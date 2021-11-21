Also the pensioner doesn't have to pay national insurance, may well have no reent or mortgage to pay and gets loads of other benefits.



You can use that argument for Joe bloggs who is 42 and cant be arsed working because they get loads of benefits, theres plenty of those people about!There seems to be a lot of people defending this cut, I wonder if the same energy would still be there if this was something the tories announced. Its great Labour are in, but they shouldnt be given a free pass for anything that they do.Theyve got a huge job on their hands to sort out the mess left by the tories, but I just cant believe that theyve been this stupid and gone after the pensioners first when this will effect over 800,000 vulnerable pensioners. I dont think anyone will deny that many pensioners dont need the WFA, but so many of them who will no longer be eligible for this, will still need it because the threshold has been set so low.I think Labour have shot themselves in the foot by not going after other people first. This is something that could have been done next year when they had more time to plan it properly and set the threshold at a sensible level.