New UK Government

stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:08:16 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:42:32 am
It should be owed when governments sit by and watch massive energy conglomerates taking the piss out of regular people, yeah. If they were getting their share of tax from them and prices were reasonable Id say no, but we know that will never happen so the state does owe something to prevent people freezing to death, yes.
indeed. But subsidies are basically the tax payer still paying these massive energy conglomerates.

Truss/sunak spent 80 billion on subsidies for a short term benefit and we spend 5 billion a year on subsidies for just pensioners.


All that going into those corporate coffer without any real lasting benefit. 80 billion pissed up the wall (in just the last 2 years). because governments over the last 30 years pissed all our money up the wall and decided being energy independent wasnt a good thing apparently.

We could have been a Norway, with a 1 trillion pound bank account.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:27:42 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:07:34 am
I think they were thinking they could make cut to the fuel allowance and pin it on the Tories saying see, the Tories have fucked the country so bad weve had to do this despite the sums being involved being tiny (about 0.15% of government spending) but it will backfire electorally badly on Labour I suspect, there will be elements in younger demographics who will support it because the last 14 years have largely been about protecting older voters while screwing everyone under 65 but older voters are more likely to vote and will remember this.

The problem is essentially short termism by governments over the years, they introduce thing like the fuel allowance or triple lock to win the next election without ever thinking how they will ever get out of these policies once they are have fulfilled their purposes or how to better target them because people start to expect them even if they no longer need them.

The WFA was introduced by Gordon Brown.

Not everyone has a nice pension to look forward too  ;).  The UK state pension is still low, compared to equivalent countries.  That was the thinking behind the triple lock. 
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:29:17 am
I think the WFA cut was so poorly planned and thought out, and the optics are even worse.  How can you cut something for so many people, and not have anything else in place.

I think there will have to be a partial change to the plan.
filopastry

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:08:42 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:27:42 am
The WFA was introduced by Gordon Brown.

Not everyone has a nice pension to look forward too  ;).  The UK state pension is still low, compared to equivalent countries.  That was the thinking behind the triple lock. 

The UK state pension is meant to be the safety net, with personal provision to get you to a decent level, a lot of Europe effectively takes the optional bit and forces higher contributions for pensions.

The state pension has also gotten significantly more generous over the years as the triple lock has boosted it
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:09:40 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:29:17 am
I think the WFA cut was so poorly planned and thought out, and the optics are even worse.  How can you cut something for so many people, and not have anything else in place.

I think there will have to be a partial change to the plan.

Feels like it. I am not against the cut but they will probably look to move the threshold. Ultimately they will want to win the vote (which they will) with a healthy enough margin that they can be deemed to make the change on their terms.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:11:06 pm
A lot of arguing over something that we haven't even seen the detail for yet. Means testing is appropriate, Jim Ratcliffe and Alan Sugar don't need a winter fuel allowance.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:11:42 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:08:42 pm
The UK state pension is meant to be the safety net, with personal provision to get you to a decent level, a lot of Europe effectively takes the optional bit and forces higher contributions for pensions.

The state pension has also gotten significantly more generous over the years as the triple lock has boosted it

Are you advocating for a low safety net?

Pensioners that earn 12 k a year, wont qualify for the WFA.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:15:02 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:11:06 pm
A lot of arguing over something that we haven't even seen the detail for yet. Means testing is appropriate, Jim Ratcliffe and Alan Sugar don't need a winter fuel allowance.

I dont think anyone has said they do.  Stop obfuscating to try and make your point.

Pensioners on 12 k a year, wont get it either.  You've got to be some kind of c*nt, to say they shouldn't get it, too.
zero zero

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:16:30 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:08:16 am
All that going into those corporate coffer without any real lasting benefit. 80 billion pissed up the wall (in just the last 2 years). because governments over the last 30 years pissed all our money up the wall and decided being energy independent wasnt a good thing apparently.

We could have been a Norway, with a 1 trillion pound bank account.
What happened in 1996 that allows the preceding decade to go unremarked upon?

Energy companies in the UK were nationalised in 1948 but Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher reversed the situation, privatising gas supplies in 1986 and electricity in 1990. Britoil was privatised in 1982 and again in 1985.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:19:49 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:16:30 pm
What happened in 1996 that allows the preceding decade to go unremarked upon?

Energy companies in the UK were nationalised in 1948 but Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher reversed the situation, privatising gas supplies in 1986 and electricity in 1990. Britoil was privatised in 1982 and again in 1985.

Privatisation has, and continues to be, an umitigating disaster for the majority of the people (and the environment).
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:21:10 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:15:02 pm
I dont think anyone has said they do.  Stop obfuscating to try and make your point.

Pensioners on 12 k a year, wont get it either.  You've got to be some kind of c*nt, to say they shouldn't get it, too.

Just as well I haven't said that then isn't it? :wave
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:34:33 pm
This is the EDM submitted by my MP:

Quote
That this House expresses its concern that The Social Fund Winter Fuel Payment Regulations 2024 are being introduced without prior consultation or an impact assessment, nor with sufficient time to put in place a proper and effective take-up campaign for Pension Credit; notes this approach fails to take account for those people with modest incomes that are just above the entitlement threshold for Pension Credit; further notes the worrying annual excess winter death figures aperson that I find irritating pensioners; recognises the impact a sharp rise in the energy price cap of 10% from 1 October will have on pensioners which will not be helped by introducing a bureaucratic and unpopular means test which undermines the benefits of universalism when older people have higher energy costs due to comorbidities and poor housing insulation; further recognises that colder homes make older people more susceptible to poor health, including hyperthermia, respiratory and circulatory disease; and calls on the Government to postpone the ending of Winter Fuel Payments and establish a comprehensive strategy to tackle fuel poverty, health inequality and low incomes aperson that I find irritating older people.

https://edm.parliament.uk/early-day-motion/62441
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:35:29 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:21:10 pm
Just as well I haven't said that then isn't it? :wave

 :thumbup
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:17:10 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:08:42 pm
The state pension has also gotten significantly more generous over the years as the triple lock has boosted it
But they are still less than gets paid in other so-called wealthier European countries.
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:31:50 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:15:02 pm
Pensioners on 12 k a year, wont get it either.  You've got to be some kind of c*nt, to say they shouldn't get it, too.
I think that the full state pension if around 111500 a year. Anyone with a little income from elsewhere (e.g. a private pension) quickly trips over the tax free allowance (12570) i.e. they are tax-payers so the idea that the elderly are all sitting around leeching from the system and not contributing is nonsense. If people are so offended that anyone should be receipt of a benefit that technically they can do without, how about we take it further? Why pay benefits to anyone who can afford a holiday or Sky TV or eating out or a mobile phone? I'm joking of course but I'd bet there are any number of people kicking off about the winter fuel allowance whilst at the same time pocketing money they don't absolutely need from the state.
I note this morning the idea seems to be surfacing in the media that the cut in winter fuel allowance is needed to pay for salary increases for public workers. This is a deliberate wind-up and is intended to pit the elderly against the likes of doctors and train drivers. While we all fight each other for the single biscuit on the plate, the super-rich walk off with the rest of the packet.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:42:28 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 01:31:50 pm
I think that the full state pension if around 111500 a year. Anyone with a little income from elsewhere (e.g. a private pension) quickly trips over the tax free allowance (12570) i.e. they are tax-payers so the idea that the elderly are all sitting around leeching from the system and not contributing is nonsense. If people are so offended that anyone should be receipt of a benefit that technically they can do without, how about we take it further? Why pay benefits to anyone who can afford a holiday or Sky TV or eating out or a mobile phone? I'm joking of course but I'd bet there are any number of people kicking off about the winter fuel allowance whilst at the same time pocketing money they don't absolutely need from the state.
I note this morning the idea seems to be surfacing in the media that the cut in winter fuel allowance is needed to pay for salary increases for public workers. This is a deliberate wind-up and is intended to pit the elderly against the likes of doctors and train drivers. While we all fight each other for the single biscuit on the plate, the super-rich walk off with the rest of the packet.

Exactly.  It's classic Tory, divide and rule stuff.

I think Labour have exausted a lot of political capital and goodwill, on this issue - which was a totally needless thing to.  I said right at the start of the announcement, you simply cannot do this without anything else there and at the speed it happened.  If they said it'll be next winter, and the threshold for qualification was widened, I don't think you would see the amount of pushback there has been.

I really don't know what they were thinking.........?
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:57:13 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:27:42 am
The WFA was introduced by Gordon Brown.

Not everyone has a nice pension to look forward too  ;).  The UK state pension is still low, compared to equivalent countries.  That was the thinking behind the triple lock. 

Im fully aware who introduced the WFA.

Yes, someone of us who do have very good pensions, we pay a lot into them, so do our employers and our unions fight hard to protect them.

I completely understand the thinking behind the Triple Lock, but a point is going to come where it should be replaced with something else either because its no longer affordable or because the state pension is now deemed high enough, the problem is it will be a very brave politician who says the Triple Lock has served its purpose and I suspect it will roll on much longer than necessary because no one will have the balls to challenge it.
ToneLa

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:07:53 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:42:28 pm
Exactly.  It's classic Tory, divide and rule stuff.

I think Labour have exausted a lot of political capital and goodwill, on this issue - which was a totally needless thing to.  I said right at the start of the announcement, you simply cannot do this without anything else there and at the speed it happened.  If they said it'll be next winter, and the threshold for qualification was widened, I don't think you would see the amount of pushback there has been.

I really don't know what they were thinking.........?

Saving money, not much more to it. And it was needed. Surprised they chose this, but it's gonna help finanically.

And they've tried to target communication at pensioners who could be claiming benefits (Pension Credit), hence the big campaign for awareness. Claim what you're entitle to, to survive the winter.

There's a freakish amount of pensioners who do not claim all they are entitled to. That's the safety net I just don't see mentioned in the press - or here. Pension credit is the safety net.

Though I agree with Altman:

Quote
calls for the measures “to be annulled because they would significantly reduce state support for pensioners without sufficient warning and without a proper impact assessment, and because they present a significant risk to the health and wellbeing of many pensioners on low incomes”.

I don't get the rush
I don't get why not shore up the safety FIRST
filopastry

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:13:08 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 01:17:10 pm
But they are still less than gets paid in other so-called wealthier European countries.

Yes because generally people or their employers were forced to put into those schemes in mainland Europe, here people are meant to be doing that themselves through employer provided schemes, so to compare apples with apples you should really loop those private schemes into the comparison.

But yes too many people either felt they were unable to afford private schemes or just didn't prioritise pension saving over the years, hence auto enrollment was brought in, although to be honest people are generally putting too little into their pension anyway
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:56:56 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:13:08 pm
Yes because generally people or their employers were forced to put into those schemes in mainland Europe, here people are meant to be doing that themselves through employer provided schemes, so to compare apples with apples you should really loop those private schemes into the comparison.

But yes too many people either felt they were unable to afford private schemes or just didn't prioritise pension saving over the years, hence auto enrollment was brought in, although to be honest people are generally putting too little into their pension anyway

The current state pension is 25% of average full time earnings, the highest its ever been is 26% in the late 1970s so there is a question as to by how much more it should go up by, but its complicated by the fact average earnings have gone down in real terms too.

Auto enrolment is a start and I wouldnt underestimate its importance in the long run if it gets people thinking about their pensions and if the economy is doing well in the future then the government might be in a position to get either employers or employees to put in a bit more so that people have bigger pots come retirement.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Today at 03:30:19 pm
If you dont think Sugar and Radcliffe need an extra £300, then increase their tax obligation.

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 03:52:26 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:30:19 pm
If you dont think Sugar and Radcliffe need an extra £300, then increase their tax obligation.

Do both
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Today at 04:14:02 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:07:53 pm
I don't get the rush
I don't get why not shore up the safety FIRST
According to The House of Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee document (which is damming of the announcement), the rush is because "the Regulations need to come into force on the first day of the qualifying week, 16 September 2024, otherwise they would not be able to supersede the previous ones." But they also point out that "it should have been possible to delay or remove the existing trigger date and then present the replacement scheme at a later date, which would have afforded greater time for scrutiny in Parliament and elsewhere." They also say that "it is generally regarded as poor practice to implement major policy changes during a Parliamentary recess". I also noted from a quick scan through the document that people who live overseas and otherwise qualify for the winter fuel allowance will still get paid. So a pensioner freezing to death in the wilds of Northumberland may not get the allowance whereas someone else who is living in sunny spain will  :o
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Today at 04:14:39 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:52:26 pm
Do both

Not if it means vulnerable pensioners lose their WFA
