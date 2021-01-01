To cut government spending and raise taxes will contract the economy. It's really fucking basic economics. What is being proposed is just as fuckwitted as Osbornomics was
Has this woman never heard of Keynes???
There's £hundreds of billions stashed in offshore accounts and within offshored companies, and nestled within over-inflated real estate.
Find a fucking way to extract a fat chunk of that, employ people in the public sector to do all the stuff that's not being done and fix all the damage from neglect these past 14 years.
The money spent on additional wages will then be spent in shops and on local services, multiplying the economic boost, and so on.
As I said, it's basic economics - and unlocking unproductive money from the parasite class means that the boost isn't from robbing Peter to pay Paul.
She learned to balance the books at her dinner table dont you know.
She is utterly shite. Quicker Starmer grows a pair and gets rid, the better.