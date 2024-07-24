I might have got the wrong end of the stick here (Apologies to everyone if so), but this is my current understanding - happy to be corrected if I'm wrong (Entirely possible )





The Kings Speech is something that Labour got elected on, it was agreed by the MPs that it was this that was pretty much going to be tackled. Their credentials if you like. The MPs that stood as Labour MPs would be aware of this and happy to campaign and be elected on it.



Seven MPs stood against the party mandate laid out in the speech to push forward a subject that was already earmarked for a future date. They *may* have done this through 'concience' or they may have done it to 'rebel' and to put a 'left slant' on proceedings. While they are free to do what they want normally, when whipped MPs are supposed to toe the party line as it's something the Party at the top wants.



They chose not to do this and as a result have been suspended - which Starmer is allowed to do.



Happy to have a go and I will try to do it in your languageThere are three separate concepts at play here - the "what you're trying to achieve" (=requirements in IT speak), the "how you propose to achieve it" (=design in IT speak) and the "when" (=plan or schedule).I think that Labour got elected on the "what" and that it's likely there's broad agreement across the party on that. But it's perfectly reasonable, in fact necessary for the best outcome, that the "how" gets reviewed with a critical eye. It's not being disloyal to raise objections if you think that the "how" is not meeting the requirement or that there are unfortunate side effects with the proposal. The "when" should also be reviewed with a critical eye because timescales may be wrong or there may be urgent issues that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.I believe that there's a consensus in the Labour party that child poverty - and in particular ensuring that children are not going hungry - needs to be addressed. Unfortunately in some constituencies this problem is reaching a crisis point now and cannot wait until futher announcements in future Kings speeches. Starmer has a right to expect some loyalty, but he also needs to respect the fact that MP's are answerable to their constituents and what he must never do is sweep any issues they raise about the how or the when under the carpet. There may not be the funds available for removing the 2 child cap across the board but I am sure there would have been sufficient loose change down the back of the UK sofa to have come up with some targeted mitigations to tide the most needy over until Labour have the income and bandwidth to tackle the problem properly. Negotiating a compromise with the "rebels" would have been a more impressive approach than the "agree with the leadership or else" approach IMHO.FWIW I don't think providing parents with more money for their children is the way to go because it presumes that a parent will always put their child first and, sadly, that's not necessarily the case. I'd agree with those who propose that during term time, it's better to give all kids a free breakfast and main meal at lunch time because that guarantees that you're meeting your primary requirement - ensuring that a child is fed. It has an additional benefit for The NHS because you can steer kids into eating the right foods in appropriate quantities and help tackle the obesity crisis. Obviously measures need to be put in place to address the needs out of term time and pre-school but I think this would be a good investment for the UK PLCFinally as regards MP's voting with the leadership vs respecting their constituents wishes, what would you have thought if the issue had related to the Hillsborough Law? If, for example, Liverpool based MPs thought that the proposal in the Kings speech was wholly inadequate and another party proposed an amendment that they could back. Would you hope that those Liverpool based MP's backed the amendment even if there was a 3 line whip?