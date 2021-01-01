« previous next »
Its not hypocrisy though is it, private schools do take some of the investment and funding burden off the state, and often a child does get a better 1 on 1 education via private schooling.

Blame the politicians on both sides for not providing the funding, investment and reforms within the state sector.

For me the 20% vat situation is just labour playing class warfare, a nice little vote winner but doesnt actually help anyone, and will pull children out of the schools they have grew up with, which can cause massive psychological damage. It should be grandfathered in, I.e no current student will be affected. So not to cause disruption to the CHIlDREN.

Other wise its Pretty heartless from labour.

Private Schools offer a massive advantage to rich kids, which isnt good, it fuel inequality.
If the school that drives this inequality passes the costs on to the parents, thats theirf decision
Private Schools offer a massive advantage to rich kids, which isnt good, it fuel inequality.
If the school that drives this inequality passes the costs on to the parents, thats theirf decision

Yep.

Anything that drives inequality, is not good.
Private Schools offer a massive advantage to rich kids, which isnt good, it fuel inequality.
If the school that drives this inequality passes the costs on to the parents, thats theirf decision
the answer to inequality of education isnt to take away the education and reduce the option of education. Thats punching down. The idea should be how do we make the standard of education in state schools as good, or better than private so people are not needed to go the private route.

The 20% Vat is just pissing in the wind, and again, wont affect the wealthy. It will affect the middle class families. The wealthy wont bat an eye lid.
