.

Your previous point about the threshold of getting it or not was a very good one unfortunately we do have posts supporting the decision to remove the WFA
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 08:30:47 pm »
It's just a shitshow that didn't need to happen (or should have happened).
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 08:37:21 pm »
It's just a shitshow that didn't need to happen (or should have happened).

Streeting gave an interview where he said they had no choice,  :butt

Online jonnypb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 09:37:39 pm »
Also the pensioner doesn't have to pay national insurance, may well have no reent or mortgage to pay and gets loads of other benefits.

You can use that argument for Joe bloggs who is 42 and cant be arsed working because they get loads of benefits, theres plenty of those people about!

There seems to be a lot of people defending this cut, I wonder if the same energy would still be there if this was something the tories announced. Its great Labour are in, but they shouldnt be given a free pass for anything that they do.

Theyve got a huge job on their hands to sort out the mess left by the tories, but I just cant believe that theyve been this stupid and gone after the pensioners first when this will effect over 800,000 vulnerable pensioners. I dont think anyone will deny that many pensioners dont need the WFA, but so many of them who will no longer be eligible for this, will still need it because the threshold has been set so low.

I think Labour have shot themselves in the foot by not going after other people first. This is something that could have been done next year when they had more time to plan it properly and set the threshold at a sensible level.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 09:47:39 pm »
Your previous point about the threshold of getting it or not was a very good one unfortunately we do have posts supporting the decision to remove the WFA

Show them because I've not seen anything of the sort.

How many people have actually said they are OK with it as it is? I think most people have acknowledged the issues with it whilst agreeing it should be means tested in some way.

Some people just aren't interested in listening though and just want any excuse to attack a Labour government as they've been waiting years to do so.
Online Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 10:22:56 pm »
You can use that argument for Joe bloggs who is 42 and cant be arsed working because they get loads of benefits, theres plenty of those people about!

You could use that argument, but it has nothing to do with what I said so a bit pointless really.

I don't agree with the way Labour have implemented this, I was just making the point that if you are means testing it, setting the cut off as the same as the average wage makes no sense given all the multiple benefits pensioners already get over working people. There is a sweet spot somewhere in between the pension credit and the average wage.
