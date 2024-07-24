« previous next »
New UK Government

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,347
Re: New UK Government
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 10:28:01 am
Absolute scumbags - not wanting to pay their fair share.  The super-rich bleeding societies dry, is one of the reasons why we're in so much shit!

I hope Labour change the law.

Super-rich being advised how to avoid Labour tax clampdown, undercover investigation suggests

Revealed: Wealthy being pitched offshore products said to shelter fortunes from inheritance tax and capital gains tax

Quote
The super-rich are being advised how to use a loophole in pensions investments to shelter their wealth from Labours clampdown on large-scale tax dodging, the Guardian can reveal.

Undercover filming by the Guardian suggests multimillionaire UK residents are being pitched offshore products said to legally protect their fortunes from inheritance tax (IHT) and capital gains tax (CGT).

At a private event held a week before the general election, the international accounting brand Baker Tilly told advisers to the ultra-wealthy how they could use offshore pension schemes to shield their clients fortunes from tens of millions of pounds of inheritance taxes.

One promoter told how his client had placed £30m into a pension scheme to protect it from inheritance taxes.

He told an undercover reporter at the exclusive event in the City of London that the government would not legislate to close the schemes down as ministers have bigger fish to fry.

While the schemes are legal, critics argue tax avoidance is immoral and deprives the public purse of hundreds of millions of pounds that could fund vital services.

Labour has promised to renew the focus on tax avoidance by the wealthy to ensure everyone pays their fair share as it grapples with threadbare public finances and growing demands to settle long-running disputes over public sector pay and benefits. The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is due to give more detail about the state of the public finances next week, a move expected to pave the way for tax rises.

The Guardian revealed in June that Labour was drafting ways to raise money through extra wealth taxes after the election, with changes to CGT and IHT under consideration  measures that could raise up to £10bn. Labour has also said it will clamp down on the non-domicile regime, which allows people to live in the UK and not pay tax on their overseas income.

At the event run by a company called the Private Client Dining Club, held days before the general election, advisers to the super-rich were told how to exploit a little-known offshore tax loophole.

Stuart Clifford, a principal at Baker Tilly Isle of Man, explained to an undercover reporter: My last one I did of these  £30m  [The client] said  Thats my kids money. So lets protect it from IHT today. [The] day he got it  £30m [went] into [the offshore product]. Hes not doing anything funky. Hes not paying a lot for it, thats just going through investment managers and what have you.

Inheritance tax is typically charged at a rate of 40% above a £325,000 threshold for fortunes given away to a non-spouse or non-civil partner  implying almost £12m of taxes saved by the Baker Tilly clients children.

Baker Tilly Isle of Man declined to reveal the value of assets it had helped clients place into these schemes during the past five years, but said the remarks attributed to us have been taken out of context from the much wider discussions surrounding retirement planning.

The product the company was promoting at the event is a little-known offshore retirement plan called a qualifying non-UK pension scheme (QNUPS), which is available to UK residents.

The scheme relies on current tax rules that exempt pension assets from certain taxes. Clifford suggested offshore pensions could be used by rich individuals to avoid future taxes on property investments.

The amount of people who have got property where they are potentially one day sitting on a big capital gains liability, a big inheritance tax liability, he said.

A week before the election, Clifford predicted that neither Labour nor the Conservatives would change the law to stop rich individuals using QNUPS as a method of avoiding IHT, as specific rules would need altering.

[It is] UK law, which is why I say I dont care what the red and blue team do to IHT [after the election], he added. It isnt going to change the QNUPS regulations because [QNUPS have] an exemption from whatever [the IHT rule] looks like. Its that simple.

Claire Aston, the director of the campaign group TaxWatch, said: For a well-known accountancy firm such as Baker Tilly to be caught on camera saying that the government wont be looking at this as they have bigger fish to fry is clear evidence that they consider this to have nothing to do with retirement pensions  but is an avoidance scheme for UK inheritance and capital gains tax.

Given the new Labour governments commitment to clamp down on tax avoidance, this looks like a great place to start. The law needs to change to stop UK resident taxpayers shuffling valuable assets offshore for the sole purpose of saving tax.

Pension schemes have long been exempt from IHT in the UK. However, QNUPS  which are sold by a range of different companies that typically focus their sales pitches on the tax savings  have added advantages to wealthy investors. Those benefits include no limit on the size of your contribution, as well as the schemes allowing individuals to invest a much broader range of asset classes than traditional pensions [including] property, stocks, shares and art/antiques.

Clifford added that using QNUPS to avoid capital gains taxes due on property investments was massive  and that the company insisted any client taking up the pension product took tax advice.

He said: As soon as its in [the QNUPS]  bang  thats the protection. Its a statutory exemption. Its not a loophole. Its not a grey area. Its a statutory exemption.

Inheritance tax raises about £7.5bn a year for the exchequer but the levy is considered relatively simple to avoid.

A paper called Reforming Inheritance Tax, which was published in September 2023 by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, stated: There are several problems with the current design of inheritance taxation  the total exemption of pension pots from inheritance tax, open up channels to avoid the tax and are consequently costly and inequitable.

There have been a series of stories over the past week hinting that the new Labour government is considering introducing changes to the way the exchequer collects inheritance and capital gains taxes. These include suggestions that the chancellor is coming under pressure to launch a £2bn inheritance tax raid on pension pots to help fund public spending pledges.

A spokesperson for Baker Tilly Isle of Man said: QNUPS, the regulations for which were introduced by HMRC in 2010, is just one of several well-established retirement solutions that Baker Tilly Isle of Man offer as a pension provider to UK and overseas citizens and is at all times administered in accordance with the required laws and regulations in place in the UK. For a pension scheme to be recognised as a QNUPS it must meet strict HMRC guidelines.

Any individual wishing to register for QNUPS is expected to obtain independent tax advice (UK or otherwise as appropriate to their circumstances) as evidence of their suitability to be accepted as a member.

All of the advice that Baker Tilly Isle of Man gives to its clients is compatible with existing UK legislation and we will of course comply with whatever changes (if any) the new UK government choose to make.


https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/jul/25/super-rich-being-advised-how-to-avoid-labour-tax-clampdown-undercover-investigation-suggests
filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 am
I suspect the govt will look at a lot of the IHT opt outs anyway so hopefully the avoiders will get very little in return for participating in these types of schemes apart from paying some adviser fees
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,243
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:23:41 am
I've been banging on about the 'secrecy jurisdictions' of the Crown Dependencies (CDs) and British Overseas Territories (BOTs) and how they facilitate industrial-scale asset-hiding and tax-dodging (and money-laundering) for years.

The EU's Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD) and Anti-Money Laundering Directive are designed to constantly evolve, and have been widening their scope since their introduction. They open up all EU states and their territories to scrutiny of their financial systems by any official investigating body of any EU state (police, tax authorities, etc)

One of their aims, not stated publicly, at the outset was to bring the CDs and BOTs under EU jurisdiction so they could rip back the veil of secrecy to expose how they facilitate this financial scumbaggery.

The EU announced its intention to bring in a more unified system of addressing tax avoidance, asset-hiding and money laundering back in 2013 (unveiling proposals in 2016 that were to become ATAD & AMLD)

Already the dirty shysters involved and financially benefitting from the 'secrecy jurisdictions' were awake to this.

I don't think it's a coincidence that donations to UKIP, which had bumbled along at a few hundred thousand for several years, rocketed to £1.4m by 2014 (more than the LDs got that year) and kept going up until the Referendum in 2016.

There's more than one reason why some people pushed for us to the leave the EU. But when you look at the scum who put in the big donations (and helped fund the misinformation campaign that was Vote Leave), they're all financially linked to the CDs/BOTs.

Their prime objective was to keep the UK out of the EU's ATAD/AMLD laws.

People who rubbish this as a driver for the Vote Leaves c*nts will point at the UK bringing in its own versions of ATAD/AMLD. The problem is that the UK's regulations are [deliberately] set up with more holes than Swiss cheese. They certainly don't give investigators unfettered, on-demand access to all financial, bank & corporate records in the CDs and BOTs.

For the sake of balance, I will say that the financial industries of the CDs and BOTs support a £multi-billion sector of The City, directly employing thousands. The flow of money into the CDs & BOTs comes from all over the world - but the majority is funnelled through London, creating a demand for GBP that inflates the value of the £. That flow of money through sees a myriad of parasitic businesses feeding off it - tax lawyer, accountants, currency exchangers, etc. And Then there's the reverse-flow of 'investment' back into the UK (primarily London), particularly in the form of investment into real estate. A ridiculous proportion of real estate in London is owned either directly by overseas companies/entities in the CDs/BOTs, or by companies with a substantial level of ownership that can be traced back within a few levels to a company/entity based in one of the CDs/BOTs. The veil of secrecy means that you cannot see who the 'beneficial owners' are that sit behind the shield of a company based in the CDs/BOTs. But that reverse-flow of money back into the UK supports a further tranche of businesses.

But it's downright fucking immoral - and is costing the UK Treasury way more £billions than it gets from the flow.


The tax laws - and penalties for flouting them - need to be far more draconian.

 



LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 12:20:54 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 24, 2024, 04:22:39 pm
I might have got the wrong end of the stick here (Apologies to everyone if so), but this is my current understanding - happy to be corrected if I'm wrong (Entirely possible :) )


The Kings Speech is something that Labour got elected on, it was agreed by the MPs that it was this that was pretty much going to be tackled. Their credentials if you like. The MPs that stood as Labour MPs would be aware of this and happy to campaign and be elected on it.
Happy to have a go and I will try to do it in your language  ;)  There are three separate concepts at play here - the "what you're trying to achieve" (=requirements in IT speak), the "how you propose to achieve it" (=design in IT speak) and the "when" (=plan or schedule).

I think that Labour got elected on the "what" and that it's likely there's broad agreement across the party on that. But it's perfectly reasonable, in fact necessary for the best outcome, that the "how" gets reviewed with a critical eye. It's not being disloyal to raise objections if you think that the "how" is not meeting the requirement or that there are unfortunate side effects with the proposal. The "when" should also be reviewed with a critical eye because timescales may be wrong or there may be urgent issues that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 24, 2024, 04:22:39 pm
Seven MPs stood against the party mandate laid out in the speech to push forward a subject that was already earmarked for a future date. They *may* have done this through 'concience' or they may have done it to 'rebel' and to put a 'left slant' on proceedings. While they are free to do what they want normally, when whipped MPs are supposed to toe the party line as it's something the Party at the top wants.

They chose not to do this and as a result have been suspended - which Starmer is allowed to do.

I believe that there's a consensus in the Labour party that child poverty - and in particular ensuring that children are not going hungry - needs to be addressed. Unfortunately in some constituencies this problem is reaching a crisis point now and cannot wait until futher announcements in future Kings speeches. Starmer has a right to expect some loyalty, but he also needs to respect the fact that MP's are answerable to their constituents and what he must never do is sweep any issues they raise about the how or the when under the carpet. There may not be the funds available for removing the 2 child cap across the board but I am sure there would have been sufficient loose change down the back of the UK sofa to have come up with some targeted mitigations to tide the most needy over until Labour have the income and bandwidth to tackle the problem properly. Negotiating a compromise with the "rebels" would have been a more impressive approach than the "agree with the leadership or else" approach IMHO.

FWIW I don't think providing parents with more money for their children is the way to go because it presumes that a parent will always put their child first and, sadly, that's not necessarily the case. I'd agree with those who propose that during term time, it's better to give all kids a free breakfast and main meal at lunch time because that guarantees that you're meeting your primary requirement - ensuring that a child is fed. It has an additional benefit for The NHS because you can steer kids into eating the right foods in appropriate quantities and help tackle the obesity crisis. Obviously measures need to be put in place to address the needs out of term time and pre-school but I think this would be a good investment for the UK PLC

Finally as regards MP's voting with the leadership vs respecting their constituents wishes, what would you have thought if the issue had related to the Hillsborough Law? If, for example, Liverpool based MPs thought that the proposal in the Kings speech was wholly inadequate and another party proposed an amendment that they could back. Would you hope that those Liverpool based MP's backed the amendment even if there was a 3 line whip?
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
  • Red since '64
Re: New UK Government
Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 01:13:05 pm
Thats an excellent post Rita, and an example of the knottiness of some of the problems this government needs to address and solve. Youre right to point out the fecklessness of some breadline parents and the need for an approach which effectively takes them out of the equation - school-based breakfast clubs the obvious example.

Im less convinced that the suspended MPs would, if not on this issue, another, have chosen to do some headline grabbing to advertise their separateness from the fold. The importance of unity at the very start of a new government cannot be underestimated.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,601
Re: New UK Government
Reply #845 on: Today at 05:43:50 am
I just think Starmer seems the business. Every time he's spoken at a conference or in parliament since becoming PM he nails it. He's such a stark contrast to those who have come before him. Rachel Reeves too just has that air of competence that a UK government has been starved of since 2015.
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,710
  • Kloppite
Re: New UK Government
Reply #846 on: Today at 06:19:43 am
The body responsible for regulating NHS and care services in England is not fit for purpose, the health secretary says.

Wes Streeting's intervention comes after an independent review found significant failings at the Care Quality Commission (CQC), according to headline findings released by the government.

The CQC inspects everything from hospitals and GP practices through to care homes and dental surgeries, covering 90,000 different services.

Wes Streeting said he was stunned by the scale of the problems as he announced a set of emergency measures.

The CQC said it accepted the findings in full.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjk3p4jnnl6o
