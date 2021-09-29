See post above. Honestly, and with respect to your opinion, I think that's unbelievably naive to say it's just a 'minority' and it's not Social Media's fault. Have you seen The Social Dilemma or watched anything from Tristan Harris?



I only have an Instagram. No FB and no X. Never have. They polarise your thought process and people respond by saying 'well just hide what you don't want to see', and that really, really doesnt work. Youtube is the same. I've hid stuff, blocked stuff on Insta and Youtube, only to have it suggested again the next day, or something similar. They feed you what they think you will like.



The polarisation comes from you may say, watch a video on Youtube that has a certain political standpoint, but then it will feed you all kinds of, sometimes horrendous opinion pieces from someone more extreme because it THINKS you want to see that. So you block it. Next day, you get fed something else. It's always trying to push you in one particular direction. And some people get sucked in.



In simplistic terms, like cats? Here's some stuff about cats, or lions. But nothing about Elephants though. So you are held away from broad horizons because they want to narrow you down a particular alley. And that's the companies themselves doing it. And it leads to racists seeing more racists stuff.



Oh, and they don't care at all about racism and homophobia. The sheer amount of racist comments on Instagram that just get left there is unreal.



If you think this, than how can it only be social media which is the problem? Youtube is actually on the web, and let's be really honest here, go on the internet and you can find just as many horrible people or horrific databases/articles. I would also bet that a lot of people who are currently using social media are getting information off the internet to use on twitter or facebook. so basically its still how we as people use these platforms. Currently you can go on twitter, the net, facebook and use it for good or bad depending on the sort of person you are. While I take the points about people using these various platforms for spreading horrible stuff around, it will be done even without these platforms. As once again it's all about how people as individuals behave, and how we treat other people.