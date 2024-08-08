« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 47334 times)

Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1480 on: August 8, 2024, 04:57:29 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August  8, 2024, 04:50:58 pm
Been arrested now apparently too. On suspicion of inciting murder.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cy8497l7dx8t?post=asset%3A28541b42-a192-4203-839d-cc0a64e55373#post

Good. Hope hes sentenced prompto as well.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1481 on: August 8, 2024, 05:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August  8, 2024, 04:56:31 pm
I am unconvinced that people should be arrested for being fucking idiots. But kick him out of the Party, obviously.

I agree, tensions are high. People say bad/stupid things they dont mean all the time.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1482 on: August 8, 2024, 05:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  8, 2024, 05:06:50 pm
I agree, tensions are high. People say bad/stupid things they dont mean all the time.

Would you say the same about a Reform Councillor saying the same about the peaceful protesters last night?

You cant give a free pass to people with a similar world view once they advocated violence.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1483 on: August 8, 2024, 05:16:00 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August  8, 2024, 05:11:58 pm
Would you say the same about a Reform Councillor[/b] saying the same about the peaceful protesters last night?

You cant give a free pass to people with a similar world view once they advocated violence.

In this hypothetical what is the reform councillor reacting against
Offline Lusty

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1484 on: August 8, 2024, 05:29:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August  8, 2024, 05:11:58 pm
Would you say the same about a Reform Councillor saying the same about the peaceful protesters last night?

You cant give a free pass to people with a similar world view once they advocated violence.

You especially can't do that when you're sending people on the other side for social media posts inciting violence, and when you are being accused of two tier policing.

I'm not completely sure you should be arresting either, but it's got to be both of them or neither of them.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1485 on: August 8, 2024, 05:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  8, 2024, 05:16:00 pm

In this hypothetical what is the reform councillor reacting against

Does it matter? Recommending the member if any group should have their throat cut is an incitement to murder, irrespective of the views of the person making it.

Hopefully hell be up in court very soon and he can try and justify it then.
Online Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1486 on: August 8, 2024, 05:32:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August  8, 2024, 04:57:29 pm
Good. Hope hes sentenced prompto as well.

Good. If a Tory councillor's wife is advocating burning down refugee centres then we have to apply a fair brush to something like this.

As an MP you're not a private citizen, and you can't abuse your platform to advocate violence and murder against any side. Frottage should take note. Definitely a warning shot against both sides.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1487 on: August 8, 2024, 05:33:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August  8, 2024, 05:29:50 pm
Does it matter?

Do details of a hypothetical question matter? Yes, obviously.

Hopefully the judge takes  into consideration the wider content and is lenient
Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1488 on: August 8, 2024, 05:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  8, 2024, 05:33:59 pm
Do details of a hypothetical question matter? Yes, obviously.

Hopefully the judge takes  into consideration the wider content and is lenient

What wider context when inciting to murder? And not hypothetically either.

Sorry you cannot justify his words just because hes a Labour Councillor.

Particularly in the context that last night tens of thousands took to the streets to peacefully demonstrate against those advocating violence.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1489 on: August 8, 2024, 06:04:24 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August  8, 2024, 05:44:43 pm
What wider context when inciting to murder? And not hypothetically either.

Sorry you cannot justify his words just because hes a Labour Councillor.

Particularly in the context that last night tens of thousands took to the streets to peacefully demonstrate against those advocating violence.


If you want me to answer hypotheticals Im happy too but Im not but Im not designing the question as well, Im having me tea.

This is good v evil in an intense situation.

When those lads attacked the Clumsy swan in Brum, I criticoised them - it takes a big degree of fore thought to dress up get a weapon and attack a pub.'

In contrast this is lashing out with words - we've all done it. 

How many Brits say stuff like "string em up by the balls" etc

Labour are right to sack and condemn him and for the sake of harmony and the fact the racists claim of two tier policing he needs punishing, however I hope not too harshly.






Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1490 on: August 8, 2024, 06:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  8, 2024, 06:04:24 pm

If you want me to answer hypotheticals Im happy too but Im not but Im not designing the question as well, Im having me tea.

This is good v evil in an intense situation.

When those lads attacked the Clumsy swan in Brum, I criticoised them - it takes a big degree of fore thought to dress up get a weapon and attack a pub.'

In contrast this is lashing out with words - we've all done it. 

How many Brits say stuff like "string em up by the balls" etc

Labour are right to sack and condemn him and for the sake of harmony and the fact the racists claim of two tier policing he needs punishing, however I hope not too harshly.

Dont want to prolong this but if hed have said this to his mates a bit of hyperbole. But an elected politician on a night when riots were forecast?

No sympathy and I hope gets what he deserves.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1491 on: August 8, 2024, 06:23:24 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August  8, 2024, 06:13:52 pm
Dont want to prolong this but if hed have said this to his mates a bit of hyperbole. But an elected politician on a night when riots were forecast?

No sympathy and I hope gets what he deserves.

Good point on the hyperbole to his mates, it wasnt a great comparison on my behalf.
He will correctly no longer be an elected councillor.


Offline Wilmo

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1492 on: August 8, 2024, 06:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August  6, 2024, 09:07:06 pm
As it happens, I just referenced on such mirror site a short while ago:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=238529.msg19561402#msg19561402

And here is a list of active Nitter instances - the project is not what it was before Musk blocked their free access to Twitter.

https://status.d420.de/

Some work, but for the most part, they do not.

Thanks for this, much appreciated!
Online Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 07:49:21 am »
Personally I think Starmer and Cooper have showed real leadership during this crisis, if this had been the torys it would still be escalating. It was really refreshing to see them come up with a plan quickly and then importantly implement it, linking together the courts, the police etc. a refreshing change from seeing the likes of bojo just bluff through press conference promising lots but delivering nothing.

Not out of the woods but hopefully calm is being restored and they can get on with sorting out every other problem in the great chaotic mess left.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 10:00:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:49:21 am
Personally I think Starmer and Cooper have showed real leadership during this crisis, if this had been the torys it would still be escalating. It was really refreshing to see them come up with a plan quickly and then importantly implement it, linking together the courts, the police etc. a refreshing change from seeing the likes of bojo just bluff through press conference promising lots but delivering nothing.

Not out of the woods but hopefully calm is being restored and they can get on with sorting out every other problem in the great chaotic mess left.
This is exactly what I've been thinking these last few days. Forget for a moment that the last govt. would have been actively fanning the flames of racism, just from a purely practical point of view it has been so refreshing to see a leader, with the experience of actually having had real jobs where things had to be achieved, formulating a plan and putting it into action. Johnson would have spent his time thinking up wokerati jokes.
Offline thaddeus

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 10:01:10 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:49:21 am
Personally I think Starmer and Cooper have showed real leadership during this crisis, if this had been the torys it would still be escalating. It was really refreshing to see them come up with a plan quickly and then importantly implement it, linking together the courts, the police etc. a refreshing change from seeing the likes of bojo just bluff through press conference promising lots but delivering nothing.

Not out of the woods but hopefully calm is being restored and they can get on with sorting out every other problem in the great chaotic mess left.
I agree.  It's nice to have grown ups in charge.  The worst that can be levelled at Cooper is that she was interviewed by her husband!

I posted earlier that I think the police handling has been generally good as they've stood their ground but not gone on the offensive.  The usual blurts have still made accusations of "two tier" policing but realistically the police could have been much more heavy handed which would have poured fuel on the fire.

Also, instead of trying to drag out perpetrators at the time they've relied on video footage to identify individuals and arrested them individually in the following days.  The Beeb posted a video of a dawn raid where they picked a person up that presumably thought he'd got away with it (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/c628mxvlrd1o).  Two cars parked out front and his wife in the background so seemingly a family man - I'm sure they're all very proud of him!
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 10:09:58 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:49:21 am
Personally I think Starmer and Cooper have showed real leadership during this crisis, if this had been the torys it would still be escalating. It was really refreshing to see them come up with a plan quickly and then importantly implement it, linking together the courts, the police etc. a refreshing change from seeing the likes of bojo just bluff through press conference promising lots but delivering nothing.

Not out of the woods but hopefully calm is being restored and they can get on with sorting out every other problem in the great chaotic mess left.

Surely there will be more protests this weekend? The weather is supposed to be nice as well, which brings out the c*nts.
Online Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1497 on: Yesterday at 10:12:39 am »
In terms of arrests, then  yes objectively the police are probably doing the right thing. Not baton charging 50 people who's blood is up and looking for trouble, but picking them off one by one after the fact, when they're on their own, meek and compliant. It's probably saved any number of people from life threatening or life changing injuries.

As infuriating as it is, libraries can be rebuilt. Some idiot misbehaving who ends up with brain damage after getting cracked on the back of the head with a truncheon, not so much.
Offline John C

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1498 on: Yesterday at 10:36:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:58 am
Surely there will be more protests this weekend? The weather is supposed to be nice as well, which brings out the c*nts.
Part of the coverage and messaging about rapid arrests & sentences might just deter some pricks. Fingers crossed.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1499 on: Yesterday at 10:50:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:58 am
Surely there will be more protests this weekend? The weather is supposed to be nice as well, which brings out the c*nts.

Not sure there will be. 
Online Jshooters

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1500 on: Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm »
Joe Rogan the latest right wing prick to open his gob and spread disinformation

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/joe-rogan-uk-riots-russia-elon-musk-b2593791.html

Quote
Theres something like 4,000 people in England have been arrested for thought crimes where theyve said things online that people find to be a hateful thing or a problematic thing. And I think its only 200 in Russia.

The fact that theyre comfortable with finding people who have said something that they disagree with and putting them in a f****** cage in England in 2024 is really wild.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1501 on: Yesterday at 04:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm
Joe Rogan the latest right wing prick to open his gob and spread disinformation

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/joe-rogan-uk-riots-russia-elon-musk-b2593791.html


Good stuff. Tell people that if you say anything bad, you end up in jail. Put the fear into the c*nts.
Online Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1502 on: Yesterday at 04:35:05 pm »
I'd like to see Joe Rogan in a fucking cage.
Offline Riquende

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1503 on: Yesterday at 05:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm
Joe Rogan the latest right wing prick to open his gob and spread disinformation

"putting them in a f****** cage in England in 2024 is really wild.

Are we sure this isn't just some new reality TV show on Channel 5 he's come across?
Offline thaddeus

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1504 on: Yesterday at 07:01:53 pm »
Only 200 in Russia  ;D

Stop, Joe, please, my sides are aching!!

Oh... maybe he means because they weren't arrested, instead they all fell out of windows.
Offline John C

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1505 on: Yesterday at 07:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm
Joe Rogan the latest right wing prick to open his gob and spread disinformation

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/joe-rogan-uk-riots-russia-elon-musk-b2593791.html

I honestly despair at the human race sometimes. How do humans turn in to proper c*nts. I hate the fact that young people listen to him.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 12:16:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:49:21 am
Personally I think Starmer and Cooper have showed real leadership during this crisis, if this had been the torys it would still be escalating. It was really refreshing to see them come up with a plan quickly and then importantly implement it, linking together the courts, the police etc. a refreshing change from seeing the likes of bojo just bluff through press conference promising lots but delivering nothing.

Not out of the woods but hopefully calm is being restored and they can get on with sorting out every other problem in the great chaotic mess left.


If Johnson was PM he wouldnt have even attended the Cobra meetings
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 12:33:36 am »
Elon Musk sticking his beak in to UK politics is infuriating and so not welcome.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 01:27:32 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:33:36 am
Elon Musk sticking his beak in to UK politics is infuriating and so not welcome.

Horrible waxed faced twat. Starmer should tell him to shut up. X is a cesspit.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 08:53:30 am »
Is there anything more pathetic than newspapers using the name two tier Keir? As if thats sticking with law abiding citizens or if criminals will ever use that (or mention the pm in anyway). Proper Westminster bubble shite.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 10:24:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:30 am
Is there anything more pathetic than newspapers using the name two tier Keir? As if thats sticking with law abiding citizens or if criminals will ever use that (or mention the pm in anyway). Proper Westminster bubble shite.

That phase the Left went through calling him Keith?
