Absolute scumbags - not wanting to pay their fair share. The super-rich bleeding societies dry, is one of the reasons why we're in so much shit!
I hope Labour change the law.
Super-rich being advised how to avoid Labour tax clampdown, undercover investigation suggests
Revealed: Wealthy being pitched offshore products said to shelter fortunes from inheritance tax and capital gains tax
https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/jul/25/super-rich-being-advised-how-to-avoid-labour-tax-clampdown-undercover-investigation-suggests
I've been banging on about the 'secrecy jurisdictions' of the Crown Dependencies (CDs) and British Overseas Territories (BOTs) and how they facilitate industrial-scale asset-hiding and tax-dodging (and money-laundering) for years.
The EU's Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD) and Anti-Money Laundering Directive are designed to constantly evolve, and have been widening their scope since their introduction. They open up all EU states and their territories to scrutiny of their financial systems by any official investigating body of any EU state (police, tax authorities, etc)
One of their aims, not stated publicly, at the outset was to bring the CDs and BOTs under EU jurisdiction so they could rip back the veil of secrecy to expose how they facilitate this financial scumbaggery.
The EU announced its intention to bring in a more unified system of addressing tax avoidance, asset-hiding and money laundering back in 2013 (unveiling proposals in 2016 that were to become ATAD & AMLD)
Already the dirty shysters involved and financially benefitting from the 'secrecy jurisdictions' were awake to this.
I don't think it's a coincidence that donations to UKIP, which had bumbled along at a few hundred thousand for several years, rocketed to £1.4m by 2014 (more than the LDs got that year) and kept going up until the Referendum in 2016.
There's more than one reason why some people pushed for us to the leave the EU. But when you look at the scum who put in the big donations (and helped fund the misinformation campaign that was Vote Leave), they're all financially linked to the CDs/BOTs.
Their prime objective was to keep the UK out of the EU's ATAD/AMLD laws.
People who rubbish this as a driver for the Vote Leaves c*nts will point at the UK bringing in its own versions of ATAD/AMLD. The problem is that the UK's regulations are [deliberately] set up with more holes than Swiss cheese. They certainly don't give investigators unfettered, on-demand access to all financial, bank & corporate records in the CDs and BOTs.
For the sake of balance, I will say that the financial industries of the CDs and BOTs support a £multi-billion sector of The City, directly employing thousands. The flow of money into the CDs & BOTs comes from all over the world - but the majority is funnelled through London, creating a demand for GBP that inflates the value of the £. That flow of money through sees a myriad of parasitic businesses feeding off it - tax lawyer, accountants, currency exchangers, etc. And Then there's the reverse-flow of 'investment' back into the UK (primarily London), particularly in the form of investment into real estate. A ridiculous proportion of real estate in London is owned either directly by overseas companies/entities in the CDs/BOTs, or by companies with a substantial level of ownership that can be traced back within a few levels to a company/entity based in one of the CDs/BOTs. The veil of secrecy means that you cannot see who the 'beneficial owners' are that sit behind the shield of a company based in the CDs/BOTs. But that reverse-flow of money back into the UK supports a further tranche of businesses.
But it's downright fucking immoral - and is costing the UK Treasury way more £billions than it gets from the flow.
The tax laws - and penalties for flouting them - need to be far more draconian.