All too often in all these things the real villains get universally pushed aside, aside from a few articles, and it's social media companies.



I swear to Christ, the worst thing to ever happen to the world is social media. And the companies DON'T CARE. Yes, you could still have online disinformation without the likes of FB etc, and riots, but the shear amount of misinformation, organisation, foreign countries using it to cause these things gets reported then pushed to the side again, and it's just a cancer in the world.



It's why you get the likes of 90% of the top ten 'Christian' Facebook pages in the US are run by Russian troll farms, or Trump getting into power, or the far-right doing stuff like this. Social media companies don't do enough and never will, to stop this kind of thing, and while it's still around, and Elon allows hate speech to exist, because it's 'free speech'... this will only get worse and worse and why you get the likes of Frottage in any kind of power.



Makes me despair about where we are heading. And unless governments do something about it, about the fact that Russia or whomever can jump into these online forums, and organise protests and rallies to sow discourse, it will get worse and worse. Because meat heads on these 'protests' don't even understand where their hate is coming from. Like sheep following whatever they read.