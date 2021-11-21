I'm not as knowledgeable as some of you guys, I don't understand how government or public finances work so can anyone explain what people mean by investment which will encourage economic growth.



Who will invest and how does economic growth help in making people's lives better?



I get the more money to spend bit but then doesn't that fuel inflation meaning we're back to square one?



For example.... we need more schools, hospitals, houses etc but we don't have the manpower so don't we need to invest in encouraging young people into trades and training first?



But then how does that have an immediate impact on economic growth as surely that's like a 5yr minimum programme of development before you even start the building bit 🤷



There are other examples obviously. Teachers, nurses, doctors to be trained to improve the NHS and education and so the list goes on.



I'll try...So simple example of investment is the government build a hospital, people get better quicker, get back to work and then become economically active and pay taxes to improve public services as well as the lives of the individual as they are working and earning money (and spending money). More people available to work then should reduce inflation as there is a greater supply of labour. Likewise, investment in transport is another example. Make it easier and cheaper to move people and goods around the country, gives people greater choice in what they do and what they buy, that drives competition and efficiency.Yes, its not quick, the payback can be years if not decades away but if you keep kicking the can down the road you end up where we are now.It also doesnt help when people missuse the word investment, because in economic terms investment is usually spending money on something that produces something so buying a new MRI scanner is an investment, staff costs are usually not seen as an investment, so previously it was considered good economics to borrow money for the MRI scanner but not to pay staff wages, and this is where the Tories have really fucked up, they have racked up huge debts on spending money on day to day spending and not investment.