« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 65281 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,879
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1880 on: Today at 03:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:59:50 pm

To cut government spending and raise taxes will contract the economy. It's really fucking basic economics. What is being proposed is just as fuckwitted as Osbornomics was

Has this woman never heard of Keynes???

There's £hundreds of billions stashed in offshore accounts and within offshored companies, and nestled within over-inflated real estate.

Find a fucking way to extract a fat chunk of that, employ people in the public sector to do all the stuff that's not being done and fix all the damage from neglect these past 14 years.

The money spent on additional wages will then be spent in shops and on local services, multiplying the economic boost, and so on.

As I said, it's basic economics - and unlocking unproductive money from the parasite class means that the boost isn't from robbing Peter to pay Paul.



She learned to balance the books at her dinner table dont you know.

She is utterly shite. Quicker Starmer grows a pair and gets rid, the better.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,879
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1881 on: Today at 03:41:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:33:26 pm
Even this £20bn tax rise will largely mean a flat spending review for most departments. Things genuinely key are desperately tight.

Its not the tax rises that are the issue, its the idea that there will be cuts. That Times article has cuts stated for Health and Education.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1882 on: Today at 03:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:59:50 pm

To cut government spending and raise taxes will contract the economy. It's really fucking basic economics. What is being proposed is just as fuckwitted as Osbornomics was

Has this woman never heard of Keynes???

There's £hundreds of billions stashed in offshore accounts and within offshored companies, and nestled within over-inflated real estate.

Find a fucking way to extract a fat chunk of that, employ people in the public sector to do all the stuff that's not being done and fix all the damage from neglect these past 14 years.

The money spent on additional wages will then be spent in shops and on local services, multiplying the economic boost, and so on.

As I said, it's basic economics - and unlocking unproductive money from the parasite class means that the boost isn't from robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Shes as dumb as a bag of rocks. Another one of these idiots running the economy that believes you get more by investing less.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 