New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #880 on: Today at 09:14:31 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:24:50 pm
Absolutely no way anything can get done without, as a bare bare minimum, reversing the 4% NI cuts from last year.

Ludicrous decision that basically benefitted nobody.

Reeves massively over hamstrung Labour with her many pledges ahead of an election they were always going to win.

Still baffles me how shes come to be such a powerful and untouchable figure when she had no meaningful base or influence in the party to start with (and wouldnt even be in the conversation when Starmer steps down one day).

The only point of that NI contributions cut was that Labour will have to reverse it, which is going to be unpopular.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #881 on: Today at 09:18:50 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:07:59 am
Yep. Its a really difficult start. Im not after a John McDonnell chancellor - but I think Reeves is pretty interchangeable with some of the more reasonable Tory chancellors in the last decade (Hammond, Javid etc) which isnt ideal for whats needed.

Reeves has inheretied and utter shit storm, she's going to announce today a £20bil hole in the public finances. I think she's very well qualified, she did a degree from the London school of economics then worked as an economist at the Bank of England and she worked on the central bank's Japan desk, looking at the country's attempts to come out of stagnation in the 1990s. Far better qualified than anyone the torys put into position.

I get it's frustrating to see projects being cancelled but I always knew it had to get worse before it got better, the torys were emptying the emergency funds to pay for idiotic schemes like Rwanda, they knew they couldn't afford the tax cuts they were promising through the election.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #882 on: Today at 09:22:21 am
Starmer and his new government proving just why I didn't bother my arse on polling day.
