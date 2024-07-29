Looks like were in for some more fun. Not unexpected because everything Labour said before the election pointed at them being short sighted on economic policy. We need a 1% growth to account for whats short, so instead of investing money to try and get near these numbers well just go straight into an austerity programme and choke the life out of any growth. How much fucking evidence do politicians need to see before the penny drops? Pretty pissed off to be honest; Labour have some work to do already to get me back on side. Looking like more of the same unambitious shit weve had for 14 years.
Agree.
Good investment is how you drive growth. Relying soley on the private sector, will be like trying to piss in the wind.
I (and a couple of others) were saying for ages, that they were going to have to borrow, cut, or raise taxes - and here we are.
I was expecting it, so it's not much of a shock - just not good reading.
It's a kitchen sink budget, so all the bad stuff will come out at once (I hope). It should be more positive, after this one.