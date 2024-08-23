« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 57067 times)

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1600 on: August 23, 2024, 08:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 01:19:52 pm
Energy bills will rise by 10% in October, surely even Reeves realises she has to U-turn on scrapping the fuel allowances

I bet theyll go up again next year. It wasnt that long ago Starmer said he would freeze the prices.

https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1827010685164806336?s=46&t=6Q_W5xNDTEu7NNDOef79zA
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,776
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1601 on: August 23, 2024, 08:27:39 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on August 23, 2024, 08:26:50 pm
I bet theyll go up again next year. It wasnt that long ago Starmer said he would freeze the prices.

https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1827010685164806336?s=46&t=6Q_W5xNDTEu7NNDOef79zA

They are definitely going up again in January, was mentioned on the Beeb.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1602 on: August 23, 2024, 08:35:54 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on August 23, 2024, 08:26:50 pm
I bet theyll go up again next year. It wasnt that long ago Starmer said he would freeze the prices.

https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1827010685164806336?s=46&t=6Q_W5xNDTEu7NNDOef79zA

thats grim viewing
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1603 on: August 23, 2024, 09:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 08:35:54 pm
thats grim viewing

You think everything Starmer says and does its grim so this doesn't mean much...

Quote from: jonnypb on August 23, 2024, 08:26:50 pm
I bet theyll go up again next year. It wasnt that long ago Starmer said he would freeze the prices.

https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1827010685164806336?s=46&t=6Q_W5xNDTEu7NNDOef79zA

How long ago was this? The manifesto clearly stated that energy prices would be lower by the end of this government didn't it?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1604 on: August 23, 2024, 09:58:50 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on August 23, 2024, 08:26:50 pm
I bet theyll go up again next year. It wasnt that long ago Starmer said he would freeze the prices.

https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1827010685164806336?s=46&t=6Q_W5xNDTEu7NNDOef79zA


I won't ask what you were doing in the twatter thread of a far-right, pro-Trump, anti-vaxxer conspiracy shitstain.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1605 on: August 23, 2024, 10:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on August 23, 2024, 09:35:09 pm
You think everything Starmer says and does its grim so this doesn't mean much...

How long ago was this? The manifesto clearly stated that energy prices would be lower by the end of this government didn't it?

That particular clip I think it was 12-18 months ago, but does that matter? Its been said multiple times by Starmer. He clearly says under a Labour government they would freeze the energy prices.

Yes the reduction was by the end of their term, I think he said that would be around £400 cheaper, but this is about the prices going up and not being frozen.

I know some people seem to be turning on Labour, thats clear to see, and some are happy to give Labour a free ride no matter what they do. Personally Im all for giving them time to sort out this shit show that the tories left, but I can see why some people are getting annoyed with them in the short time theyve been in power.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 23, 2024, 09:58:50 pm

I won't ask what you were doing in the twatter thread of a far-right, pro-Trump, anti-vaxxer conspiracy shitstain.


Youre very good at the whataboutery ;)

Sorry I should have posted it from the vine link, my bad!
« Last Edit: August 23, 2024, 10:04:32 pm by jonnypb »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1606 on: August 23, 2024, 10:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 23, 2024, 09:58:50 pm

I won't ask what you were doing in the twatter thread of a far-right, pro-Trump, anti-vaxxer conspiracy shitstain.

Could be Musks algorithm, people tweet/post more about stuff that pisses them off.  I get loads of right wing stuff on my social media feed. 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,550
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1607 on: August 24, 2024, 05:07:34 pm »
More watering down..........?

Government plans to improve UK workers rights lack crucial details, says top thinktank

A report by the Autonomy Institute says Labour proposals contain too many ambiguities and stresses that pledges must be delivered in full

Quote
The Labour governments highly publicised plans to improve workers rights and end years of stagnating wages, insecure jobs and in-work poverty are full of ambiguities and lack crucial detail, a leading thinktank on the future of work has concluded.

A report by the Autonomy Institute, which promotes a fairer and more democratic economy, says the new deal for working people has the potential to move the UKs labour market on from a lost decade of increasing exploitation, while at the same time playing a key role in Keir Starmers mission to drive up economic growth.

But it says questions remain over many crucial details of the programme and that it will need to go further if it wishes to truly represent a meaningful agenda for reform.

It insists that all the core commitments that Labour made in the run-up to the general election must be delivered in full without any more rollbacks when the employment rights bill is published later this year.

Doubts were expressed about Labours commitment to full delivery when it emerged earlier this year that the party had downgraded a pledge to put an end to all zero-hours contracts, and would instead ban only exploitative elements of the contracts.

The institute also says Labour appears to have backtracked on a commitment to introduce a single worker status in order to end bogus self-employment, which allows employers to save on costs such as national insurance payments and paid holidays.

It calls for more details on the setting up of a national care service to deliver a better deal for care workers.

The report, published before the TUCs annual meeting next month and the party conference season, echoes the fears of many groups representing working people and the main unions, that Labour may renege on some of its promises after being heavily lobbied by business leaders fearful that its agenda will increase employment costs.

The report includes new polling by Survation of 2,074 adults that shows only 24% of people believe all Labours proposals will be implemented, while 76% think some of them will be introduced.

Raising the minimum wage to a real living wage (£12 an hour outside London and £13.15 inside the capital) was ranked as the best element of the overall Labour package by 39% of respondents. Tackling insecure contracts was ranked top by 21% of those polled, while the right to switch off and not be contacted by employers out of work hours was the No 1 priority for 20%.

Among plans not included in Labours proposals, raising statutory sick pay to levels comparable with other similar nations and shortening the working week to 32 hours with no loss of pay were the most popular ideas.

The institute said that the way in which some of Labours proposals on increasing the rights of workers had been drawn up appeared to give too much power to employers to decide the terms and so risked diluting the potential benefits to employees.

To ensure workers gain from Labours right to switch off policy, the institute suggested imitating France and Portugal, where fines have been handed out to employers for going against legislation to protect workers from being contacted outside working hours.

The Autonomy Institute also noted that popular and much needed policies on a shorter working week were absent, while detail on the levels of statutory sick pay were badly needed. It wants to see more detail in the employment rights bill, which the government has said will be introduced in its first 100 days in office.

Will Stronge, director of research at the Autonomy Institute, said: Ambiguities in some of Labours proposals to improve workers rights leave uncertainty over the scope or effectiveness of the programme as a whole.

A real opportunity to deliver improvement for working people existed, he said but added: To ensure workers benefit, the new deal for working people must be delivered in full and without any more rollbacks when the employment rights bill is published later this year.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: Our plan to Make Work Pay sets out a significant and ambitious agenda to ensure workplace rights are fit for a modern economy, empower working people and deliver economic growth. This is a core part of this governments mission to grow the economy and raise living standards across the country.

Our imminent employment rights bill will also deliver the biggest upgrade to rights at work for a generation and is a vital step in the delivery of the Make Work Pay plan. Work is also underway to identify ways to swiftly deliver measures through other mechanisms.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/article/2024/aug/24/government-plans-to-improve-uk-workers-rights-lack-crucial-details-says-top-thinktank
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,823
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 01:22:44 am »
Starmer expected to announce that things will be getting worse. Labour really dont have anything to offer do they? Apart from portraying themselves to be slightly more competent.

Even in terms of the prison issue, they are doing the exact thing they slammed the Tories for.

Frottage will be rubbing his hands if this is all the two major parties are offering, people are crying for major change and the snake oil sales man will be getting into power if starmer doesnt start offering hope and making an actual real difference within the next 2 years.  But all the real change I can see is basically planning reform.

This labour government is basically just a 2010 cosplay. We wont be doing austerity whilst doing exactly that.

A financial black whole whilst continuing the policy of spending 12 billion of foreign climate aid, 4 billion on asylum seekers, continuing the scrapping of HS2, no mention of proper investment in the north, hiding behind yet another review of the armed forces (classic move so they dont have to do anything). Half a teacher in every school. Its pathetic.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:47:26 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 06:55:36 am »
Theres absolutely nothing to be excited about. The start of a supposed left-wing parliament and there are zero proposals or ideas to think Yeah, this is good. All the good policies were scrapped before the election so not like we were conned or anything, just thought it might be less shit than this. They havent got a clue how to improve things. Tory policies with less drama.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,135
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 09:08:09 am »
I think people need to switch off from politics for a year personally, give them time to try to unpick some of the damage and then see where we're at.

The only disappointment I have right now is that the "grown ups" won't be upfront about the damage leaving the EU has done and the impact it continues to have.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,227
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 09:47:09 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:55:36 am
There’s absolutely nothing to be excited about. The start of a supposed left-wing parliament and there are zero proposals or ideas to think “Yeah, this is good”. All the good policies were scrapped before the election so not like we were conned or anything, just thought it might be less shit than this. They haven’t got a clue how to improve things. Tory policies with less drama.

There's plenty of good policies coming, for a start I'm encouraged by the changes to the energy and power areas. My teacher mate is a lot happier. My NHS friends are, nominally, too, but more to do in both areas. They have things to be excited about...

Do you mean you had a few pet policies that have now been dropped?

Very uncharitable post, this. Things were always obviously going to be shit for a while. I'd say give it another 18 months, in fact, though you can see the green shoots of recovery in certain things.

I think they have somewhat of a clue, but one reason I like Starmer is it's based on pragmatism. A rare thing in politics.

And that requires an analysis stage, a wait and see stage. It is been a couple of months.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,728
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 10:43:09 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:08:09 am
I think people need to switch off from politics for a year personally, give them time to try to unpick some of the damage and then see where we're at.

The only disappointment I have right now is that the "grown ups" won't be upfront about the damage leaving the EU has done and the impact it continues to have.

Agree with this. The anger and hysterics being displayed would be funny if it wasn't so depressing. I think the previous government has left people traumatised.

Maybe ignorance really is bliss, but for the first time in 14 years I'm walking down the street not ruminating over what batshit decisions the British government has been making lately. I'm finding some of their choices unpalatable, but at least there's logic behind it now, even if I don't agree with it.

I do agree with you on Brexit, but I also understand why they're keeping quiet. It's a war on an unnecessary front at the moment and there are too many other snake pits to deal with.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 10:57:53 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:22:44 am




A financial black whole whilst continuing the policy of spending 12 billion of foreign climate aid, 4 billion on asylum seekers, continuing the scrapping of HS2

What is this foreign climate aid?  If this is reference to global heating, that issue is obviouslyglobal.  UK doesnt sit apart from the globe in that respect.

Maybe its related to this Tory policy of last year?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67456174

Interesting you also select asylum seekers to focus on for whatever reason.

Tories scrapped HS2 obviously having purchased and sold swathes of land.

https://www.countrylife.co.uk/property/moving-on-from-hs2-what-happens-to-landowners-now-263505

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-68041332
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,550
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:55:36 am
Theres absolutely nothing to be excited about. The start of a supposed left-wing parliament and there are zero proposals or ideas to think Yeah, this is good. All the good policies were scrapped before the election so not like we were conned or anything, just thought it might be less shit than this. They havent got a clue how to improve things. Tory policies with less drama.

I understand where you're coming from, and I know it seems pretty shit at the moment.  Particularly when the PM says things will get worse, before they get better.

But, lets give them some time to deliver stuff, first.  The first budget was always going to be a bit shit, with Reeves (and Starmer) giving us the full 'how crap things are' and blaming the Tories for it all.  It was always going to be like this.  It's their chance to get everything out and blame the Tories for it.  Generally, it's what new governments do.  Most people will accept it, draw a line in the sand, and move on.

It's when you still have governments saying this stuff after 10, 14 years, that it wont wash.

If they stray too far to the centre/centre right, the backbench MPs will put pressure on them, and so will the charities, thinktanks, etc. 

At least we now have a functioning government (a low bar, I know, but that's how bad things were).

They wont be drawn into any Brexit stuff, but it's costing the country 10s of billions a year.

From Jan 2024:
Quote
Britain's departure from the European Union has cost its economy some £140 billion (162.87 billion) so far, with an economic output of 6% less than if the UK had remained in the EU, according to a report by Cambridge Econometrics.

Quote
The average Briton was nearly £2,000 worse off in 2023,


That's a lot of money to find, from somewhere.

Their manifesto was designed to win an election.  I actually don't think it'll be enough to turn the country around in five years. 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:23 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,018
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 10:59:52 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:22:44 am
Starmer expected to announce that things will be getting worse. Labour really dont have anything to offer do they? Apart from portraying themselves to be slightly more competent.

Even in terms of the prison issue, they are doing the exact thing they slammed the Tories for.

Frottage will be rubbing his hands if this is all the two major parties are offering, people are crying for major change and the snake oil sales man will be getting into power if starmer doesnt start offering hope and making an actual real difference within the next 2 years.  But all the real change I can see is basically planning reform.

This labour government is basically just a 2010 cosplay. We wont be doing austerity whilst doing exactly that.

A financial black whole whilst continuing the policy of spending 12 billion of foreign climate aid, 4 billion on asylum seekers, continuing the scrapping of HS2, no mention of proper investment in the north, hiding behind yet another review of the armed forces (classic move so they dont have to do anything). Half a teacher in every school. Its pathetic.

Its been 7 fucking weeks, are you expecting them to magic up a prison or two in that time?

As for a 2010 cosplay, I dont remember doctors getting 22% pay rises and teachers a 5% pay rise in 2010.

And your so scared to Frottage yet seem to be doing a pretty good tribute act yourself with foreign aid and asylum seekers comment there
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,979
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 11:00:45 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:22:44 am
Starmer expected to announce that things will be getting worse. Labour really dont have anything to offer do they? Apart from portraying themselves to be slightly more competent.

Even in terms of the prison issue, they are doing the exact thing they slammed the Tories for.

Frottage will be rubbing his hands if this is all the two major parties are offering, people are crying for major change and the snake oil sales man will be getting into power if starmer doesnt start offering hope and making an actual real difference within the next 2 years.  But all the real change I can see is basically planning reform.

This labour government is basically just a 2010 cosplay. We wont be doing austerity whilst doing exactly that.

A financial black whole whilst continuing the policy of spending 12 billion of foreign climate aid, 4 billion on asylum seekers, continuing the scrapping of HS2, no mention of proper investment in the north, hiding behind yet another review of the armed forces (classic move so they dont have to do anything). Half a teacher in every school. Its pathetic.

Did you vote for Reform, out of interest?
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,823
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 11:28:09 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:57:53 am
What is this foreign climate aid?  If this is reference to global heating, that issue is obviouslyglobal.  UK doesnt sit apart from the globe in that respect.

Maybe its related to this Tory policy of last year?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67456174

Interesting you also select asylum seekers to focus on for whatever reason.

Tories scrapped HS2 obviously having purchased and sold swathes of land.

https://www.countrylife.co.uk/property/moving-on-from-hs2-what-happens-to-landowners-now-263505

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-68041332

they have cut the winter fuel allowance, and wont reverse the two child policy. Whilst continuing another Tory policy: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/jul/26/ed-miliband-labour-honour-pledge-11bn-overseas-climate-aid

If the country is as skint as they say, why should we be giving away to counties that are often rife with corruption 12 billion pound, whilst our children are starving and old people will inevitably die as a result of labour and Tory political polices?



Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,823
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 11:28:36 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:00:45 am
Did you vote for Reform, out of interest?
no, they are a joke party with no real policies.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,979
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 11:31:13 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:28:36 am
no, they are a joke party with no real policies.

Fair enough. Just wondered as you're obviously not happy with Labour. I hope you used your vote at least.
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,823
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:59:52 am
Its been 7 fucking weeks, are you expecting them to magic up a prison or two in that time?

As for a 2010 cosplay, I dont remember doctors getting 22% pay rises and teachers a 5% pay rise in 2010.

And your so scared to Frottage yet seem to be doing a pretty good tribute act yourself with foreign aid and asylum seekers comment there.
they have just given those pay rises with the cuts yet to come, reeves has already said departments need to find savings (I.e cuts), with more infrastructure projects to be cancelled.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/28/which-uk-infrastructure-projects-are-rachel-reeves-likely-to-axe

Starmer is about to go on the TV today and say the country is going to get worse before it gets better. This is all pointing towards an absolute farce of a budget.

And I mention foreign aid and asylum, because we are spending billions on those two policies, yet somehow cant afford scrapping the two child cap for 3 billion and about to kill off some old grannies.

We have the third biggest foreign aid budget in the world.


« Last Edit: Today at 11:39:38 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 12:16:28 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:28:09 am
they have cut the winter fuel allowance, and wont reverse the two child policy. Whilst continuing another Tory policy: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/jul/26/ed-miliband-labour-honour-pledge-11bn-overseas-climate-aid

If the country is as skint as they say, why should we be giving away to counties that are often rife with corruption 12 billion pound, whilst our children are starving and old people will inevitably die as a result of labour and Tory political polices?

Because if they don't give poorer countries aid to combat climate change everyone will starve and die...

This is like a wet dream for some people in this thread because they finally get to blame Labour for everything and that's what is more important right now isn't it?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:09 pm by Lisan Al Gaib »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,866
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 12:27:30 pm »
The stupidest possible solution to climate change is to say Well theyre not doing it, so why should we, whats the point?

And of course, for developing countries theres the argument Youve benefitted massively from fossil fuel burning, why shouldnt we? Youve got so rich off it so you do have to sweeten the deal for developing countries a wee bit.

Its like people think we can just shrug their shoulders and ignore climate change, that it isnt very serious and that it isnt causing huge changes. It is, and we are no where near the worst of it either, no where near.

Manifest stupidity is not a solution to the climate crisis
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,437
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 12:43:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:27:30 pm
The stupidest possible solution to climate change is to say Well theyre not doing it, so why should we, whats the point?

And of course, for developing countries theres the argument Youve benefitted massively from fossil fuel burning, why shouldnt we? Youve got so rich off it so you do have to sweeten the deal for developing countries a wee bit.

Its like people think we can just shrug their shoulders and ignore climate change, that it isnt very serious and that it isnt causing huge changes. It is, and we are no where near the worst of it either, no where near.

Manifest stupidity is not a solution to the climate crisis
And if you are really scared of people in little boats why not try and make their countries a little more bearable.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 12:50:09 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:28:36 am
no, they are a joke party with no real policies.
'Reform, the Party for softies'?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:28:09 am
they have cut the winter fuel allowance, and wont reverse the two child policy. Whilst continuing another Tory policy: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/jul/26/ed-miliband-labour-honour-pledge-11bn-overseas-climate-aid

If the country is as skint as they say, why should we be giving away to counties that are often rife with corruption 12 billion pound, whilst our children are starving and old people will inevitably die as a result of labour and Tory political polices?





The economy inherited is in such a state following 14 years of calamitous Tory administrations.  That means same has to be managed in accordance with affordability, ie the opposite of what Tory administrations done (ref the covid and HS2 swindles).

If old people or folk in general suffer, look at the state of the NHS and waiting lists etc.  all run into the ground by the Tories. 

Its a massive rescue job called for on many fronts.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 01:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:08:09 am
I think people need to switch off from politics for a year personally, give them time to try to unpick some of the damage and then see where we're at.


I'm definitely sitting back and seeing how this pans out over the next several months. Far too early yet

Reeves does need to find a way to tap that vast reservoir of money that's been accumulated by the parasitic super-rich over the last 30-40 years. I just hope she has the will.


Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:08:09 am
The only disappointment I have right now is that the "grown ups" won't be upfront about the damage leaving the EU has done and the impact it continues to have.

This also needs to happen. First with sensible moves for closer alignment and relatively minor agreements, then a version of the Customs Union, and so on
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 01:25:49 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:22:44 am
4 billion on asylum seekers-


Why are asylum seekers written with ""?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 