New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:28:04 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:22:02 pm
Cuts are cuts. There's only so many places you can make these cuts and wherever they're made, it means public services (and therefore public life) will be adversely affected. And at a time when public services are already on their knees.

Forget the Tories, they're done for the time being. If people continue to suffer hardships and no real change is coming, then it's Reform UK who will step into the void. They're already promising to lift the two child benefit cap etc etc. Their success at the last election, given how short a time they have existed, was truly scary. And if they continue to reap the benefits of this country's economic destruction, then next election will be even scarier.


I understand all of the above, but the consequences for this new round of austerity will still be the same in general. People want change now. Labour need to do something or else it'll be Reform UK who win in the long run.
Sorry to pick out one comment but Reform UK was effectively a continuation of UKIP.  In 2015 UKIP received 3.9m votes and finished third in the popular vote.  In 2024 Reform UK received 4.1m votes and finished third in the popular vote.  In-between Frottage struck a deal with the Tories that was effectively the death knell of the original incarnation of UKIP but the voter base has been there for a long time.

I agree with your broader point that Labour has to deliver meaningful change for working people or otherwise lose a lot of votes in 2029.  Being "not the Tories" won't carry them through in 2029 like it did a few weeks ago.  Five years is a long time though and I'm still hopeful of them making some meaningful change in the early years and hopefully not waiting for pre-election giveaways.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:28:36 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:25:12 pm
Labour never pleaded ignorance. It's fine for Owen to speculate from the sidelines, but he's not vying for government. Labour no doubt assumed it was bad - hence their restrained manifesto - but they needed confirmation.

I just don't get how people don't understand this very basic premise.  Owen Jones didn't say anything different to what everyone in here as been saying for the best part of 12 months.

That's exactly what Reeves has been doing the past few days ;D

It's okay to admit that Labour are playing politics with this, it's all part of the game. As I said earlier, the Tories did it for 14 years to the point that 'last Labour government' became a meme and people still remember the 'no money left' note.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:29:26 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:04:11 pm
Like I said, Owen Jones - much vilified for reasons unknown - has been trying to talk about this for months. He has talked about it on his YouTube channel. So, I'm sorry, but Labour don't get to plead ignorance on this. And now they're just off announcing yet another round of austerity that we all know wil make the poorest suffer for no tangible benefit because it seems Rachel Reeve has learned nothing from George WTF Osborne.

Edit: wtf is with that name change thing on here?

Have you a link to this round of austerity?
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:29:31 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:51:46 pm

I see Owen Jones getting a lot of flack in this forum, but he's been talking about this for quite some time. If journos like Jones knew about it, then surely someone in the Labour party must have known.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jnFYQww4j8&t=9s
So Labour are supposed to fight a election promising even less, Jones never knew about it, how could he know where the Torys fiddled the books, this is what it's about, the Torys fiddling the books, the figure £20 billion must be the total figure, this figure must be made up from fiddled Tory spending figures right across the board. Labour now say the information,  Owen Jones opinion is guess work, no information to form any sort of estimate on the total figure.
Imagine Owen Jones in the Hot seat.
The Torys have left a big black hole so Labour have even less to spend
Q Where? how did the Torys manage to cover this black hole up and how big a hole is it. are we talking a few £bill or tens of £billions.
Owen Jones, ive no idea how much money or how they did it but they've left a big black hole.


 

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:30:38 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:27:34 pm
And yet the SNP still wanted to amend the King's Speech so that £2.9bn could be spent on removing the two child benefits cap. Great thing to ask when you don't have to worry about how it's going to be paid for.

The SNP's position was that the £20bn black hole is due to Labour choosing to stick to the Tories fiscal rules - the SNP position was not to stick to those i.e. borrow more.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:32:25 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:06:56 pm
SNP, Plaid, the Greens etc were all pointing out the £20bn black hole in the election campaign, it came from a report from the IFS.

It did.  Many in here (myself included), were saying it was going to have to be cuts, and (or) tax increases, or borrow.

I don't see what the major issue is, with the announcement today.  This shouldn't be a big surprise, to anyone.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:36:29 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:28:36 pm
That's exactly what Reeves has been doing the past few days ;D

It's okay to admit that Labour are playing politics with this, it's all part of the game. As I said earlier, the Tories did it for 14 years to the point that 'last Labour government' became a meme and people still remember the 'no money left' note.

That's not really true though, is it? We always knew it was bad, but not how bad. Labour can't take predictions as fact, even when they come from the IFS or wherever. Perhaps they held out some faint hope that money could be scrounged from somewhere, and didn't want to go into the election full of doom and gloom?

Reeves is just confirming what we have all suspected. It's why Labour's manifesto was so restrained.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:37:22 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:51:46 pm

I see Owen Jones getting a lot of flack in this forum, but he's been talking about this for quite some time. If journos like Jones knew about it, then surely someone in the Labour party must have known.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jnFYQww4j8&t=9s
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:56:20 pm
They might have known or suspected.

Did the general public know? If the general public didn't know (I didn't for instance) then how would you suggest that Labour could get this information to the general public somehow?
Speculation is now 'knowing' of course. And as it turns out wee Owen Jones's figure of 20Bn is incorrect - it is (so far) up to 33Bn.

And this does not even begin to include the politics of it all. The UK is in a terrible state - people (I mean people like Jones) need to get a grip and understand the seriousness of the situation. There will be a lot of hardship ahead over the next Parliament - it is inevitable. But the situation would have been exponentially worse if the Tories had been returned to office.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:39:01 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:00:27 pm
Thats from 17 hours ago though, ie after the £20b black hole hit the newspaper headlines.
Jones had, apparently, claimed a 20Bn shortfall in public finances before the election. Though, I cannot readily reference a source for this.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:39:09 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:30:38 pm
The SNP's position was that the £20bn black hole is due to Labour choosing to stick to the Tories fiscal rules - the SNP position was not to stick to those i.e. borrow more.

Our debt has taken the UK over 100% of GDP. How the fuck can we just borrow more, like it's chicken feed? :butt
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:40:10 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:04:11 pm
Like I said, Owen Jones - much vilified for reasons unknown - has been trying to talk about this for months. He has talked about it on his YouTube channel. So, I'm sorry, but Labour don't get to plead ignorance on this. And now they're just off announcing yet another round of austerity that we all know wil make the poorest suffer for no tangible benefit because it seems Rachel Reeve has learned nothing from George WTF Osborne.

Edit: wtf is with that name change thing on here?
He's an insufferable prick, that's why.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:41:20 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jones had, apparently, claimed a 20Bn shortfall in public finances before the election. Though, I cannot readily reference a source for this.

Cannot comment on Jones, but the IFS did.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:41:42 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:28:04 pm
Sorry to pick out one comment but Reform UK was effectively a continuation of UKIP.  In 2015 UKIP received 3.9m votes and finished third in the popular vote.  In 2024 Reform UK received 4.1m votes and finished third in the popular vote.  In-between Frottage struck a deal with the Tories that was effectively the death knell of the original incarnation of UKIP but the voter base has been there for a long time.

I agree with your broader point that Labour has to deliver meaningful change for working people or otherwise lose a lot of votes in 2029.  Being "not the Tories" won't carry them through in 2029 like it did a few weeks ago.  Five years is a long time though and I'm still hopeful of them making some meaningful change in the early years and hopefully not waiting for pre-election giveaways.


Yes, that's a fair point. And I'm not going into full panic mode thinking Reform will outright win in 2029 because of these new cuts etc. But I do think Reform are gaining momentum and tapping into new voter demographics that UKIP never did. Especially through their use of platforms like TikTok where they have millions of subs, especially among young men. Regardless of them being a continuation of UKIP/Brexit Party, I think they're much more effective now.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:42:18 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jones had, apparently, claimed a 20Bn shortfall in public finances before the election. Though, I cannot readily reference a source for this.
He demonstrates it a few times during the video that Elliemental linked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jnFYQww4j8&t=9s).  Within that video are pre-election clips of both he and Sarkar talking about the £20bn shortfall of funding needed to simply stand still.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:43:10 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:39:01 pm
Jones had, apparently, claimed a 20Bn shortfall in public finances before the election. Though, I cannot readily reference a source for this.

There is literally a video on Jones' own channel containing all the relevant clips of him discussing the shortfall on various talk shows etc. Even if you do find him "an insufferable prick", you can't deny he's right on this issue.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:44:44 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:39:09 pm
Our debt has taken the UK over 100% of GDP. How the fuck can we just borrow more, like it's chicken feed? :butt

It's up for deabte if it's the right thing to do, but it's certainly possible. Japan's debt is over 200% of GDP.

I posted a video of the IFS podcast before the election that talked about it in a bit of detail, they believed it was very much a viable strategy, you just need to make sure you are investing in the right things.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:54:17 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:43:10 pm
There is literally a video on Jones' own channel containing all the relevant clips of him discussing the shortfall on various talk shows etc. Even if you do find him "an insufferable prick", you can't deny he's right on this issue.
Well, since the 'black hole' figure is now (so far) up to 33Bn, his claim was indeed incorrect. And this underlines the issue at hand: Labour (and voters) did not possess the full facts before the election. But it was surely understood by all but the most monumentally uninformed that public finances were/are in a very serious situation.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:54:56 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:44:44 pm
It's up for deabte if it's the right thing to do, but it's certainly possible. Japan's debt is over 200% of GDP.

I posted a video of the IFS podcast before the election that talked about it in a bit of detail, they believed it was very much a viable strategy, you just need to make sure you are investing in the right things.
Japan's economy has no grown for 20 years.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:57:29 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:51:39 pm
Exactly.

I'm not an economist, but, even I know that good investment, is a solution.
That's the gamble, I suppose.  The US has been over 100% of debt to GDP for some time but they seem to generally invest wisely (more or less so depending on the President and party in power).  Italy's is one of the highest debt to GDP ratios in Europe but they seem to have been in a spiral of decline for my entire lifetime.

I guess the secret is to invest in making things that the rest of the world wants to buy from you.  All the more difficult post-Brexit.
