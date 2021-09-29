If you think this, than how can it only be social media which is the problem? Youtube is actually on the web, and let's be really honest here, go on the internet and you can find just as many horrible people or horrific databases/articles. I would also bet that a lot of people who are currently using social media are getting information off the internet to use on twitter or facebook. so basically its still how we as people use these platforms. Currently you can go on twitter, the net, facebook and use it for good or bad depending on the sort of person you are. While I take the points about people using these various platforms for spreading horrible stuff around, it will be done even without these platforms. As once again it's all about how people as individuals behave, and how we treat other people.
Not to put words in Pauls mouth but the point is that the algorithms on Twitter, FB, YouTube actively direct people to harmful content and essentially radicalise some.
A naive person might view a dodgy video or like an image and the social media platforms (of which YouTube is definitely one) will think thats want they want to watch all of the time and load their suggestions with more and more content of that ilk, eventually ending up with a feed made up entirely from conspiracy theorists.
The difference with the internet in general is that people have to actively search outcontent so its more difficult to be self-radicalised because they dont know to search for content that they dont know exists