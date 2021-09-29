You're posting this out of the context, add in the massive amounts of funding required from things like the NHS, energy, infrastructure etc. etc. All criminally underfunded by the torys for years whilst they lined their pockets. You make it sound like there is a magic money tree Labour can use to do everything they need which there isn't, the £22bil is on top of i.e. they need to find that money.
there is a magic money tree, it's called goverment bonds.
More goverment bonds issued = often higher inflation. The goverment spent 400 billion in about two years. That shit wasn't in the bank. It was borrowed. Hence the high inflation.
The gocerment can still borrow to invest. Reeves is deciding not to. She is actively cutting investment, infrastructure projects etc
Again, a goverment isn't run like a house hold.
The NHS etc isn't because of lack of day to day funds either, it's because the Tories didn't invest in new technology and reform. They have been chucking money at the wall hoping things will change.
The NHS is failing not because of lack of money, but a change of demographics, an unsustainable amount of people quickly coming into the country, zero reform to aged care etc