The VAT on private school fees story just serves to remind me of what hypocrisy looks like. This will overburden the State sector, by driving some parents into an already overwhelmed and underfunded sector.
Ive never wavered from the simplistic view that the fundamental motivation for sending your kids to privately funded schools is to prevent their being educated alongside oiks.
Its not hypocrisy though is it, private schools do take some of the investment and funding burden off the state, and often a child does get a better 1 on 1 education via private schooling.
Blame the politicians on both sides for not providing the funding, investment and reforms within the state sector.
For me the 20% vat situation is just labour playing class warfare, a nice little vote winner but doesnt actually help anyone, and will pull children out of the schools they have grew up with, which can cause massive psychological damage. It should be grandfathered in, I.e no current student will be affected. So not to cause disruption to the CHIlDREN.
Other wise its Pretty heartless from labour.