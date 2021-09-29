« previous next »
New UK Government

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1400 on: Today at 04:07:29 pm
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 04:04:48 pm
I'm afraid this person is the best we've got at the moment: https://x.com/piersmorgan/status/1820809085799027099

I refuse to click on twatter links & I'd sooner dip my balls into acid than click on anything Morgon related.
thaddeus

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1401 on: Today at 04:15:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:07:29 pm
I refuse to click on twatter links & I'd sooner dip my balls into acid than click on anything Morgon related.
I'd certainly prefer that people quoted the content than dropped a link to Twitter (or they did both).  I've scraped that Tweet from an aggregator site so hopefully it doesn't count as a click for Twitter!

Spoiler
Elon, fake news was posted that the triple child-killer was a Muslim illegal immigrant who came in on a small boat and was on a terror watchlist. This prompted far-right rioters to attack Muslims & asylum seekers.
I haven't seen you mention/condemn any of this?
[close]
koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1402 on: Today at 04:16:41 pm
I absolutely despise Elon Musk. He's a completely reprehensible c*nt.
TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1403 on: Today at 04:27:14 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:16:41 pm
I absolutely despise Elon Musk. He's a completely reprehensible c*nt.
Its hard to come to any other conclusion
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1404 on: Today at 04:36:38 pm
This is nice to see

https://x.com/DillyHussain88/status/1820725239174594839

Muslims visited the pub in Birmingham to apologise.
So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1405 on: Today at 04:37:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:36:38 pm
This is nice to see

https://x.com/DillyHussain88/status/1820725239174594839

Muslims visited the pub in Birmingham to apologise.

And offering to pay for the damage.
jillc

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1406 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:00:30 pm
See post above. Honestly, and with respect to your opinion, I think that's unbelievably naive to say it's just a 'minority' and it's not Social Media's fault. Have you seen The Social Dilemma or watched anything from Tristan Harris?

I only have an Instagram. No FB and no X. Never have. They polarise your thought process and people respond by saying 'well just hide what you don't want to see', and that really, really doesnt work. Youtube is the same. I've hid stuff, blocked stuff on Insta and Youtube, only to have it suggested again the next day, or something similar. They feed you what they think you will like.

The polarisation comes from you may say, watch a video on Youtube that has a certain political standpoint, but then it will feed you all kinds of, sometimes horrendous opinion pieces from someone more extreme because it THINKS you want to see that. So you block it. Next day, you get fed something else. It's always trying to push you in one particular direction. And some people get sucked in.

In simplistic terms, like cats? Here's some stuff about cats, or lions. But nothing about Elephants though. So you are held away from broad horizons because they want to narrow you down a particular alley. And that's the companies themselves doing it. And it leads to racists seeing more racists stuff.

Oh, and they don't care at all about racism and homophobia. The sheer amount of racist comments on Instagram that just get left there is unreal.

If you think this, than how can it only be social media which is the problem? Youtube is actually on the web, and let's be really honest here, go on the internet and you can find just as many horrible people or horrific databases/articles. I would also bet that a lot of people who are currently using social media are getting information off the internet to use on twitter or facebook. so basically its still how we as people use these platforms. Currently you can go on twitter, the net, facebook and use it for good or bad depending on the sort of person you are. While I take the points about people using these various platforms for spreading horrible stuff around, it will be done even without these platforms. As once again it's all about how people as individuals behave, and how we treat other people.
johnybarnes

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1407 on: Today at 05:10:57 pm
I don't think we can ignore Elon Musk and twitter - he is promoting several large right-wing accounts, this is how the lies are spread:

telegram > twitter > facebook > granny shouting at a line of riot police about a Muslim refugee murdering 3 kids
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1408 on: Today at 05:13:42 pm
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 05:10:57 pm
I don't think we can ignore Elon Musk and twitter - he is promoting several large right-wing accounts, this is how the lies are spread:

telegram > twitter > facebook > granny shouting at a line of riot police about a Muslim refugee murdering 3 kids

Even more reason to not just post links, not all of us want to give him and his bosses our clicks or data.
Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1409 on: Today at 05:23:17 pm
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 05:10:57 pm
I don't think we can ignore Elon Musk and twitter - he is promoting several large right-wing accounts, this is how the lies are spread:

telegram > twitter > facebook > granny shouting at a line of riot police about a Muslim refugee murdering 3 kids

I think he WANTS a showdown.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1410 on: Today at 05:49:16 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:00:30 pm
See post above. Honestly, and with respect to your opinion, I think that's unbelievably naive to say it's just a 'minority' and it's not Social Media's fault. Have you seen The Social Dilemma or watched anything from Tristan Harris?
I can also recommend Zucked by Roger McNamee.It is a few years old now, but still absolutely relevant.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1411 on: Today at 05:54:15 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:31:08 pm
In that case let's ban the internet as well as let's face it the ones who are exploiting  social media media have their own platforms on that too. You can go on the world wide web and pick up all sorts of extremest stuff. Yet no one is mentioning that for some strange reason.
I'd argue that social media has been of a more malign influence on society than guns in America.
Jshooters

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1412 on: Today at 05:59:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:55:47 pm
If you think this, than how can it only be social media which is the problem? Youtube is actually on the web, and let's be really honest here, go on the internet and you can find just as many horrible people or horrific databases/articles. I would also bet that a lot of people who are currently using social media are getting information off the internet to use on twitter or facebook. so basically its still how we as people use these platforms. Currently you can go on twitter, the net, facebook and use it for good or bad depending on the sort of person you are. While I take the points about people using these various platforms for spreading horrible stuff around, it will be done even without these platforms. As once again it's all about how people as individuals behave, and how we treat other people.

Not to put words in Pauls mouth but the point is that the algorithms on Twitter, FB, YouTube actively direct people to harmful content and essentially radicalise some.

A naive person might view a dodgy video or like an image and the social media platforms (of which YouTube is definitely one) will think thats want they want to watch all of the time and load their suggestions with more and more content of that ilk, eventually ending up with a feed made up entirely from conspiracy theorists.

The difference with the internet in general is that people have to actively search outcontent so its more difficult to be self-radicalised because they dont know to search for content that they dont know exists
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1413 on: Today at 06:22:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:36:38 pm
This is nice to see

https://x.com/DillyHussain88/status/1820725239174594839

Muslims visited the pub in Birmingham to apologise.

Wont be reported though.
Boston always unofficial

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1414 on: Today at 06:30:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:22:40 pm
Wont be reported though.
 
I saw it on the BBC so no need to click on the musk link.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1415 on: Today at 06:32:46 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:30:39 pm
 
I saw it on the BBC so no need to click on the musk link.

Fair play to the Beeb then.
Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1416 on: Today at 06:36:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:32:46 pm
Fair play to the Beeb then.
They must have cancelled Frottage's contract. I haven't seen him for ages.
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1417 on: Today at 06:38:57 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:20:59 pm
Nah sorry fordie, maybe that used to be a valid option before Musk took over. But with him in charge using it as his own propaganda tool and unbanning various despicable characters, letting outright Nazis back on, in my opinion anyone using it (or advertising on it) is actively supporting Musk and his far right agenda. 

Other platforms at least don't have their owners with hundreds of millions of followers openly and actively trying to interfere in our democracy and posting their far right bullshit all day
That's fair enough B0101, if the opposition to Twitter is down to Musk using it as a propaganda tool that needs to be stopped then I cant say it should be ignored. it's the argument of keeping off Twitter because of all the crazy posters etc etc. you don't have to put up with that sort of stuff if you just keep blocking them. I wouldn't be surprised if clicking on these crazy tweets makes the situation worse as the algorithms feed you more of the same extreme views.
jillc

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1418 on: Today at 06:53:05 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:54:15 pm
I'd argue that social media has been of a more malign influence on society than guns in America.

Tell that to people who have lost children to endless gun crime. I am not sure comparing the two is ever a good idea.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1419 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm
I should have posted that video in another thread.

Thats twice Ive done that today  ::)
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
Reply #1420 on: Today at 07:13:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:04:11 pm
Its not about us individually, but the way its warped society. Social media has done more harm than good and we need a government with the guts to do anything, not the wet wipe response from Starmer and Cooper.
So what should Starmer and Cooper do exactly?
The lack of response isn't down to not having the guts to do anything about it,  it's finding a effective solution which the public will accept. it's no use saying the publics opinion doesn't matter if the government are doing the right thing, that's not facing realty, ban Facebook and how will the public react? it would be the number 1 issue at the following election, Labour would be the Big Brother party who want to ban free speech, want to watch over every word people say to each other on line.
