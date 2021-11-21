Like I said that's how you're coming across. You think I'm disgusting? That's fine, you have your opinion and I have mine but your view on this is coming from a very personal place and you're letting your emotions control it instead of looking at what other people have said as you seem to have missed me saying the government should be looking to support those who do need it...although that is probably deliberate.
I find your dismissal of concerns about how people are struggling to live, disgusting (that's how it's come across to me, anyway).
From my understanding, if someone wants a genuine discussion, than they don't use personal digs. I've no probloem with having a discussion with people, who are genuine and are posting in good faith.
So what if I'm personally impacted. There will be many others that are, too. Still doesn't make it wrong to be concerned, does it. I've said this before, you can own a £1,000,000 house outright, and still qualify for pension credit. Now, tell me that that isn't a wealthy pensioner.
If you earn over £218 a week, you do not qualify.
But, you don't take the support away, before you have something to replace it with, first.