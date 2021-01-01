Private Schools offer a massive advantage to rich kids, which isnt good, it fuel inequality.

If the school that drives this inequality passes the costs on to the parents, thats theirf decision



the answer to inequality of education isnt to take away the education and reduce the option of education. Thats punching down. The idea should be how do we make the standard of education in state schools as good, or better than private so people are not needed to go the private route.The 20% Vat is just pissing in the wind, and again, wont affect the wealthy. It will affect the middle class families. The wealthy wont bat an eye lid.