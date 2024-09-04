No chance.



After the suspension of the 7 MPs, I am not sure if many will vote against it. There's no way Starmer and Reeves will want to lose a vote, so early on.It's a tricky one, cause there are many that do not need it at all, however, there are also many that do need it, that will not qualify now.It just seems really poorly planned and thought out. It's like nobody bothered to look into it, with much detail.If they changed it to Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, and / or Council Tax Benefit, there would be less of an argument against the cut.