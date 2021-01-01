« previous next »
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 12:17:22 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 09:34:16 pm
Starmer needs to stop listening to thar dinosaur Blair when it comes to appeasing these right wing neo fascists we're dealing with

Who am I kidding? Can't wait for him to bend over backwards to avoid calling these far right race riots what they are and instead continue to give them credibility and encouragement over their 'genuine concerns' :wanker

Its a bit weird to be getting angry over something you've completely made up in your head
Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 12:58:52 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:17:22 am
Its a bit weird to be getting angry over something you've completely made up in your head

And yet Republicans in the US do it all the time.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 10:31:45 am »
Will PM be commenting on yesterday's embarrassing behaviour across the country (if he hasn't already)?
Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 11:17:06 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:31:45 am
Will PM be commenting on yesterday's embarrassing behaviour across the country (if he hasn't already)?

Thats a bit of an understatement.

Embarrassing is breaking wind in polite company yesterday was an out break of mob violence.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 11:20:26 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:17:06 am
Thats a bit of an understatement.

Embarrassing is breaking wind in polite company yesterday was an out break of mob violence.
Was abit distracted whilst posting :) Whatever it is to be called and none of it good.

Hopefully he comes out with a strongly worded statement.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 11:36:31 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:31:45 am
Will PM be commenting on yesterday's embarrassing behaviour across the country (if he hasn't already)?

Hopefully the Home Secretary comes out an approves the use of water cannon in England. Blast these bastards off the streets.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 11:46:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:36:31 am
Hopefully the Home Secretary comes out an approves the use of water cannon in England. Blast these bastards off the streets.

Other than the useless machines Johnson bought there are no water cannon on the mainland.

Unlike France (Gendarmerie), Italy (Carabiniere) and Spain (Guardia Civil) the UK doesnt have large scale riot trained units that can be deployed when required instead relying on training up normal coppers to carry out riot duties.

I would be very surprised if any of the Continental units would be so passive in view of the violence faced here but do we want to move away from local policing?

My gut feeling is Id liked to the rioters tear gassed and baton charged but lets see what comes over the next couple of days.

I suppose if the police objective in County Road was to stop the mosque burning that was achieved.
Offline clinical

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 11:59:06 am »
There's going to be civil war within a few years.
Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:12:03 pm »
Hoping Frottage has an accident and falls out a window.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:12:52 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:46:14 am
Other than the useless machines Johnson bought there are no water cannon on the mainland.

Unlike France (Gendarmerie), Italy (Carabiniere) and Spain (Guardia Civil) the UK doesnt have large scale riot trained units that can be deployed when required instead relying on training up normal coppers to carry out riot duties.

I would be very surprised if any of the Continental units would be so passive in view of the violence faced here but do we want to move away from local policing?

My gut feeling is Id liked to the rioters tear gassed and baton charged but lets see what comes over the next couple of days.

I suppose if the police objective in County Road was to stop the mosque burning that was achieved.

ROI currently have 2 on loan from the PSNI.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 12:15:28 pm »
Hopefully the BBC will think twice about giving Fartage so much airtime in future.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 12:18:15 pm »
This has been brewing (in the making) for years.
Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 12:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:15:28 pm
Hopefully the BBC will think twice about giving Fartage so much airtime in future.

The Beeb itself needs a major overhaul first. It's still riddled with Tories who will be only too happy to make Labour look bad.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 12:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:19:54 pm
The Beeb itself needs a major overhaul first. It's still riddled with Tories who will be only too happy to make Labour look bad.

Yep.  Hopefully, Nandy is on the case.
Online Robinred

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 12:59:03 pm »
Offline has gone odd

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 01:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:18:15 pm
This has been brewing (in the making) for years.

Sadly it has but yet nothing appears to be changing, the entire issue is not being properly addressed, much like the drugs problem. There is no space left in the jails for them.

Like it or loathe it, a lot of people are fed up with the immigration situation, this will keep happening because not all folk are entirely bright and cannot see the damage and suffering they cause by venting like this. Many refugees and immigrants are amazing and friendly, some are not. I think those that are not are easily noticed but seem to go about their business with impunity. I base this on the town I live. Sorry if you disagree but I do walk about with eyes open.

I do not condone or excuse these violent scenes, for any reason whatsoever, they disgust me and it's an embarrassment. It is a political problem and needs urgent addressing to avoid this reoccurring over and over.





Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 01:35:40 pm »
This is a bomb that the Tories rigged up. I'm not sure they had a plan should it explode whilst they were in government, but clearly things have happened faster than the new government were able to respond to.

Addressing these issues long term is going to take years and money - but Starmer needs to do something NOW. It's not going to be enough to blame the Tories. It's certainly true, but we need action and that's Starmer's job now.

Offline Elliemental

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 01:51:11 pm »
Imagine burning a library and thinking you're some kind of heroic patriot? I mean, what are they "protecting their children" from? Books?

BTW, I fully understand people saying the Tories set this up or whatever. True. They created the discourse etc etc. But it was that fucknut Frottage that really went the extra mile, along with the media platforming people like Lawrence Fox and Andrew Tate. There's GB News and Talk TV all set up to spew hatred and divisive discourse. Meanwhile, the leftwing alternatives are mocked, ridiculed and often outright suppressed. Meanwhile, the governemnt clings desperately to the middle ground to ensure nothing changes, which allows the likes of Frottage to flourish. The whole system is rotten to the core, and Labour are part of it.

And I don't mean to ignore personal responsibility either, btw. The bellends who burned the library and threw rocks at a random mosque - they did that. They chose to do that of their own free will.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 02:05:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:36:31 am
Hopefully the Home Secretary comes out an approves the use of water cannon in England. Blast these bastards off the streets.
My hope is that they will be committed to finding every fucker that was involved regardless of age and impose the harshest of sanctions against them no matter how long it takes.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 03:00:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:05:08 pm
My hope is that they will be committed to finding every fucker that was involved regardless of age and impose the harshest of sanctions against them no matter how long it takes.


Anything less will bring the majority out.
Offline Paul JH

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 03:15:10 pm »
All too often in all these things the real villains get universally pushed aside, aside from a few articles, and it's social media companies.

I swear to Christ, the worst thing to ever happen to the world is social media. And the companies DON'T CARE. Yes, you could still have online disinformation without the likes of FB etc, and riots, but the shear amount of misinformation, organisation, foreign countries using it to cause these things gets reported then pushed to the side again, and it's just a cancer in the world.

It's why you get the likes of 90% of the top ten 'Christian' Facebook pages in the US are run by Russian troll farms, or Trump getting into power, or the far-right doing stuff like this. Social media companies don't do enough and never will, to stop this kind of thing, and while it's still around, and Elon allows hate speech to exist, because it's 'free speech'... this will only get worse and worse and why you get the likes of Frottage in any kind of power.

Makes me despair about where we are heading. And unless governments do something about it, about the fact that Russia or whomever can jump into these online forums, and organise protests and rallies to sow discourse, it will get worse and worse. Because meat heads on these 'protests' don't even understand where their hate is coming from. Like sheep following whatever they read.
Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 03:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:51:11 pm
Imagine burning a library and thinking you're some kind of heroic patriot? I mean, what are they "protecting their children" from? Books?

BTW, I fully understand people saying the Tories set this up or whatever. True. They created the discourse etc etc. But it was that fucknut Frottage that really went the extra mile, along with the media platforming people like Lawrence Fox and Andrew Tate. There's GB News and Talk TV all set up to spew hatred and divisive discourse. Meanwhile, the leftwing alternatives are mocked, ridiculed and often outright suppressed. Meanwhile, the governemnt clings desperately to the middle ground to ensure nothing changes, which allows the likes of Frottage to flourish. The whole system is rotten to the core, and Labour are part of it.

And I don't mean to ignore personal responsibility either, btw. The bellends who burned the library and threw rocks at a random mosque - they did that. They chose to do that of their own free will.

If you're living in Florida, yeah.

I can't believe it's only been 7 days since the Southport murders that triggered all of this. :(

Offline Circa1892

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 04:06:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:59:06 am
There's going to be civil war within a few years.

No, there isnt.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 04:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:51:11 pm
Imagine burning a library and thinking you're some kind of heroic patriot? I mean, what are they "protecting their children" from? Books?

BTW, I fully understand people saying the Tories set this up or whatever. True. They created the discourse etc etc. But it was that fucknut Frottage that really went the extra mile, along with the media platforming people like Lawrence Fox and Andrew Tate. There's GB News and Talk TV all set up to spew hatred and divisive discourse. Meanwhile, the leftwing alternatives are mocked, ridiculed and often outright suppressed. Meanwhile, the governemnt clings desperately to the middle ground to ensure nothing changes, which allows the likes of Frottage to flourish. The whole system is rotten to the core, and Labour are part of it.



What is the system and how is same rotten to the core?  Also be interested to read how you feel Labour is part of whatever the system is, given theyve been in power for 1 month out of the last 14 years?
Online LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 04:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:51:11 pm
Imagine burning a library and thinking you're some kind of heroic patriot? I mean, what are they "protecting their children" from? Books?

BTW, I fully understand people saying the Tories set this up or whatever. True. They created the discourse etc etc. But it was that fucknut Frottage that really went the extra mile, along with the media platforming people like Lawrence Fox and Andrew Tate. There's GB News and Talk TV all set up to spew hatred and divisive discourse.
Sorting this out should be a matter of priorty. If the Government can (correctly) go after Muslim hate preachers , then they can go after this shower.
OFCOM needs to be able to hold the likes of GB News to account for a start, we need to change the rules re. who can and cannot own our national newspapers and the Far Right plants in The BBC need replacing.  Lord Haw Haw Frottage has made no secret of his admiration for Putin and it's easy to believe there could be funding and strings being pulled from Moscow so it's time for our security services to publish a new and unredacted "Russia Report" and let's expose the charlatans and crooks for what they are.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 04:33:21 pm »
Starmer on TV now.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 04:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:15:10 pm
I swear to Christ, the worst thing to ever happen to the world is social media. And the companies DON'T CARE. Yes, you could still have online disinformation without the likes of FB etc, and riots, but the shear amount of misinformation, organisation, foreign countries using it to cause these things gets reported then pushed to the side again, and it's just a cancer in the world.
Fake news is not new, it's been around for centuries (accusations of witchcraft etc). It's the speed with which it's spread that's changed and made worse by the anonymity of those who start it.
Offline J-Mc-

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 04:52:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:33:21 pm
Starmer on TV now.

Fair fucks to him for calling it what it is. “Far-right thuggery.

The motivations doesn’t matter, if you target someone for the colour of their skin or religion, it’s far-right”
Online A Complete Flop

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 05:07:02 pm »
Starmer looking as weak as cat piss right now. Needs to get a grip on this madness.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 05:24:43 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 05:07:02 pm
Starmer looking as weak as cat piss right now. Needs to get a grip on this madness.

Dont go flopping now 😁

Thought Starmer was on message just now, calling it out correctly as far right thuggery.
Offline Circa1892

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 05:27:23 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 05:07:02 pm
Starmer looking as weak as cat piss right now. Needs to get a grip on this madness.

Of course this is your turn to appear. Useful contribution as ever from the forums finest mind.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 05:29:11 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:34:15 pm
Fake news is not new, it's been around for centuries (accusations of witchcraft etc). It's the speed with which it's spread that's changed and made worse by the anonymity of those who start it.

Yep.  Social media (and smart phones) are a propagandaists dream.

Goebbels would've loved it!
Online Robinred

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 05:32:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:24:43 pm
Dont go flopping now 😁

Thought Starmer was on message just now, calling it out correctly as far right thuggery.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:27:23 pm
Of course this is your turn to appear. Useful contribution as ever from the forums finest mind.

Dont be so harsh; I see Floppy as a sort of weathervane - if he takes a position, its a sign the opposite one needs to be taken.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 05:33:21 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:24:43 pm
Thought Starmer was on message just now, calling it out correctly as far right thuggery.
The Tories will be fuming  ;D There was a chap on the radio at lunch time bemoaning the fact that the last government were super sensitive to the use of any term plus "right" being used in a negative context.
Online mikemac

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1314 on: Today at 05:38:51 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 05:07:02 pm
Starmer looking as weak as cat piss right now. Needs to get a grip on this madness.

What you talking about?

He has pulled all Chief Constables into Downing Street and made it crystal clear they have his full support to grt on top of this. He's ringfenced dedicated prosecutors and extra court time to deal with the remand applications after arrests and onward prison time and a dedicated national unit to improve the response overall.

His message today was absolutely on point and exactly the right tone.

It's now up to the police to use the correct tactics to get ontop on this - they have confirmed they have resources to do so.

What are the additional measures you want him to do???
Offline stevieG786

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm »
ther racist out in full force up and down the country. robbing Shoe Zone and Sainsburys ffs

the huge turn outs yesteday, especially in Liverpool singing TOMMY was an absolute embarrasment.
Online jillc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1316 on: Today at 05:50:22 pm »
When you have Police Commissioners like Donna Jones, it maybe that the Government will have to force the issue more and consider bringing the army into the fore, if the Police Authorities continue to stubbornly decline in being more forceful.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tory-pcc-donna-jones-far-right-riots-b2590977.html
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1317 on: Today at 06:15:51 pm »
I love hearing the journalists (especially on BBC) asking the politicians what they are going to do. What are the media going to do? They've shoved Fartage down our throats for years, while the public repeatedly rejected him, until he became such a media celebrity that they couldn't resist him.
