Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 12:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:39:09 am
Smokers often stink even when they are not smoking. Smelly bastards should just be banned from everywhere.

 ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 12:04:31 pm »
Well done to Elmo for giving up.  It's a really tough habit, to crack
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 12:51:23 pm »
And Esther McVey reinforces the point that they arent all the same.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c703nlle72wo
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 01:59:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:07:58 am
Headline news with the usual suspects.

At least he hasnt taken it into the Rose Garden soaked it in lighter fuel and burnt it. Yet.

The very epitome of I wouldnt piss on you if you were on fire
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 02:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:04:31 pm
Well done to Elmo for giving up.  It's a really tough habit, to crack

 :thumbup

Now you can go ahead and ban it everywhere.  ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 03:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 08:54:00 am
The gammons inc Nick Ferrari are outraged because Starmer has removed a portrait of Thatcher at no 10

He didnt just remove it, he tore it down
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm »
Frottage, the Tories, the RWM and Reform voters all losing their shit means that this plan is exactly the right thing to do.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 04:05:23 pm »
They should be grateful, I'd have  burned it if it was me.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 04:13:54 pm »
Pity these complaints from tenants didnt come to light before the selection process.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clyg1j0lv1go
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 05:12:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:13:54 pm
Pity these complaints from tenants didnt come to light before the selection process.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clyg1j0lv1go

A Labour MP rents out flats with black mould and ant infestations, the BBC has discovered.

Quote
Jas Athwal, the newly-elected MP for Ilford South, owns 15 rental flats, making him the biggest landlord in the House of Commons.

In one block of seven flats owned by Mr Athwal nearly half the tenants said they had to regularly clean their bathroom ceilings to remove mould.

The BBC also saw evidence of ant infestations in a number of the seven properties.

"The ants are everywhere," one resident said, pointing to insects climbing up a door frame. "They are on my kids body and on their clothes."

Another resident said they had been threatened with eviction by the letting agent if they complained about problems in their flat or started claiming benefits.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 05:15:49 pm »
C*nts:

Thames Water lobbied Whitehall to press Ofwat on allowing higher bills

Exclusive: Debt-ridden company also warned officials of chilling effect of any renationalisation

Quote
Thames Water has lobbied the government to intervene with the regulator to allow it to charge far higher bills, the Guardian can reveal.

Advisers and board members of the beleaguered water company are understood to have met Whitehall officials in recent weeks to say that allowing it to be temporarily renationalised would have a chilling effect on the entire UKs appeal to international investors, sources familiar with the discussions told the Guardian.

Thames is one of the biggest challenges facing the new Labour administration, after the company was brought to its knees by sewage scandals, fines and huge debts. Its attempt to convince the government to put pressure on Ofwat is the latest tactic in an increasingly desperate scramble to repair its threadbare finances and avoid being pulled on to the states balance sheet. This week Thames demanded the watchdog allow it to increase bills by 59%  an average of £228 a year  for its 16 million customers across London and the Thames valley.

The call for government to intervene and potentially overrule Ofwat risks bringing into question the watchdogs independence. The body was created in 1989, when Britains water and sewage services were privatised by Margaret Thatchers government, in order to set limits on the amounts regional monopolies could charge consumers.

In crisis talks with civil servants, advisers and members of Thamess board of directors have predicted that if it runs out of money and is put into a so-called special administration regime  temporarily bringing it on to the governments balance sheet  it could damage the entire water sector and the wider UK infrastructure market. They are understood to have argued that the contagion from temporary renationalisation would increase the cost of capital for all water companies hoping to raise funds.

However, some investors and people familiar with the discussions have talked down the risk of contagion, saying it would be unlikely as markets would view Thames as an extreme outlier, adding that stock market listed peers, including Severn Trent, have not struggled to raise fresh funds despite Thamess very public struggles.

Thames Water declined to comment.

Such is the concern over the company unravelling and potential fallout that it was high on the list of priorities for the new government drawn up by Keir Starmers chief of staff, Sue Gray, in the run-up to Julys election. Cross-Whitehall discussions have included senior figures from No 10, the Cabinet Office, Treasury, the environment and business departments.

Thames is locked in an increasingly bitter struggle with Ofwat over its attempts to raise bills over the next five years. Its initial request for a 44% increase was rejected by the regulator in July, but this week Thames returned with an even higher ask of 59% by 2030. However, Ofwat has said 22% bill increases are more reasonable, equivalent to a £99 increase to £535 by 2030. It will give its final ruling in December. Thames says that would leave its activities neither financeable nor investible.

Sir Adrian Montague, the chair of Thames, this week called for forgiveness of past failures and a fresh start, in an opinion piece for the Times.

Our regulator now has a choice: maintain a status quo that condemns the industry to struggle to meet public expectations; or draw a line under the past and enable the investment to kickstart a new cycle of improvements, he wrote.

Views within the government on how to handle the crisis vary. One minister said special administration should be avoided at all costs as it would be regarded by political opponents as a bailout and nationalisation, pure and simple. Other senior government figures said they now believe a deep overhaul with a state-appointed administrator would be the best-value way of reforming Thames for the long term and distinguished between the special administration regime and full-blown nationalisation.

Thamess financial troubles have placed a spotlight on the stewardship of the company by Macquarie, the Australian bank that previously co-owned the water supplier. It has been heavily criticised for building huge debts at Thames while paying dividends to shareholders.

The company has said it has sufficient funds to maintain its operations until June next year, but is labouring under more than £15bn of debt and its existing shareholders have refused to put in fresh cash.

Officials are exploring how much pain Thamess lenders ought to bear should the company be temporarily renationalised, sources said. An alternative to a special administration could be a heavy writedown of its debts while remaining in private hands, allowing it to attract fresh shareholder funds.

Water UK, the industry body, has suggested that unless Ofwat offers all water companies in England and Wales more room to increase bills it could make it harder for them to attract investment. This would put urgent improvements at risk, amid growing public outrage at the environmental harm caused by water companies activities.

David Henderson, Water UKs chief executive, said on Wednesday: Water companies want to invest £105bn to support economic growth, build more homes, secure our water supplies and end sewage entering our rivers. Ofwat wants to cut that investment by £17bn  a record amount.

Ofwat has a difficult job, but investors are telling us that they need Ofwat to change its approach. Unless the right conditions to invest are put in place, our environment and our economy will pay the price.

Ofwat declined to comment on Thamess discussions with government. A spokesperson referred the Guardian to its previous statement on proposals for future water bills: We have received responses to our consultation from many organisations, including water companies, customers, environmental and consumer organisations, and investors.

Inevitably these reflect a diverse range of views on the proposals we have made. We will consider all of these responses carefully over the next three months and set out our final decisions on 19 December, it added.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: The government is closely monitoring the situation and the company remains stable.

They added that the government was elected on a mandate to clear up Britains waterways and seas. The water (special measures) bill will deliver on our commitments, giving regulators new powers to ban the payment of bonuses for polluting water bosses and bring criminal charges against persistent law breakers, the spokesperson said.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/aug/30/thames-water-ofwat-higher-bills-lobbying
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 05:22:43 pm »
Good test for Labour that. Lets see what they do.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 05:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:15:49 pm
C*nts:

Thames Water lobbied Whitehall to press Ofwat on allowing higher bills

Exclusive: Debt-ridden company also warned officials of chilling effect of any renationalisation

https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/aug/30/thames-water-ofwat-higher-bills-lobbying

Trying to blackmail the country, we should seize the fucking lot & send the directors to jail.


c*nts.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 05:31:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:22:43 pm
Good test for Labour that. Lets see what they do.

Indeed.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 05:36:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:29:13 pm
Trying to blackmail the country, we should seize the fucking lot & send the directors to jail.


c*nts.

Its complete bullshit, and if anything allowing Thames Water to increase bills would send out completely the wrong message to any infrastructure investor, basically it doesnt matter how badly you fuck up, well bail you out.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 05:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:12:01 pm
A Labour MP rents out flats with black mould and ant infestations, the BBC has discovered.


He's a horrible bastard.

Ants = put baby powder across every entry point.

Mold (temp) = Spray with white vinegar and leave to dry (kills spores), then use vinegar to wipe/clean as best you can, spray leave to dry, again & again & again. Then paint with Zinsser Perma White

The fact that it's easy enough to deal with & after the deaths, well that just makes him an even bigger c*nt. Should be kicked out of the party.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 05:56:36 pm »
Break the bastards. They're rogue directors refusing to accept responsibility for their actions. Whole lot of them need to be up on charges. Absolutely worst kind of capitalist scum.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 06:18:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:37:44 pm

He's a horrible bastard.

Ants = put baby powder across every entry point.

Mold (temp) = Spray with white vinegar and leave to dry (kills spores), then use vinegar to wipe/clean as best you can, spray leave to dry, again & again & again. Then paint with Zinsser Perma White

The fact that it's easy enough to deal with & after the deaths, well that just makes him an even bigger c*nt. Should be kicked out of the party.

Helps if youre the local Council leader, particularly when it comes to influencing any enforcement activity.

Should have the whip taken off him.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm »
Im Wales they could stop paying rent with the permission of the council. England needs to adopt a similar thing to Rent Smart Wales
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 06:31:09 pm »
Lauren Edwards should have lost the whip, this fella certainly should
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 06:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:12:01 pm
A Labour MP rents out flats with black mould and ant infestations, the BBC has discovered.


Wonder what going on in his head. On one hand, it's "please elect me, you can trust me to represent you and carry your concerns into parliament". On the other hand, it's "you have concerns about the ant-infested houses that you live in? Don't even dare thinking about complaining, or I'll have your arse on the streets in no time".
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 06:53:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:43:29 pm
Wonder what going on in his head. On one hand, it's "please elect me, you can trust me to represent you and carry your concerns into parliament". On the other hand, it's "you have concerns about the ant-infested houses that you live in? Don't even dare thinking about complaining, or I'll have your arse on the streets in no time".

I think he was hoping becoming an MP would make home fire proof.

He was headline news on BBC national news tonight.  :D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1862 on: Yesterday at 08:41:50 pm »
Eton have announced they will pass on the entire 20% VAT rise onto parents.

Fees up from £53k to £63k.


I lieterally have no idea how they spend it all.  My school? We get £6k per kid a year.  I wouldnt even know where to start spending that much money. I cant imagine how they spend it.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1863 on: Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm »
Rachel Reeves has warned that public spending is not sustainable as she told government departments to make ­billions of pounds of savings in advance of the budget.

The chancellor is setting out detailed savings targets that really scrape the bone in Whitehall after Sir Keir Starmer warned of painful further spending cuts to come in the autumn.
Several departments are understood to have been told to find more than £1 billion in savings each, with others ordered to find hundreds of millions of pounds in a cost-cutting drive that goes well beyond an attempt to fund public sector pay rises.
However, Reeves has been warned that she will have to look at more radical reforms, such as means-testing state pensions, to achieve the scale of savings needed in the years ahead.

It comes as the Resolution Foundation think tank warns that this year might be as good as it gets for family ­finances, with most of the rise in household incomes across the parliament coming before next spring.
After the prime minister asked voters to accept short-term pain for long-term good, ministers have been preparing the ground for tax rises and spending cuts. Reeves warned that much work is needed to rebuild the foundations of our economy as she pledged to focus on boosting growth.

Unless we grow the economy, were going to continue to be in a situation where taxes are at too high a level and public spending is not sustainable. Weve got to break out of this doom loop, she said.

 However, the chancellor is already preparing to make further cuts in spending after asking for £3.2 billion in savings to fund pay rises for millions of workers. Insiders said that the figure was a minimum, not a ceiling, for the cuts needed to fill the £22 billion black hole.

The Department of Health has been asked to find savings worth around £1.3 billion in time for the October ­budget, sources told The Times. Officials at the Department for Education are also looking at how to absorb around £1 billion of savings.
Another Whitehall department has been told by the Treasury to find £1 billion in cuts, and redundancies and ­hiring freezes are being considered. Departments have been told to prioritise reducing back-office spending and the cost of services such as consultants and other contractors.

One government source said: Were all being asked to really scrape the bone in terms of what other cuts might need to be considered  it is properly grim.

Requests for cuts from the Treasury to departments are subject to negotiation, meaning that the final figures may vary by the time of the budget. Cuts to be announced by Reeves in October are likely to be the first step in a wider overhaul of the public finances expected in the spending review covering future years of the parliament.

A Treasury representative said: We do not comment on leaks or speculation. The prime minister and chancellor have been clear that this government is having to take tough decisions now to repair the public finances after it inherited a £22 billion black hole. By fixing the foundations of our economy we can rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off.
Reeves said that she was making difficult decisions in very challenging circumstances, and she and Starmer were again forced to defend scrapping the winter fuel allowance for all but the poorest pensioners, citing a black hole of unfunded promises they claimed were left by the Conservatives.

I dont want to be in this position. I dont have to take this decision, but a £22 billion black hole is a £22 billion black hole, Starmer said on a trip to Berlin. And we can either pretend its not there, ignore it, kick it down the road, or deal with it. Pretending its not there and kicking it down the road has been tried for 14 years. And its got us ­into a right old mess. And so weve got to tackle it, and thats what well do.

Ben Zaranko of the Institute for ­Fiscal Studies said that there was very much continuity from what the Conservatives were doing in Reevess demand­ for Whitehall savings.
However, he said that, after years of austerity, there is a whole load of core state functions its hard to see how you make big savings from.

The danger for the government is that you end up having lots of big arguments about small sums, he added.
If you want to start saving big, youve got to say what the state is going to stop doing  you could charge tuition fees on sixth form education; theres no ­reason why you couldnt means-test the state pension to avoid targeting money at the richest pensioners. If you want to save big sums you have to start touching some unpopular stuff.

Jeremy C*nt, the shadow chancellor, said: The chancellors attempt to blame her economic inheritance on her decision to raise taxes  tax rises she had always planned  will not wash with the public. Reeves and Starmer have spent weeks talking down the economy, while simultaneously handing over billions in inflation-busting pay rises for their union paymasters.
Tom Tugendhat, the Tory leadership candidate, accused ministers of dishonesty. In a speech today he will say that it is untrue that Labour had no choice about tax rises and cuts.

Analysis by Resolution finds that household incomes will rise 3 per cent in 2024-25, but only a further 2 per cent over the rest of the parliament.
This troubling outlook highlights the need for the new government to beat the forecasts that they have inherited, said Alex Clegg, an economist at the think tank.

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/rachel-reeves-autumn-budget-tax-rise-cuts-9t9s7hgnf

Dunno if this has already been posted but it's more grim stuff
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1864 on: Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm »
How can the Departments for Health and for Education come up with billions in cuts?

Also those IFS c*nts can fuck off. Tuition fees for 6th form eduction? Get the fuck out of dodge you c*nt.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 06:18:57 am »
That "black hole" is just the cost of Brexit, isn't it?


Want an unpopular solution that'll grow the economy and deliver public spending savings? Join the single market.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 06:28:44 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm


https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/rachel-reeves-autumn-budget-tax-rise-cuts-9t9s7hgnf

Dunno if this has already been posted but it's more grim stuff

I doubt its been posted on here as its from Murdochs Tory broadsheet and the original article is behind the times paywall.

While obviously Labour has inherited a fiscal mess from the Tories and the coming budget may reflect that, the article posted has zero sources quoted, aside come someone called Ben Zaranko from the IFS pressure group, alongside generic references to Tory individuals.

Its not on the Times front page so you may have plucked it from inside the publication.  Without quoted sources its just the writers (Times journalist) rhetoric, dressed behind hyperbole or otherwise.
