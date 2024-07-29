« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 08:37:08 am »
Quote from: Bennett on July 29, 2024, 09:48:14 am
Cuts over investment / growth when there is an ever-increasing gap between those at the top for whom a tax increase is seen as impossible. It's the same dance we've gone through over the last decade and a half.

Quote from: Red Beret on July 29, 2024, 09:52:34 am
Labour haven't cut anything though. They're putting uncosted spending plans on hold because there is no way to pay for them at this time.

Can we revisit this yet?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 08:39:21 am »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 08:40:21 am »
Looks like were in for some more fun. Not unexpected because everything Labour said before the election pointed at them being short sighted on economic policy. We need a 1% growth to account for whats short, so instead of investing money to try and get near these numbers well just go straight into an austerity programme and choke the life out of any growth. How much fucking evidence do politicians need to see before the penny drops? Pretty pissed off to be honest; Labour have some work to do already to get me back on side. Looking like more of the same unambitious shit weve had for 14 years.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 08:41:51 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:37:08 am
Can we revisit this yet?

Well no because the budget isn't until October, probably better to revisit it when it actually happens and not when its written in a paper?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 08:52:35 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:37:08 am
Can we revisit this yet?

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:41:51 am
Well no because the budget isn't until October, probably better to revisit it when it actually happens and not when its written in a paper?

Plus, any cuts Labour are making will be out of necessity, not ideologically driven. Labour isn't cutting for the sake of cutting; it's because Tory economic mismanagement has left a gaping hole in the finances and Labour don't want to borrow in order to plug that gap.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 09:35:10 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:52:35 am
Plus, any cuts Labour are making will be out of necessity, not ideologically driven. Labour isn't cutting for the sake of cutting; it's because Tory economic mismanagement has left a gaping hole in the finances and Labour don't want to borrow in order to plug that gap.
Well, that last bit suggests that it is a least a bit ideologically driven.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 09:38:48 am »
Wait and see until October and all the usual other caveats, but fuck me it doesn't scream hope does it?!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 09:43:39 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:38:48 am
Wait and see until October and all the usual other caveats, but fuck me it doesn't scream hope does it?!

It doesn't but there's no point getting angry over something that's still circa 3 months away based on a report in a newspaper
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 09:43:42 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:52:35 am
Plus, any cuts Labour are making will be out of necessity, not ideologically driven. Labour isn't cutting for the sake of cutting; it's because Tory economic mismanagement has left a gaping hole in the finances and Labour don't want to borrow in order to plug that gap.

That's the sort of stuff the Tories said in 2010. Its been shown time again that just cutting spending is not the way to get out of the economic doldrums. Invest to grow is a thing.

Lets see the scale I guess. Good that we have a raft of pay rewards because ultimately thats the most important thing.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 09:49:11 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:35:10 am
Well, that last bit suggests that it is a least a bit ideologically driven.

£2,400,000,000,000 in debt and borrowing another £90,000,0000,000 this year and spending £89,000,000,000 on interest on the debt suggests to me its not so much ideological and more based upon the rationale of how the fuck are we going to pay it all back
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 09:54:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:42 am
That's the sort of stuff the Tories said in 2010. Its been shown time again that just cutting spending is not the way to get out of the economic doldrums. Invest to grow is a thing.

Lets see the scale I guess. Good that we have a raft of pay rewards because ultimately thats the most important thing.

The difference with 2010 was it was cheap to borrow money and debt to GDP was 70%, its now a lot more expensive to borrow and debt to GDP is at about 100%
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 09:54:54 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:49:11 am
£2,400,000,000,000 in debt and borrowing another £90,000,0000,000 this year and spending £89,000,000,000 on interest on the debt suggests to me its not so much ideological and more based upon the rationale of how the fuck are we going to pay it all back
Big numbers don't mean much when it comes to public spending, their target is the debt to GDP ratio.  And if your target is to cut that ratio, then it's wrong to suggest that the only way to do that is to cut spending.  You can also borrow to invest and grow the GDP.

They seem to be gambling pretty heavily on the private sector instead to bring in the investment to grow the GDP, I suppose we'll have to wait and see how they plan to achieve that. 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 09:58:06 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:54:54 am
Big numbers don't mean much when it comes to public spending, their target is the debt to GDP ratio.  And if your target is to cut that ratio, then it's wrong to suggest that the only way to do that is to cut spending.  You can also borrow to invest and grow the GDP.

They seem to be gambling pretty heavily on the private sector instead to bring in the investment to grow the GDP, I suppose we'll have to wait and see how they plan to achieve that.

Well the plan before the election was to fund spending gaps by taxing high earners and big business. Theyre not going to get that tax and investment from the private sector. If they think so Ive got some magic beans to sell them. Honestly it feels like Labour dont actually really have a plan on what to do with the economy. Just platitudes and cuts.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 10:15:21 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:40:21 am
Looks like were in for some more fun. Not unexpected because everything Labour said before the election pointed at them being short sighted on economic policy. We need a 1% growth to account for whats short, so instead of investing money to try and get near these numbers well just go straight into an austerity programme and choke the life out of any growth. How much fucking evidence do politicians need to see before the penny drops? Pretty pissed off to be honest; Labour have some work to do already to get me back on side. Looking like more of the same unambitious shit weve had for 14 years.

Agree.

Good investment is how you drive growth.  Relying soley on the private sector, will be like trying to piss in the wind.

I (and a couple of others) were saying for ages, that they were going to have to borrow, cut, or raise taxes - and here we are.

I was expecting it, so it's not much of a shock - just not good reading.

It's a kitchen sink budget, so all the bad stuff will come out at once (I hope).  It should be more positive, after this one.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 10:19:01 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:54:54 am
Big numbers don't mean much when it comes to public spending, their target is the debt to GDP ratio.  And if your target is to cut that ratio, then it's wrong to suggest that the only way to do that is to cut spending.  You can also borrow to invest and grow the GDP.

They seem to be gambling pretty heavily on the private sector instead to bring in the investment to grow the GDP, I suppose we'll have to wait and see how they plan to achieve that. 

Fine, debt to GDP is 100% and were borrowing about 3% of GDP to pay interest of about 3% of GDP. Invest to grow was certainly a good idea when interest rates were low and borrowing cheap, the problem is when interest rates are at 5% whatever your investing in need to return at least that and thats without taking into account the lag from spending the money to seeing a return on the investment.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 10:20:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:49:11 am
£2,400,000,000,000 in debt and borrowing another £90,000,0000,000 this year and spending £89,000,000,000 on interest on the debt suggests to me its not so much ideological and more based upon the rationale of how the fuck are we going to pay it all back

You don't run government spending like a piggy bank, or household budget.  Phrases like 'maxing out the credit card' are wrong and give a false impression.

Used by both Reeves and Gideon, I believe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 10:23:08 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:35:10 am
Well, that last bit suggests that it is a least a bit ideologically driven.

I think it's more case that Labour want to avoid the borrow to spend tag that would inevitably be thrown at them by the usual suspects. It's more opposite of what Labour of 40 years ago might have done.

We all knew it was going to get worse before it got better.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 10:28:38 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:20:14 am
You don't run government spending like a piggy bank, or household budget.  Phrases like 'maxing out the credit card' are wrong and give a false impression.

Used by both Reeves and Gideon, I believe.

i dont think i said that, but whatever you borrow you need to pay back eventually.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 10:30:07 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:23:08 am
I think it's more case that Labour want to avoid the borrow to spend tag that would inevitably be thrown at them by the usual suspects. It's more opposite of what Labour of 40 years ago might have done.

We all knew it was going to get worse before it got better.

The worrying about what people think excuse is wearing very thin now. 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 10:31:54 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:19:01 am
Fine, debt to GDP is 100% and were borrowing about 3% of GDP to pay interest of about 3% of GDP. Invest to grow was certainly a good idea when interest rates were low and borrowing cheap, the problem is when interest rates are at 5% whatever your investing in need to return at least that and thats without taking into account the lag from spending the money to seeing a return on the investment.
I don't think a 5% interest rate is really an issue, if they can't find an investment opportunity that returns higher than a decent cash ISA then they should just pack it in.

The lag is the issue, but it's a political problem not an economic one.  They want to get the ratio down before the next election.  But they're taking a massive gamble that the private sector are going to prop up the GDP growth that they're stifling with the cuts.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 10:41:27 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:30:07 am
The worrying about what people think excuse is wearing very thin now. 

Wearing thin after 6 weeks in government?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 10:43:53 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:41:27 am
Wearing thin after 6 weeks in government?
dont be daft, it was the staple excuse in opposition as soon as they got a lead in the polls. 

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 10:45:48 am »
Its a toxic fiscal inheritance for sure, and the outlook is even worse as demographics continue their slow unfavourable grind.

Personally I would be happy enough to see borrowing a little higher in the short term to fund essential genuine infrastructure investment, but when a lot of people say they want to see borrowing more to invest what they often mean is just funding more generous day to day spending.

You can't even compare this to the Tories fiscal inheritance of 2010 there at least they had more headroom (that they ignored) due to the lower debt/GDP ratio and near zero interest rates
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 10:46:35 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:40:21 am
Looks like were in for some more fun. Not unexpected because everything Labour said before the election pointed at them being short sighted on economic policy. We need a 1% growth to account for whats short, so instead of investing money to try and get near these numbers well just go straight into an austerity programme and choke the life out of any growth. How much fucking evidence do politicians need to see before the penny drops? Pretty pissed off to be honest; Labour have some work to do already to get me back on side. Looking like more of the same unambitious shit weve had for 14 years.

Governments have plenty of evidence from the 20th century to show that austerity doesnt work and that you have to invest your way out of recession/depression. It begs the question, why do they really do it?. Our infrastructure is a disaster, housing, utilities, the national health and education. Surely investing in those and the people required is the way to go?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 10:55:53 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:43:53 am
dont be daft, it was the staple excuse in opposition as soon as they got a lead in the polls. 



And it was obviously a sensible approach because people voted for it
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 10:58:59 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:20:14 am
You don't run government spending like a piggy bank, or household budget.  Phrases like 'maxing out the credit card' are wrong and give a false impression.

Used by both Reeves and Gideon, I believe.

its not like a household budget, but when you have eye-watering numbers being spent on interest alone, then something isn't quite right and needs looking at.

'We're stuck in this big hole'
'Keep diggin deeper'
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 11:01:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:55:53 am
And it was obviously a sensible approach because people voted for it

Sensible this time but wont be next time. When the racist party are snapping at their heels in some very destitute areas trying to justify a diet of austerity simply will not work. People voted for this Labour government on competence; not their economic policies. These kind of policies Labour are adopting are no different that what the Tories would do. Its Tory without corruption and cronyism. Thats the only difference right now. No investment. No plan. No ideas for how to improve lives for the less rich. Just bumble along with the status quo. Fucking travesty thats what were getting after so many years of it failing.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 11:04:41 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:01:30 am
Sensible this time but wont be next time. When the racist party are snapping at their heels in some very destitute areas trying to justify a diet of austerity simply will not work. People voted for this Labour government on competence; not their economic policies. These kind of policies Labour are adopting are no different that what the Tories would do. Its Tory without corruption and cronyism. Thats the only difference right now. No investment. No plan. No ideas for how to improve lives for the less rich. Just bumble along with the status quo. Fucking travesty thats what were getting after so many years of it failing.

Agree with all of that, but it wasnt broken in 6 weeks and it wont be fixed in 6 weeks either, and thats assuming its actually fixable (im not 100% convinced it is)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 11:08:10 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:04:41 am
Agree with all of that, but it wasnt broken in 6 weeks and it wont be fixed in 6 weeks either.

Borrowing to invest takes a while to show fruits of its labour, if they want people to see actual improvements before the next election theyd be starting to projects very soon. Leaving it all until the back end of a parliament is not a winning strategy, if that even happens. Hospitals dont go up overnight, homes dont get built overnight. People need change, time isnt on the side of poor people. The fact this government is too short sighted to see that is a disaster to be honest. These kind of policies will worsen what the tories started. Every labour voter should be disgusted with them.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 11:08:17 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:55:53 am
And it was obviously a sensible approach because people voted for it

Glad we have agreed that my earlier point stands and not related to how long they've been in office.

Personally I think some stuff they came out with i  that was excused by RAWKs centre/centre right was pretty bad and would prefer thy just admit that maybe this is who the party are instead of offering excuses.


Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 11:10:57 am »
Do I need to dig out that IFS video again where the independent experts explain how it is not necessity - it is a political choice not to increase spending?
