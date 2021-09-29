I think the suggestion to "shut off from politics" because Labour are doing exactly what people warned they'd do is precisely why you shouldn't. They need to be held to account and people need to stop making excuses for them.



Does holding the new government to account have to become an unrelenting stream of negativity? We've had post after post from the usual suspects eager to highlight every perceived mis-step just as they did before the election. It appears they'd rather dwell in their prejudices than take a step back and seeing how things pan out at the expense of all of us. It's been 53 days since the election.Gerry's post is a perfect example of the small but vocal minority that want to tell us that Starmer's Labour is just Tory-lite. Or "Tory policies with less drama" as he/she put it. They are wrong. Their post is just another self-serving-hit-and-run post that can't wait to piss on everyone's chips. Not very Socialist imo.Maybe they are not a teacher, or a junior doctor, or a rail worker or are part of our armed forces. To me it comes across as... forgive me... a bit Tory to state "Theres absolutely nothing to be excited about" just because after a whole 53 days in government you haven't been showered with gold personally. There's little point in free education or medical care if you don't pay the people on the front line enough to realise our fundamental rights.