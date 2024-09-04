« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:17:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on September  3, 2024, 10:59:17 pm
Its Fishermen that deserve the most abuse. Them, and Sunderland.
And old people. Don't forget the 'fogies', Killer!
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:17:52 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on September  4, 2024, 09:08:56 am
war, growing nationalism, the environmental crisis.

A country needs to atleast be food secure. We aren't. And it's become worse over the years with free-market trade. But it isn't the 90s any more. Countries are pulling back, even inside of the EU.

The goverment needs to adapt to this change.

The tory answer was reduced money and land has to be used for green initiatives. No it should be for national security, independence and local jobs.

Thanks, appreciate the explanation :)
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:23:13 am
Quote from: killer-heels on September  3, 2024, 10:59:17 pm
Its Fishermen that deserve the most abuse. Them, and Sunderland.

I still remember watching Sunderland like lambs to slaughter rushing to be the first to "declare" their Brexit vote, completly ignorant most of their local economy and jobs were about to be battered, fucking idiots.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:28:19 am
If anyone should be blamed about Brexit it should be the politicians who failed to fight the lies that the Leave campaign based their whole campaign on. Too many people put their heads in the sand when they could have fought the lies and actually won the argument. It's pointless blaming individuals when those in power chose their own preferences over what was better for the country.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:34:50 am
Quote from: jillc on September  4, 2024, 09:28:19 am
If anyone should be blamed about Brexit it should be the politicians who failed to fight the lies that the Leave campaign based their whole campaign on. Too many people put their heads in the sand when they could have fought the lies and actually won the argument. It's pointless blaming individuals when those in power chose their own preferences over what was better for the country.
It wasn't just the campaign, it was the behaviour in the immediate aftermath. What was needed was a period of reflection to ascertain what Brexit actually meant. Instead politicians allowed themselves to be rushed into "getting Brexit done" before people woke up to the implications and the lies.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:40:21 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September  4, 2024, 09:34:50 am
It wasn't just the campaign, it was the behaviour in the immediate aftermath. What was needed was a period of reflection to ascertain what Brexit actually meant. Instead politicians allowed themselves to be rushed into "getting Brexit done" before people woke up to the implications and the lies.

It should never have gone to a public vote as it's impossible for ordinary people to understand the consequences of leaving. It's a political issue, which meant the politicians should have been more professional, in their dealings of it. But they were never going to behave responsibly which is why we are in this mess.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:44:28 am
Quote from: jillc on September  4, 2024, 09:40:21 am
It should never have gone to a public vote as it's impossible for ordinary people to understand the consequences of leaving. It's a political issue, which meant the politicians should have been more professional, in their dealings of it. But they were never going to behave responsibly which is why we are in this mess.

This is the torys jill a vast portion of them financially benefited from leaving the EU, Bojo used it to propel himself to leader of the country etc. It was the single most self serving act of country sabotage I've ever seen.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:46:57 am
Quote from: jillc on September  4, 2024, 09:40:21 am
It should never have gone to a public vote as it's impossible for ordinary people to understand the consequences of leaving.
I don't think Johnson understood the consequences although that's setting the bar low for politicians.
Looking back I don't think I understood the implications with respect to the Good Friday Agreement and given that I have family in NI, it ought to have come to my attention. I voted remain anyway but the impact on the GFA should have been enough to render Brexit a no-go area.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:52:00 am
Quote from: Draex on September  4, 2024, 09:44:28 am
This is the torys jill a vast portion of them financially benefited from leaving the EU, Bojo used it to propel himself to leader of the country etc. It was the single most self serving act of country sabotage I've ever seen.

It wasn't just the Tories though, very few politicians come out of it smelling of roses. But let's not go over old ground.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:54:42 am
All roads to our current social devastation lead to Cameron.
He should go down in history as the worst PM so far.
No mean feat considering that list includes Johnson and Thatcher.
I'm not convinced his remain campaign wasn't intentionally lack lustre either.
He was a tax avoider himself after all.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:55:02 am
Quote from: jillc on September  4, 2024, 09:28:19 am
If anyone should be blamed about Brexit it should be the politicians who failed to fight the lies that the Leave campaign based their whole campaign on. Too many people put their heads in the sand when they could have fought the lies and actually won the argument. It's pointless blaming individuals when those in power chose their own preferences over what was better for the country.

Is the right answer.  The Brexit campaign was by far the worst I have eevr seen, in this country.  The amount of lies being told was off the scale!

The media didn't seem to challange it at all.  Politicians should be legally accountable for their lies and bullshit - it would soon change.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 09:56:56 am
Quote from: Draex on September  4, 2024, 09:44:28 am
This is the torys jill a vast portion of them financially benefited from leaving the EU, Bojo used it to propel himself to leader of the country etc. It was the single most self serving act of country sabotage I've ever seen.

Politicians of all stripes voted to hold the referendum.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 10:08:19 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September  4, 2024, 09:56:56 am
Politicians of all stripes voted to hold the referendum.

One particular politician refused to share a stage with Cameron to argue to remain because they "weren't on the same side" and was the first person to call for article 50 to be enacted mere hours after the result had been declared...
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 10:12:12 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September  4, 2024, 10:08:19 am
One particular politician refused to share a stage with Cameron to argue to remain because they "weren't on the same side" and was the first person to call for article 50 to be enacted mere hours after the result had been declared...

Yes, he was shit.  But, even before that.

Every single one of them, voted to hold the referendum.  It was reckless and a huge failure, by them all.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 10:17:37 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September  4, 2024, 10:12:12 am
Yes, he was shit.  But, even before that.

Every single one of them, voted to hold the referendum.  It was reckless and a huge failure, by them all.

A case of politicians failing in their duty and then putting it "to the people." It was a disaster waiting to happen from that moment on.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 10:55:15 am
Quote from: jillc on September  4, 2024, 09:52:00 am
It wasn't just the Tories though, very few politicians come out of it smelling of roses. But let's not go over old ground.
Who'll ever forget Dorries' blaming Europe for not allowing us to still be able to vote in the European Parliament!
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 03:42:49 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September  4, 2024, 09:34:50 am
It wasn't just the campaign, it was the behaviour in the immediate aftermath. What was needed was a period of reflection to ascertain what Brexit actually meant. Instead politicians allowed themselves to be rushed into "getting Brexit done" before people woke up to the implications and the lies.

Agree. There were so many ways to prevent the absolute shitshow we have now - don't have a referendum, then realise the referendum wasn't binding, then define what "out of the EU" actually meant (there was no vote about the single market or the customs union, for example, or the numerous treaties like Horizon, Copernicus, Euratom that were exited too). Then the Leave campaign was found to be full of lies and under foreign influence, so the whole thing could have been revoked. And so on and on. Despite all that, there was incredible strong political interest to move ahead with the hardest brexit possible, and sink the country into economic and political misery.
Re: New UK Government
September 4, 2024, 06:14:32 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September  4, 2024, 09:55:02 am
Is the right answer.  The Brexit campaign was by far the worst I have eevr seen, in this country.  The amount of lies being told was off the scale!

The media didn't seem to challange it at all.  Politicians should be legally accountable for their lies and bullshit - it would soon change.

Media allowed the likes of Frottage et al take centre stage, and then we had the endless series of voxpops promoting Brexit.
Re: New UK Government
September 5, 2024, 11:02:39 am
Re: New UK Government
September 5, 2024, 11:07:52 am
Quote from: Draex on September  5, 2024, 11:02:39 am
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/environment/government-environment-agency-tim-farron-ofwat-labour-b1180160.html

Now get some real people (not tory stooges) into Ofwat, Ofcom etc.

The Environment Agency already have sufficient powers to police our waters, they just choose not to use them.

I don't think there's much wrong with current regulation, it's just there's no enforcement, or political will.

As it is, the current privatised system, will not work.  The issues are privatisation and lack of enforcement/policing.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:44:10 am
This wont be going away.


Labour ministers reveal grave concerns about winter fuel payment cut

Frontbenchers say they have had string of complaints from constituents and policy wont be worth the political hit

Quote
Cabinet ministers have grave concerns about Rachel Reevess plan to axe the winter fuel allowance for all but the poorest pensioners, the Guardian can reveal.

Frontbenchers believe the government will have to announce extra support in the budget or even earlier to cushion the blow for some of the people worst affected by the cut.

On 29 July, the chancellor announced plans to scrap the winter fuel allowance for all pensioners in England and Wales except those on lower incomes who received pension credit.

The decision, which affects about 10 million people, has sparked an outcry from charities including Age UK and from over-65s who have appealed to their MPs. Several cabinet sources told the Guardian they were concerned that holding the line on the winter fuel allowance would be unsustainable.

One cabinet source said they were worried about the fallout from the policy as the days got colder and energy prices rose. It hasnt even been thought through properly. Were going to end up with more old people in hospital or care as a result, with all the costs involved in that, they added.

Government figures are preparing to engage with concerned MPs over the weekend before a vote on the policy on Tuesday, but a Downing Street source said there was no prospect of a U-turn.

Reeves will address Labour MPs at the parliamentary Labour party meeting on Monday evening. A Treasury source said: It is a tough decision but we have a £22bn black hole that we have to tackle. Everyone recognises that we have to get a grip on the public finances. They said the government was protecting the pensions triple lock and investing in a campaign to get as many people on pension credit as possible.

Another cabinet minister said: I dont think people have fully grasped how difficult the in-year deficit is for the government ... This isnt an easy decision for the chancellor to make but people have got to get behind her so she makes the tough decisions now.

The new Labour intakes WhatsApp group had had a string of messages about the issue, MPs said. Labour backbenchers have been spooked by the volume of correspondence they have received, with one saying they had gone from receiving a trickle of emails from worried constituents to a flood this week.

Its going to save us £1.5bn but that wont be worth the political hit well take this winter, the MP said. The rightwing press will be full of stories about elderly people sitting in A&E or on buses because they cant afford their fuel bills and its the only way they can keep warm.

Another Labour MP said: I dont think there is a Labour MP who isnt worried. Were talking to our constituents, reading our emails, this weekend well be in our constituencies. Ive had more people stopping me in the street than over Brexit. Pensioners just pleading that we dont do this.

A third Labour MP who represents a marginal seat said they had received about 200 emails on the issue, many of them along the lines of: Ive just voted Labour for the first time but never again. A fourth MP said they were getting absolutely tonnes of correspondence and added: Of all the emails I receive its the one [issue] where they are absolutely not coordinated. They are not part of a campaign.

The Lords secondary legislation scrutiny committee warned this week that the move may cause potential inequalities between low-income pensioners claiming benefits and low-income pensioners not claiming benefits, and it is not clear whether [the Department for Work and Pensions] has assessed this risk. It added that the policys quick implementation precludes appropriate scrutiny.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, told the BBC on Thursday he had concerns and would be making representations to the government before the budget.

Some MPs have noted that local and regional newspapers are covering the cut extensively, including by pointing out how many thousands of local people will be directly affected. Its a cut people notice straight away, directly out of their pocket, its the most damaging kind, a fifth Labour MP said.

The charity Age UK, which is campaigning against the cut, has emailed Labour MPs this week with the number of people who will be affected in their areas.

The average constituency in England and Wales has 16,000 pensioners who will lose their winter fuel payments under the governments plans, of whom 1,500 are eligible for but not receiving pension credit, according to Age UK analysis of DWP data.

The former chancellor Ed Balls said on the Political Currency podcast that he believed the government would need to backtrack in some form. If youre Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves and their teams, youll be looking at the polling, youll be looking at the focus groups. They will be saying: This is a big problem, and its going to get worse. I dont think you can just plough on. I dont think you can do a U-turn, but what they need is an escape route.

Balls added: This isnt just a storm in a teacup. This is one of those big cut-through issues which has real momentum. It unites the left and the right.

Even those who supported the move admitted they had received a lot of correspondence about it. One Labour MP in a marginal seat said they had been contacted about this issue more than anything else, but stressed: We are going to need to make incredibly difficult decisions over the coming months and the worst possible outcome would be if we allowed ourselves to get knocked off course by the email inbox.

For the left, Tuesdays vote has become a purity test for those who did not support the two-child benefit amendment that resulted in the suspension of seven MPs from the party in July. Several MPs who abstained or voted with the government in July after pressure from the whips have put their names to an early-day motion opposing the cut to the winter fuel allowance.

Others, however, said the suspensions in July would have a chilling effect on the number of rebels next week.

The early-day motion was tabled by Neil Duncan-Jordan, the Labour MP for Poole who previously worked for Britains biggest pensioner organisation. Two other new Labour MPs, Simon Opher and Chris Hinchliff, have signed the motion. Last week Duncan-Jordan chaired a briefing with Age UK where a number of Labour MPs highlighted their concerns, particularly about the sudden nature of the cuts.

The mitigation put in by the government is insufficient, said Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central who has been spoken out against the policy. We have to go back to why Gordon Brown introduced this. He was emphatic that he didnt want people to go cold over winter. We absolutely should uphold those values.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/sep/07/labour-ministers-reveal-grave-concerns-about-winter-fuel-payment-cut
Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:48:49 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:44:10 am

Labour ministers reveal grave concerns about winter fuel payment cut

Frontbenchers say they have had string of complaints from constituents and policy wont be worth the political hit


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/sep/07/labour-ministers-reveal-grave-concerns-about-winter-fuel-payment-cut

I read that Labour MPs can vote freely on this, expect it to be downvoted.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:57:27 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:48:49 am
I read that Labour MPs can vote freely on this, expect it to be downvoted.

I wouldn't be surprised if they lose the vote.  If they do, Reeves's power and influence, may be greatly diminished.

There should've been something in place, before making the cut, if that was the road they wanted to go down.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:09:39 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:48:49 am
I read that Labour MPs can vote freely on this, expect it to be downvoted.

No chance.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:14:19 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:09:39 am
No chance.

After the suspension of the 7 MPs, I am not sure if many will vote against it.  There's no way Starmer and Reeves will want to lose a vote, so early on.

It's a tricky one, cause there are many that do not need it at all, however, there are also many that do need it, that will not qualify now.

It just seems really poorly planned and thought out. It's like nobody bothered to look into it, with much detail.

If they changed it to Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, and / or Council Tax Benefit, there would be less of an argument against the cut.

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:25:34 am
I understand the need to get the hard decision out the way so later in the governments term they can perhaps add some positive PR. But from my eyes and ears, the winter fuel allowance cut has really been noticed by my non political friends and colleagues. Which is annoying as most of what Tories did to add to their bills was much...much worse.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:36:21 am
Its a real unforced error by Labour for sure it won't even touch the sides of the "£22bn black hole" while pissing off the most important part of the electorate (politically speaking). As others have said Starmer won't allow a free vote on the issue there's more chance of scrapping it entirely before it goes to a vote than there is of a free vote.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:37:45 am
Means testing it makes perfect sense. Why should rich pensioners get extra cash for doing nothing? My dad is raking it in.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:16:03 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:37:45 am
Means testing it makes perfect sense. Why should rich pensioners get extra cash for doing nothing? My dad is raking it in.

It's my understanding that my mum and dad won't get it. And they're in a council house in their 70s with disability allowances as their income. Or certainly having it lowered.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:18:41 am
£1.5bn is lose change when you consider these are issues that people will remember crystal clear in a polling station. Suicidal behaviour but what do you expect from that useless twat, Reeves?
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:30:01 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:18:41 am
£1.5bn is lose change when you consider these are issues that people will remember crystal clear in a polling station. Suicidal behaviour but what do you expect from that useless twat, Reeves?

Agree.

Political suicide.

They've pissed a lot of goodwill down the drain, with this.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:31:37 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:37:45 am
Means testing it makes perfect sense. Why should rich pensioners get extra cash for doing nothing? My dad is raking it in.

 It's not just rich pensioners that are losing it.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 03:34:25 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:37:45 am
Means testing it makes perfect sense. Why should rich pensioners get extra cash for doing nothing? My dad is raking it in.
Not if means testing costs more than just paying it  ::)
You're still falling for the stategy of the super rich which is about getting the little people to fight each other. If you're worried about people getting cash for nothing, how about the massive rise for the Royal Family who have just avoided paying inheritance tax? How about the thousands that our well paid MPs claim in expenses - including heating allowance? What about the obscene salaries that the heads of failing utilities companies are paying themselves as bonuses for doing a shit job. There are much more worthwhile targets than pensioners.
