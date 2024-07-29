« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 51854 times)

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 08:37:08 am »
Quote from: Bennett on July 29, 2024, 09:48:14 am
Cuts over investment / growth when there is an ever-increasing gap between those at the top for whom a tax increase is seen as impossible. It's the same dance we've gone through over the last decade and a half.

Quote from: Red Beret on July 29, 2024, 09:52:34 am
Labour haven't cut anything though. They're putting uncosted spending plans on hold because there is no way to pay for them at this time.

Can we revisit this yet?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,487
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 08:39:21 am »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 08:40:21 am »
Looks like were in for some more fun. Not unexpected because everything Labour said before the election pointed at them being short sighted on economic policy. We need a 1% growth to account for whats short, so instead of investing money to try and get near these numbers well just go straight into an austerity programme and choke the life out of any growth. How much fucking evidence do politicians need to see before the penny drops? Pretty pissed off to be honest; Labour have some work to do already to get me back on side. Looking like more of the same unambitious shit weve had for 14 years.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 08:41:51 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:37:08 am
Can we revisit this yet?

Well no because the budget isn't until October, probably better to revisit it when it actually happens and not when its written in a paper?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,686
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 08:52:35 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:37:08 am
Can we revisit this yet?

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:41:51 am
Well no because the budget isn't until October, probably better to revisit it when it actually happens and not when its written in a paper?

Plus, any cuts Labour are making will be out of necessity, not ideologically driven. Labour isn't cutting for the sake of cutting; it's because Tory economic mismanagement has left a gaping hole in the finances and Labour don't want to borrow in order to plug that gap.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,530
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 09:35:10 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:52:35 am
Plus, any cuts Labour are making will be out of necessity, not ideologically driven. Labour isn't cutting for the sake of cutting; it's because Tory economic mismanagement has left a gaping hole in the finances and Labour don't want to borrow in order to plug that gap.
Well, that last bit suggests that it is a least a bit ideologically driven.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,855
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 09:38:48 am »
Wait and see until October and all the usual other caveats, but fuck me it doesn't scream hope does it?!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 