Pensioners on 12 k a year, wont get it either. You've got to be some kind of c*nt, to say they shouldn't get it, too.



I think that the full state pension if around 111500 a year. Anyone with a little income from elsewhere (e.g. a private pension) quickly trips over the tax free allowance (12570) i.e. they are tax-payers so the idea that the elderly are all sitting around leeching from the system and not contributing is nonsense. If people are so offended that anyone should be receipt of a benefit that technically they can do without, how about we take it further? Why pay benefits to anyone who can afford a holiday or Sky TV or eating out or a mobile phone? I'm joking of course but I'd bet there are any number of people kicking off about the winter fuel allowance whilst at the same time pocketing money they don't absolutely need from the state.I note this morning the idea seems to be surfacing in the media that the cut in winter fuel allowance is needed to pay for salary increases for public workers. This is a deliberate wind-up and is intended to pit the elderly against the likes of doctors and train drivers. While we all fight each other for the single biscuit on the plate, the super-rich walk off with the rest of the packet.