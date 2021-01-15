« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:30:08 pm
Yosser0_0:
Interesting, what's your view on the 'Cash' economy? I've had work done by the so called 'trades' and the majority want to be paid in cash, plumbers, tilers, chippies, car mechanics - the list goes on. Then you have some takeaways and pubs that only take cash. A gas fitter serviced my boiler in the spring and wanted £60 cash for 15-20 minutes work. In terms of an hourly rate that is a lot more than I'm on and I pay a lot of tax as PAYE. That's a decent income and one would hope that he's paying the correct tax and there is a legitimate reason for insisting on cash payments. However I would love to know what the size of this 'cash' economy is as a number and how much it delivers to the treasury as tax.
find a different tradesman would be my advice, I don't carry cash and would rather find a tradesman who took electronic payments, in fact I purposely avoid anywhere that only takes cadh
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:32:00 pm
Elmo!:
Well they have become paper millionaires essentially through the way the country has been run rather then anything they have done  themselves so they could very easily do some equity release to get access to some of that wealth to pay for services without having to sell their home.
when they die the taxman gets a fair whack of that estate in Inheritance Tax so disagree with them being forced into either selling or equity release
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm
Millie:
Yes - for claiming any benefits, the home you live in is not counted.  Only second homes are.
at the moment Millie but who's to say what would happen if you start means testing a state pension
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm
Wabaloolah:
at the moment Millie but who's to say what would happen if you start means testing a state pension

Really can't see that happening. 
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:41:02 pm
I think the state pension will go in time anyway. It probably would have gone in this term had the previous government got back in on the grounds of affordability and with an end to NI contributions.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:41:19 pm
Wabaloolah:
no I'm not saying that is the answer at all and that's the problem when you start means testing things, someone will miss out.

I'm surprised that Labour have done it to be honest

It was in their manifesto, but didn't get any coverage, at all.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:51:34 pm
Yosser0_0:
I think the state pension will go in time anyway. It probably would have gone in this term had the previous government got back in on the grounds of affordability and with an end to NI contributions.

What will replace it if it goes though? 

Not everyone has a decent private or works pension.  Paul has 3 different ones and with only 10yrs left to contribute into them, they'll pay him less than £1k per year.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:54:44 pm
Yosser0_0:
Interesting, what's your view on the 'Cash' economy? I've had work done by the so called 'trades' and the majority want to be paid in cash, plumbers, tilers, chippies, car mechanics - the list goes on. Then you have some takeaways and pubs that only take cash. A gas fitter serviced my boiler in the spring and wanted £60 cash for 15-20 minutes work. In terms of an hourly rate that is a lot more than I'm on and I pay a lot of tax as PAYE. That's a decent income and one would hope that he's paying the correct tax and there is a legitimate reason for insisting on cash payments. However I would love to know what the size of this 'cash' economy is as a number and how much it delivers to the treasury as tax.

I've said it before, the way our society works is that we pay taxes and some people divide them out and pay for common services that we all benefit from. If we want better services (ie healthcare, education, transport), it should be in our interest to pay more tax.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:57:03 pm
Red-Soldier:
It was in their manifesto, but didn't get any coverage, at all.
that's news to me, I'm surprised the Tories didn't use that to their advantage (probably because they intended to do similar)
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:57:22 pm
reddebs:
What will replace it if it goes though? 

Not everyone has a decent private or works pension.  Paul has 3 different ones and with only 10yrs left to contribute into them, they'll pay him less than £1k per year.

Theyll just expect you to carry on working I suspect.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm
Wabaloolah:
that's news to me, I'm surprised the Tories didn't use that to their advantage (probably because they intended to do similar)

It was a bit surprising

I think quite a few backbenchers may oppose the announced cuts.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
reddebs:
What will replace it if it goes though? 

Not everyone has a decent private or works pension.  Paul has 3 different ones and with only 10yrs left to contribute into them, they'll pay him less than £1k per year.
I can't see it happening in the next 20 years but something will have to be done due to the increasingly ageing population.

My private pensions are worth next to nothing, I have around £100k in one and an ongoing one which is worth about £10k that I am still contributing to.

My most lucrative one is a deferred local government one that I haven't contributed to since 2000, I have a pension there that is worth around £3.5k a year.

To be honest not sure if I'll be able to afford to retire so hopefully I maintain my health that allows me to keep working
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:04:27 pm
Red Beret:
Agree. Starmer has been in charge for a fucking month. Some people just hate government, regardless of who is in charge.

Bet none of them voted neither.

A lot of the venom and pitchfork behaviour is being egged on by social media. Of course people are angry but it's hardly Starmer's fault and he's rightly come to pay respects. Yesterday was a unique tragedy but coming off the back of various other stuff in recent weeks adds to that reaction to him.

He's going to have to get a grip of law and order quickly as much as the economy. He must have known he's been left the worst inheritance ever, he does now.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:05:35 pm
west_london_red:
Theyll just expect you to carry on working I suspect.
yes that's true, they'll likely eventually increase it to well over 70 so the number claiming anything is vastly reduced
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:12:00 pm
Wabaloolah:
yes that's true, they'll likely eventually increase it to well over 70 so the number claiming anything is vastly reduced

I've said for a long time that adults should have 10-15yrs "retired" before starting work then work till they drop.  At least you'd be young enough to enjoy your retirement.

Calculate a retirement pot allowance to get at 18 or 21 if you go to uni, take it as a lump sum then pay it back over the rest of your working life 😁

Not to be used to buy a house, or to invest.... It can only be used to "enjoy life" 👍
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:12:58 pm
Wabaloolah:
yes that's true, they'll likely eventually increase it to well over 70 so the number claiming anything is vastly reduced

They are all too scared to question the triple lock, never mind entire premise of the state pension so theres no chance theyll get rid of it in the next 20 years at least, the easiest thing to do it to just keep pushing up the pension age by a year every few years. Plus one of the few good things the Tories did was auto enrolment into a work place pension and increasing the contribution to hopefully be enough that in a couple of decades people will be in a better position come retirement then they are now.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:18:59 pm
Whilst on the pension subject, one of my clients yesterday only has about 7 years before retirement and had decided to start saving a bit more in readiness but now she's changed her mind if her pension is going to be means tested.

If the majority start doing the same won't it then end up costing more to top up everyones pension once it becomes means tested?
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:23:57 pm
reddebs:
Whilst on the pension subject, one of my clients yesterday only has about 7 years before retirement and had decided to start saving a bit more in readiness but now she's changed her mind if her pension is going to be means tested.

If the majority start doing the same won't it then end up costing more to top up everyones pension once it becomes means tested?

This is exactly what I said would happen earlier, people will just stop paying into work place and private pensions if the state pension is means tested. I cant remember the exact percentages but teachers pay something like between 7-10% of their pay into pensions, most in the public sector similar amounts, but theres a lot less incentive to do that if it means they are going to cut your state pension as a result.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:34:21 pm
Labour.

"We have to increase taxes"

Thank. Fuck. For. That. Take my excess money and maybe, maybe we can try and fix this fucking country fucked by inbred fucking c*nts, Brexit shite and far-right fucking wankjobs.

A ray has just appeared. Tax those that can afford it and fix shit.

Sounds fucking awesome to me.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:37:02 pm
reddebs:
What will replace it if it goes though? 

Not everyone has a decent private or works pension.  Paul has 3 different ones and with only 10yrs left to contribute into them, they'll pay him less than £1k per year.

The elephant in the room has been the affordability of it and has been for some time, that's why the retirement age keeps going up and up. There is no longer a default retirement age allowing people to keep working - maybe that's the answer? For a while now government advice has been to not just be reliant on the state pension and for people to also make their own additional arrangements, pretty sure the rules were changed to assist in this (workplace pensions). Aside from that, you'd be looking at the benefits safety net I guess.

I just took the Tory announcement to abolish NI as a reasonable indicator as an intention to phase out the state pension - it fits with their ideology. Although some picked up on it in the media I thought it went relatively unchallenged. From the age of 16 I've always paid some form of NI as a student/self employed or employed whether it be class 2,3 or 4 and sometimes 2 and 4. That's ensured I have enough years in to qualify for the full state pension. Even that's gone up from I think it was 30 years to 35 in and they've also stopped people making extra contributions to get to 35 - what does that tell you? So if NI was to go then what system would replace it? I'd imagine the replacement to be a watered down version, the thin end of the wedge. I also wouldn't back against the retirement age being moved back again unfortunately or fortunately if you want to keep working. 
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 09:01:43 pm
Even private company pension schemes have been struggling with affordability. Final salary schemes (defined benefit) are becoming rare and many are closed to new starters with them having to join replacement defined contribution schemes. A lot of existing final salary schemes have had to introduce a 'longevity' factor calculation to keep them sustainable, some of the deficit numbers I've seen for the big schemes are eye watering. Obviously not helped by the policies from soft shite Truss, and a long time before that when companies were allowed to take a 'pension holiday' when times were good, something which I still find incredible. Still, it could be worse if you were living somewhere like Greece.
 :-X   
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm
The retirement age is going up that's already locked in, just depends if they are going to bring forward the increase. The Tories postponed the decision until after the election.

I'm hoping it doesn't get enacted as I get caught up in it
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 09:04:54 pm
Andy @ Allerton!:
Labour.

"We have to increase taxes"

Thank. Fuck. For. That. Take my excess money and maybe, maybe we can try and fix this fucking country fucked by inbred fucking c*nts, Brexit shite and far-right fucking wankjobs.

A ray has just appeared. Tax those that can afford it and fix shit.

Sounds fucking awesome to me.

Presuming it will be things like inheritance tax and stuff?
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 09:16:54 pm
Wabaloolah:
The retirement age is going up that's already locked in, just depends if they are going to bring forward the increase. The Tories postponed the decision until after the election.

I'm hoping it doesn't get enacted as I get caught up in it

What sort of 'warning' do they usually give? I get the impression it was a long time since they moved it to 67 and that's only just kicking in recently I think.

Most people with company pensions will still get those at 65, some pensions allow you to 'step' it meaning you can down more from it initially whilst you wait for the state one to kick in.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm
Yosser0_0:
What sort of 'warning' do they usually give? I get the impression it was a long time since they moved it to 67 and that's only just kicking in recently I think.

Most people with company pensions will still get those at 65, some pensions allow you to 'step' it meaning you can down more from it initially whilst you wait for the state one to kick in.

I only recently found out about the whole step in thing, definitely going to be something Ill take up. No point in having the a big income when Im 68 from both work and state pension if Im too old to enjoy them, Ill be  battered by then.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:33:47 pm
Yosser0_0:
What sort of 'warning' do they usually give? I get the impression it was a long time since they moved it to 67 and that's only just kicking in recently I think.

Most people with company pensions will still get those at 65, some pensions allow you to 'step' it meaning you can down more from it initially whilst you wait for the state one to kick in.

Think private pensions can be accessed from age 55 currently. 
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
TSC:
Think private pensions can be accessed from age 55 currently. 
yes correct, it's soon going up to 57 though (6th April 2028)
Logged
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
Wabaloolah:
yes correct, it's soon going up to 57 though

In the 90s local authorities would avoid the use of the dreaded word redundancy by offering anyone over 50 early retirement with an additional seven years.

Needless to say there were plenty of volunteers and then both employer and employee contributions crept up to fund it.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:06:08 pm
killer-heels:
Presuming it will be things like inheritance tax and stuff?

The ones that have been pretty heavily trailed are inheritance tax, capital gains tax and tax relief for pension contributions
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:13:50 pm
TSC:
Think private pensions can be accessed from age 55 currently.

Yes sorry, the 65 I mentioned is for deferred members rather than current, I was thinking of a poster that mentioned deferred earlier.  At 55 you can take 25% of the total pot tax free each year, I assume that's ever decreasing as the pot reduces. I think that's capped though based on the lifetime allowance which I seem to remember being a big number though. It is possible to get a final transfer value of a deferred pension and move it to a current one (AVC) and access that at 55.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:20:48 pm
west_london_red:
I only recently found out about the whole step in thing, definitely going to be something Ill take up. No point in having the a big income when Im 68 from both work and state pension if Im too old to enjoy them, Ill be  battered by then.

Exactly, my body is already failing me, dread to think what I'll be like in 10 years. When I looked at the Final Transfer Value (FTV) from my deferred pension it worked out that I would need to live till 87 before the annual income from the pension would overtake the FTV lump sum.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:42:37 pm
So Howard Philips:
In the 90s local authorities would avoid the use of the dreaded word redundancy by offering anyone over 50 early retirement with an additional seven years.

Needless to say there were plenty of volunteers and then both employer and employee contributions crept up to fund it.
yes, I know a few people who took it
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm
Yosser0_0:
What sort of 'warning' do they usually give? I get the impression it was a long time since they moved it to 67 and that's only just kicking in recently I think.

Most people with company pensions will still get those at 65, some pensions allow you to 'step' it meaning you can down more from it initially whilst you wait for the state one to kick in.
supposed to go up to 68 between 2044 and 2046 currently. The Tories abandoned plans to bring it forward to I think between 2035 and 2037 about 18 months or so ago and put it off until.after the election.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:59:39 am
I sense the pay offer for the doctors will be rejected by the way. The 20% sounds good on paper but once you see the breakdown (and some of the finer details, such as being forced to remove the locum pay guidance), its not that much better than what the Tories offered.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 05:58:38 am
People really think that the state pension would be stopped?    Im 53, made loads of mistakes due to addiction problems (see the alcohol thread) and till picking up the pieces.   I would literally end up on the streets if there was no pension.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 06:59:17 am
spen71:
People really think that the state pension would be stopped?    Im 53, made loads of mistakes due to addiction problems (see the alcohol thread) and till picking up the pieces.   I would literally end up on the streets if there was no pension.

I cant see that happening, it will be political suicide, theyll just keep on slowly increasing the age at which you get the pension.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 07:25:31 am
reddebs:
What will replace it if it goes though? 

Not everyone has a decent private or works pension.  Paul has 3 different ones and with only 10yrs left to contribute into them, they'll pay him less than £1k per year.

Nothing. The state pension has only existed since 1909 (in varying forms), so what did people do before that? Some may have been in occupations that awarded a decent private pension (maybe the military?), but for most of the rabble I think the expectation would be to have enough of a pittance saved up from working, rely on the charity of your children, just carry on working in whatever capacity you're still able to, or just go off and die somewhere from cholera.

Or be lucky enough to have vast family wealth.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:41:52 am
Task force set up for new town development, which is a very tasky job, according to the MP Penny whistle.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:44:53 am
killer-heels:
Task force set up for new town development, which is a very tasky job, according to the MP Penny whistle.

The house building targets are interesting as well and heavily laden to the north, especially north west. London was the only area to see its target reduced on what its currently building.
