Personally I think Starmer and Cooper have showed real leadership during this crisis, if this had been the torys it would still be escalating. It was really refreshing to see them come up with a plan quickly and then importantly implement it, linking together the courts, the police etc. a refreshing change from seeing the likes of bojo just bluff through press conference promising lots but delivering nothing.



Not out of the woods but hopefully calm is being restored and they can get on with sorting out every other problem in the great chaotic mess left.



I agree. It's nice to have grown ups in charge. The worst that can be levelled at Cooper is that she was interviewed by her husband!I posted earlier that I think the police handling has been generally good as they've stood their ground but not gone on the offensive. The usual blurts have still made accusations of "two tier" policing but realistically the police could have been much more heavy handed which would have poured fuel on the fire.Also, instead of trying to drag out perpetrators at the time they've relied on video footage to identify individuals and arrested them individually in the following days. The Beeb posted a video of a dawn raid where they picked a person up that presumably thought he'd got away with it ( https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/c628mxvlrd1o ). Two cars parked out front and his wife in the background so seemingly a family man - I'm sure they're all very proud of him!