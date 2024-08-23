Theres absolutely nothing to be excited about. The start of a supposed left-wing parliament and there are zero proposals or ideas to think Yeah, this is good. All the good policies were scrapped before the election so not like we were conned or anything, just thought it might be less shit than this. They havent got a clue how to improve things. Tory policies with less drama.



Quote

Britain's departure from the European Union has cost its economy some £140 billion (162.87 billion) so far, with an economic output of 6% less than if the UK had remained in the EU, according to a report by Cambridge Econometrics.

Quote

The average Briton was nearly £2,000 worse off in 2023,

I understand where you're coming from, and I know it seems pretty shit at the moment. Particularly when the PM says things will get worse, before they get better.But, lets give them some time to deliver stuff, first. The first budget was always going to be a bit shit, with Reeves (and Starmer) giving us the full 'how crap things are' and blaming the Tories for it all. It was always going to be like this. It's their chance to get everything out and blame the Tories for it. Generally, it's what new governments do. Most people will accept it, draw a line in the sand, and move on.It's when you still have governments saying this stuff after 10, 14 years, that it wont wash.If they stray too far to the centre/centre right, the backbench MPs will put pressure on them, and so will the charities, thinktanks, etc.At least we now have a functioning government (a low bar, I know, but that's how bad things were).They wont be drawn into any Brexit stuff, but it's costing the country 10s of billions a year.From Jan 2024:That's a lot of money to find, from somewhere.Their manifesto was designed to win an election. I actually don't think it'll be enough to turn the country around in five years.