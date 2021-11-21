It's easy to look at something dispassionately when it doesn't affect you personally. Like with me and the two child benefit cap (I have no kids). But I am on disability, so I do feel uncomfortable when the talk turns to "scroungers", "spongers" or "work shy". We're all only human.



If the government are serious about helping people - the RIGHT people, who need it - then all these changes need to be implemented gradually. We all know from bitter experience that talk is cheap.



"Trying to get those in need the help to apply to go onto it" sounds progressive and noble enough, but it can't be done overnight either. And like I said, people are stubborn, proud and fearful. Any situation where a person has to apply for help is going to immediately put a lot of people at a disadvantage.