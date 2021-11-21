« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:25:52 am
He has but he's just railing against it because of a personal involvement. He wants it implemented just not to his family.

What a disgusting thing to say.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:00:41 am
Maybe I've worded it badly but how I've said it is exactly how its coming across. There will be cases where people who need support are deprived of it and there should be dispensation to look after those people but Red-Soldier's opposition to this seems to only be coming from a very personal place.

You think I only care about my mum and that's it.  What a very messed up way of thinking.  I'm using her as an example.  There are many out there, like her, who don't qualify for any means tested benefits, but are in desperate need of help.  You must have missed the post where I said single women pensioners, who rent their homes, are one of the most vulnerable demographics in the country.  I don't know how many fall into this category, but there's more than one.

And that's just one demographic.  There are plenty of others who are vulnerable and struggling, too.

I honestly find some posters attitudes thoroughly disgusting.  How they can just dismiss people who are struggling to live.  What the **** has happened to this place!
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:25:30 am
What a disgusting thing to say.

You think I only care about my mum and that's it.  What a very messed up way of thinking.  I'm using her as an example.  There are many out there, like her, who don't qualify for any means tested benefits, but are in desperate need of help.  You must have missed the post where I said single women pensioners, who rent their homes, are one of the most vulnerable demographics in the country.  I don't know how many fall into this category, but there's more than one.

And that's just one demographic.  There are plenty of others who are vulnerable and struggling, too.

I honestly find some posters attitudes throughly disgusting.  How they can just dismiss people are struggling to live.  What the **** has happened to this place!

Like I said that's how you're coming across. You think I'm disgusting? That's fine, you have your opinion and I have mine but your view on this is coming from a very personal place and you're letting your emotions control it instead of looking at what other people have said as you seem to have missed me saying the government should be looking to support those who do need it...although that is probably deliberate.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:31:27 am
Like I said that's how you're coming across. You think I'm disgusting? That's fine, you have your opinion and I have mine but your view on this is coming from a very personal place and you're letting your emotions control it instead of looking at what other people have said as you seem to have missed me saying the government should be looking to support those who do need it...although that is probably deliberate.

I find your dismissal of concerns about how people are struggling to live, disgusting (that's how it's come across to me, anyway).

From my understanding, if someone wants a genuine discussion, than they don't use personal digs.  I've no probloem with having a discussion with people, who are genuine and are posting in good faith.

So what if I'm personally impacted. There will be many others that are, too.  Still doesn't make it wrong to be concerned, does it.  I've said this before, you can own a £1,000,000 house outright, and still qualify for pension credit.  Now, tell me that that isn't a wealthy pensioner.

If you earn over £218 a week, you do not qualify.

But, you don't take the support away, before you have something to replace it with, first.
Re: New UK Government
It's easy to look at something dispassionately when it doesn't affect you personally. Like with me and the two child benefit cap (I have no kids). But I am on disability, so I do feel uncomfortable when the talk turns to "scroungers", "spongers" or "work shy". We're all only human.

If the government are serious about helping people - the RIGHT people, who need it - then all these changes need to be implemented gradually. We all know from bitter experience that talk is cheap.

"Trying to get those in need the help to apply to go onto it" sounds progressive and noble enough, but it can't be done overnight either. And like I said, people are stubborn, proud and fearful. Any situation where a person has to apply for help is going to immediately put a lot of people at a disadvantage.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:57:43 am
It's easy to look at something dispassionately when it doesn't affect you personally. Like with me and the two child benefit cap (I have no kids). But I am on disability, so I do feel uncomfortable when the talk turns to "scroungers", "spongers" or "work shy". We're all only human.

If the government are serious about helping people - the RIGHT people, who need it - then all these changes need to be implemented gradually. We all know from bitter experience that talk is cheap.

"Trying to get those in need the help to apply to go onto it" sounds progressive and noble enough, but it can't be done overnight either. And like I said, people are stubborn, proud and fearful. Any situation where a person has to apply for help is going to immediately put a lot of people at a disadvantage.

You have every right, people need to stop making sweeping statements so many different circumstances but pretty much all have been pushed much further into crisis by the torys.

Labour needs to be given some time to fix the mess the country is in.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:34:28 am
I find your dismissal of concerns about how people are struggling to live, disgusting (that's how it's come across to me, anyway).

From my understanding, if someone wants a genuine discussion, than they don't use personal digs.  I've no probloem with having a discussion with people, who are genuine and are posting in good faith.

So what if I'm personally impacted. There will be many others that are, too.  Still doesn't make it wrong to be concerned, does it.  I've said this before, you can own a £1,000,000 house outright, and still qualify for pension credit.  Now, tell me that that isn't a wealthy pensioner.

If you earn over £218 a week, you do not qualify.

But, you don't take the support away, before you have something to replace it with, first.

Except I haven't dismissed concerns have I? You've bolded the bit where I've said the government should be looking to support those who do need it so I find your accusation insulting. I'll stick to my belief that you're letting your personal circumstances control your emotions over this because you're completely misrepresenting what I'm saying. Dismiss me as disgusting all you like but I'm not actually saying what you believe I'm saying here.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:04:08 am
You have every right, people need to stop making sweeping statements so many different circumstances but pretty much all have been pushed much further into crisis by the torys.

Labour needs to be given some time to fix the mess the country is in.

Yep and its quite interesting that there are people there willing to stick the knife into Labour and completely ignore that the Tories hid uncosted policies from the public that have led to this situation
Re: New UK Government
It all boils down to the problem with means testing - it's incredibly difficult and expensive to do, and all the reliable metrics are set far too low.

A good example comes in education, where access to free school meals is often used as a proxy for disadvantage and certain benefits/access to opportunities can accrue. But the threshold for eligibility is an after tax household income of about £7-8k. Families bringing in triple that will struggle. Similarly on the winter fuel. A huge amount of people don't need it - which means there's massive, massive waste. But someone without savings, on a basic state pension but not on pension credit is going to struggle hugely.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:14:45 am
Except I haven't dismissed concerns have I? You've bolded the bit where I've said the government should be looking to support those who do need it so I find your accusation insulting. I'll stick to my belief that you're letting your personal circumstances control your emotions over this because you're completely misrepresenting what I'm saying. Dismiss me as disgusting all you like but I'm not actually saying what you believe I'm saying here.

Yep and its quite interesting that there are people there willing to stick the knife into Labour and completely ignore that the Tories hid uncosted policies from the public that have led to this situation

You are incorrect if you believe I'm sticking the boot into Labour.  I am not.  I knew this was coming, as I have read all 123 pages of their manifesto.  I just hope they do replace it with something, that supports the people that need it.  I'd be amazed if it'll be ready by this winter, though.  If it is, then well done to them.

I am invested in it emotionally, however, that doesn't invalidate my viewpoint.  It just means my eyes have been opened to an issue that exists, for many.

I also have relatives that don't need the winter fueld allowance (like others on here), who try o give it back each year, but can't.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:59:53 am
I'd argue that the wealthiest have been under-taxed for a long time (accepting that it will vary from individual to individual based on how that wealth was amassed).  This government can right that wrong by taxing the wealthiest pensioners more.  It's similar to the oft-talked-about-but-never-enacted variety of wealth taxes.

I completely agree on going after the privatised utilities and services that have been a cash cow for shareholders for decades now.  That needs to be paired with proper regulation to stop them immediately passing all the costs on to customers.

Really this government need to be doing both of the above.  Cost of living increases and tax rises on working people have squeezed as much as can be.  A £20bn shortfall in funding just to standstill at the dire situation the Tories left our public services is alarming.

Please define what you mean by wealthy pensioner, what threshold would you be targeting?
Re: New UK Government
I really hope they rethink this and add those who are only on a state pension, with limited or no savings.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:53:46 am
I really hope they rethink this and add those who are only on a state pension, with limited or no savings.

I think its next to impossible to design a way to accurately measure/verify this between now and the Winter.
Re: New UK Government
many pensioners have regularly fucked the rest of the uk by mostly voting for Tories and brexit so I'm playing the worlds smallest violin for their fuel allowance.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:53:46 am
I really hope they rethink this and add those who are only on a state pension, with limited or no savings.

If you're only on a state pension now, you should be able to claim a pension credit top-up.  If you also have a small, private/company pension too, then you likely can't.

https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:07:24 pm
If you're only on a state pension now, you should be able to claim a pension credit top-up.  If you also have a small, private/company pension too, then you likely can't.

https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility

Well I'll probably be fucked then. My personal pension is only worth £1500 a year. At least I get it when I'm 60 though. I don't hire state retirement age till I'm 67.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:07:24 pm
If you're only on a state pension now, you should be able to claim a pension credit top-up.  If you also have a small, private/company pension too, then you likely can't.

https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility

Current state pension is £221.20 per week.  According to your link you can apply for pension credit if your income is below £218.15, unless you have a disability, or are a carer.

So for the sake of roughly £3 per week, you miss out.  That is totally wrong and unfair.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:01:49 pm
Current state pension is £221.20 per week.  According to your link you can apply for pension credit if your income is below £218.15, unless you have a disability, or are a carer.

So for the sake of roughly £3 per week, you miss out.  That is totally wrong and unfair.

I agree.  There's a large group that don't qualify for pension credit, who need extra support.  The system needs looking into - they are doing this, but I'm unsure what it is, and if it'll be ready by winter.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:59:38 am
many pensioners have regularly fucked the rest of the uk by mostly voting for Tories and brexit so I'm playing the worlds smallest violin for their fuel allowance.

So its fine to categorise a whole cohort by the actions of some? Isnt this what the right is criticised for by condemning all Muslims for the terrorist murders by a few?

And for the record me and my wife have always voted Labour and will no longer receive the winter fuel allowance. And we can afford to not receive it.

But no doubt your jaundiced world view wont have any sympathy for those pensioners who will miss it irrespective of how they voted, whether they didnt vote or are incapable of voting.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:59:38 am
many pensioners have regularly fucked the rest of the uk by mostly voting for Tories and brexit so I'm playing the worlds smallest violin for their fuel allowance.

How do you choose to punish those voters aged 45-54 (56%) and 55-64 (57%) who voted to leave the EU, what about the 48% of people aged 35-44 who voted to leave as well, how shall we punish those?

It really does baffle me why so many people are happy that a huge amount of vulnerable people will be struggling this winter because of these cuts.

Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:01:49 pm
Current state pension is £221.20 per week.  According to your link you can apply for pension credit if your income is below £218.15, unless you have a disability, or are a carer.

So for the sake of roughly £3 per week, you miss out.  That is totally wrong and unfair.

It's totally wrong and they've gone for the quickest and easiest solution for the government.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:50:48 pm
How do you choose to punish those voters aged 45-54 (56%) and 55-64 (57%) who voted to leave the EU, what about the 48% of people aged 35-44 who voted to leave as well, how shall we punish those?

It really does baffle me why so many people are happy that a huge amount of vulnerable people will be struggling this winter because of these cuts.

It's totally wrong and they've gone for the quickest and easiest solution for the government.

I dont believe its totally wrong as it does need some form of means testing.

For every dissenting view there appears to be two, happy to give it up.

If this action means that those who currently dont get the benefits due to them, start getting them, then that should be a positive but as with most of these things, it will be those on the fringes that are likely to be affected - then it is how they are supported going forward.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:58:01 pm
I dont believe its totally wrong as it does need some form of means testing.

For every dissenting view there appears to be two, happy to give it up.

If this action means that those who currently dont get the benefits due to them, start getting them, then that should be a positive but as with most of these things, it will be those on the fringes that are likely to be affected - then it is how they are supported going forward.

There should be a whole review to make the state pension means tested anyway because there'll be some people rich enough to not need it who receive it. By taking those out of the equation we can then maybe filter some of that down to those who do need a state pension more and hopefully end the need for pension credits and winter fuel allowances completely.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:58:01 pm
I dont believe its totally wrong as it does need some form of means testing.

For every dissenting view there appears to be two, happy to give it up.

If this action means that those who currently dont get the benefits due to them, start getting them, then that should be a positive but as with most of these things, it will be those on the fringes that are likely to be affected - then it is how they are supported going forward.

Reeves said the following in her statement to the House;

 Alongside this change, I will work with my Right Honourable Friend the Work and Pensions Secretary to maximise the take up of Pension Credit by

 bringing forward the adminstration of Housing Benefit and Pension Credit, pushed back by the previous government

 and working with older peoples charities and local authorities to raise awareness of Pension Credit, and help identify households not claiming it.

So it would appear some effort will be put into ensuring it reaches the right recipients.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:02:40 pm
Reeves said the following in her statement to the House;

 Alongside this change, I will work with my Right Honourable Friend the Work and Pensions Secretary to maximise the take up of Pension Credit by

 bringing forward the adminstration of Housing Benefit and Pension Credit, pushed back by the previous government

 and working with older peoples charities and local authorities to raise awareness of Pension Credit, and help identify households not claiming it.

So it would appear some effort will be put into ensuring it reaches the right recipients.

Yes.  But, what about the people who do not qualify, who need support.......?  Will they get any, or will they have to seek help from charities/foodbanks, instead?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:58:01 pm
I dont believe its totally wrong as it does need some form of means testing.

For every dissenting view there appears to be two, happy to give it up.

If this action means that those who currently dont get the benefits due to them, start getting them, then that should be a positive but as with most of these things, it will be those on the fringes that are likely to be affected - then it is how they are supported going forward.

I'd agree with that, what I mean is that the bar that the government has set is so low, it will put many vulnerable people into an extremely difficult situation this winter, not something that you'd expect a labour government to do.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:04:31 pm
Yes.  But, what about the people who do not qualify, who need support.......?  Will they get any, or will they have to seek help from charities/foodbanks, instead?

Well the answer is I dont know as I have no experience if the system but Im sure that those do can channel any grievances.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:04:31 pm
Yes.  But, what about the people who do not qualify, who need support.......?  Will they get any, or will they have to seek help from charities/foodbanks, instead?

This is the problem with any system with boundaries, there will always be those who fall just the wrong side of the line.

As long as what is being done is done in parallel with other initiatives, then any impact should hopefully be minimal.

I guess this is where the decimation of community spaces  compounds the issues, such as libraries and community centres.

In an advanced society £200 or £300 should not be the difference between eating and heating. 
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:20:02 pm
This is the problem with any system with boundaries, there will always be those who fall just the wrong side of the line.

In an advanced society £200 or £300 should not be the difference between eating and heating.

True, but the current boundary will push many people into this quandary as many people live on the breadline.  You'd like to think the boundary was set a bit higher to a point where the people who don't receive it might just say 'that's annoying'
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:01:02 pm
There should be a whole review to make the state pension means tested anyway because there'll be some people rich enough to not need it who receive it. By taking those out of the equation we can then maybe filter some of that down to those who do need a state pension more and hopefully end the need for pension credits and winter fuel allowances completely.

Ideally it should definitely be means tested, the problem with means testing the state pension is will it then act as a disincentive for people to actually pay into their pensions ie why should I pay into my work pension if I lose my state pension, I might as well opt out of my company or private pension that I have to pay for and get the free state pension instead.
Re: New UK Government
Quote
Ms Reeves said pension credit would be merged with housing benefit so more people who are entitled to it will claim, and the government would work with older people's charities and local government to increase take-up.

But the move was also criticised by charities including Age UK, which said on Monday that "as many as two million pensioners who badly need the money to stay warm this winter will not receive it and will be in trouble as a result".

"At the other end of the spectrum well-off older people will scarcely notice the difference - a social injustice," said charity director Caroline Abrahams.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:01:02 pm
There should be a whole review to make the state pension means tested anyway because there'll be some people rich enough to not need it who receive it. By taking those out of the equation we can then maybe filter some of that down to those who do need a state pension more and hopefully end the need for pension credits and winter fuel allowances completely.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:55:58 pm
Ideally it should definitely be means tested, the problem with means testing the state pension is will it then act as a disincentive for people to actually pay into their pensions ie why should I pay into my work pension if I lose my state pension, I might as well opt out of my company or private pension that I have to pay for and get the free state pension instead.

What??? So you pay into the state pension all your life and then...you can't have it? That's mental.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 03:46:24 pm
What??? So you pay into the state pension all your life and then...you can't have it? That's mental.

You pay taxes all your life. There is no such thing as paying into the state pension.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:49:30 pm
You pay taxes all your life. There is no such thing as paying into the state pension.

Great, so no need to pay NI contributions?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 03:46:24 pm
What??? So you pay into the state pension all your life and then...you can't have it? That's mental.

Yes. Why should millionaires receive a state pension?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 03:50:29 pm
Great, so no need to pay NI contributions?

NI is just another tax. It's not a pot just for pensions.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:50:48 pm
How do you choose to punish those voters aged 45-54 (56%) and 55-64 (57%) who voted to leave the EU, what about the 48% of people aged 35-44 who voted to leave as well, how shall we punish those?



Fire them off into space.
