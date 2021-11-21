I'd like Labour to be more ambitious but it's no surprise that they've been dealt a bad hand. 14 years of Tory rule was never going to leave the country in a healthy state. Throw in the self-inflicted problems of Brexit and having Johnson as PM plus the external factors of Covid-19 and Putin and it gets worse. To top it off the Tories have known they were losing the election for at least six months so many ministers will have been busy salting the earth.



Speaking to an old friend that is a finance director in a local authority though and he's despairing at the talk of more public sector "efficiencies". It sounds like they've already stopped nearly all non-statutory services and are running those statutory services at minimal levels to avoid breaking the law. I left that authority nearly five years ago because I thought they'd cut too far and they've had a few more rounds of cost-cutting since. It's a sacred cow that Reeves won't touch but he's very damning of the increasing proportion of money being directed to the state pension as he says the authority can't meet the needs of pensioners that desperately need support so it's a false economy to raise the non-means tested pension.



I suppose all Labour can do is pick up small wins where they can (like striking a deal with the junior doctors) and trust the economy to pick up without the drag of Tory incompetence. It feels like there's a reasonably big win somewhere with our trade relations with the EU but I'm not sure if they're bold enough to go for it.