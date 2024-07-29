Looks like were in for some more fun. Not unexpected because everything Labour said before the election pointed at them being short sighted on economic policy. We need a 1% growth to account for whats short, so instead of investing money to try and get near these numbers well just go straight into an austerity programme and choke the life out of any growth. How much fucking evidence do politicians need to see before the penny drops? Pretty pissed off to be honest; Labour have some work to do already to get me back on side. Looking like more of the same unambitious shit weve had for 14 years.