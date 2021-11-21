A Labour MP rents out flats with black mould and ant infestations, the BBC has discovered.
He's a horrible bastard.
Ants = put baby powder across every entry point.
Mold (temp) = Spray with white vinegar and leave to dry (kills spores), then use vinegar to wipe/clean as best you can, spray leave to dry, again & again & again. Then paint with Zinsser Perma White
The fact that it's easy enough to deal with & after the deaths, well that just makes him an even bigger c*nt. Should be kicked out of the party.