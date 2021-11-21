As usual, only the South will see any benefit when it comes to HS2.
As I see it, Labour need to grow the economy and or rely on taxation to raise funds. Hopefully if interest rates start coming down, then the national debt will begin to fall as a proportion of GDP, yes? That might give Labour some wiggle room.
Instead of flagship infrastructure projects or scrapping the child benefits cap, raising salaries for public sector workers is probably a wiser use of money. Also, boosting money for local authorities so they can begin to restore services will help benefit a lot of people.