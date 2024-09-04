Means testing isnt a bad thing, but why is the means testing for the winter fuel allowance set so low, yet for child benefit its set so high.



Personally Id rather see a pensioner on 15k a year get their fuel allowance over a a family with one child earning £59k a year getting their child benefit.



The only reason theyve done this is because pensioners are less likely to fight back and in 4 years time they hope that a lot of them wont be round to vote, because as others have said, something like this will be remembered at the polls.



Many cant seem to grasp this fact.



I think they were thinking they could make cut to the fuel allowance and pin it on the Tories saying see, the Tories have fucked the country so bad weve had to do this despite the sums being involved being tiny (about 0.15% of government spending) but it will backfire electorally badly on Labour I suspect, there will be elements in younger demographics who will support it because the last 14 years have largely been about protecting older voters while screwing everyone under 65 but older voters are more likely to vote and will remember this.The problem is essentially short termism by governments over the years, they introduce thing like the fuel allowance or triple lock to win the next election without ever thinking how they will ever get out of these policies once they are have fulfilled their purposes or how to better target them because people start to expect them even if they no longer need them.