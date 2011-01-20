« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 23702 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,409
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #800 on: Today at 04:22:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:36:58 pm
Harsh mate, it's generally hated (on here) when posters call Labour Tory-light so if MP's want to express their own principles on such an important subject I don't think we should be saying they act like Tories.
I understand the 7 MP's & Starmers position - I wish it hadn't come to this at all.

I might have got the wrong end of the stick here (Apologies to everyone if so), but this is my current understanding - happy to be corrected if I'm wrong (Entirely possible :) )


The Kings Speech is something that Labour got elected on, it was agreed by the MPs that it was this that was pretty much going to be tackled. Their credentials if you like. The MPs that stood as Labour MPs would be aware of this and happy to campaign and be elected on it.

Any opposition party is allowed to ask for amendments and that is absolutely fine - the SNP have done nothing wrong in politics from what I can see - they did it to try and put one over on Labour and cause consternation, strife and conflict in the ranks.

Seven MPs stood against the party mandate laid out in the speech to push forward a subject that was already earmarked for a future date. They *may* have done this through 'concience' or they may have done it to 'rebel' and to put a 'left slant' on proceedings. While they are free to do what they want normally, when whipped MPs are supposed to toe the party line as it's something the Party at the top wants.

They chose not to do this and as a result have been suspended - which Starmer is allowed to do.


As expected all hell has broken loose with people calling Starmer and 'Red Tories' every name under the sun. The left/centre/right bullshit that took a break for a couple of weeks is back with its mate. Everyone is going nuts. People are reporting that there is chaos and outrage with Labour and the SNP and the Tories and RWM are laughing their cocks off.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,837
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:07:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:45:17 pm
Zarah Sultana always seems to be genuine and fight for good causes from what Ive seen of her as well.

Shes as thick as two short planks and even less useful
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,617
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:29:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:07:46 pm
Shes as thick as two short planks and even less useful

So you and Duuva are in general agreement, then...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,315
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #803 on: Today at 05:31:08 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 05:29:00 pm
So you and Duuva are in general agreement, then...
I think were pretty close. Just the finer details
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,852
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #804 on: Today at 05:33:45 pm »
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes. 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #805 on: Today at 05:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:45 pm
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes. 

Did your David Bowie memorabilia include Viz magazines?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,852
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #806 on: Today at 05:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:36:50 pm
Did your David Bowie memorabilia include Viz magazines?

 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,244
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #807 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:45 pm
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes. 
Pics?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,178
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #808 on: Today at 05:46:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:07:46 pm
Shes as thick as two short planks and even less useful

Fully believe that she saw the £80k on offer and decided thats the only way she would ever earn that money.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #809 on: Today at 05:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:45 pm
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes.
I like the suggestion of setting up a store room in every school full of donated School clothing by parents who no longer need the clothes for various reasons, kids grown out of the clothes, moved on to another school, left school, obviously the clothes have to be in good condition,  parents struggling to get bye could just arrange a time to pick some of these uniforms out for free in privacy.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:49:22 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #810 on: Today at 05:47:35 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #811 on: Today at 05:53:45 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:46:47 pm
I like the suggestion of setting up a store room in every school full of donated School clothing by parents who no longer need the clothes for various reasons, kids grown out of the clothes, moved on to another school, left school, obviously the clothes have to be in good condition,  parents struggling to get bye could just arrange a time to pick some of these uniforms out for free in privacy.

An individual or organisation setting up something like that is great, but government policy should  never rely on charity or donations. It's like the Tories arguing how great it was that we had so many foodbanks.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,244
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #812 on: Today at 05:54:05 pm »
Phworrr!
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,852
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #813 on: Today at 05:55:53 pm »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,852
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #814 on: Today at 06:02:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:46:47 pm
I like the suggestion of setting up a store room in every school full of donated School clothing by parents who no longer need the clothes for various reasons, kids grown out of the clothes, moved on to another school, left school, obviously the clothes have to be in good condition,  parents struggling to get bye could just arrange a time to pick some of these uniforms out for free in privacy.

No chance of any of my trousers being any use to anyone after me, the knees and backsides would always be knackered after use.

I bought my first decent Liverpool top from a jumble sale with a round collar rather than the massed produced V-collars, which were basically unbranded Man United tops. The previous owner had sewn a number 9 on the back and I instantly became a massive Steve Heighway fan and wanted to play on the left wing as a right footer. Paid tuppence for it!
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #815 on: Today at 06:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:53:45 pm
An individual or organisation setting up something like that is great, but government policy should  never rely on charity or donations. It's like the Tories arguing how great it was that we had so many foodbanks.

Charities can be a useful precursor to state organisations. Someone with a genuine interest in the subject gets involved, makes mistakes but figures out how it can be done, then the state takes over on a larger scale. Many things we now see as only suitable to be run by the state began as private initiatives.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,178
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #816 on: Today at 06:02:51 pm »
In an unsurprising turn of events, it turns out that Reforms under 30 vote barely was more than the amount that voted for UKIP and was trumped considerably by those who voted Green.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,343
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #817 on: Today at 06:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:53:45 pm
An individual or organisation setting up something like that is great, but government policy should  never rely on charity or donations. It's like the Tories arguing how great it was that we had so many foodbanks.

Charities do provide useful support and can help move the dial, on government policy.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #818 on: Today at 06:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:53:45 pm
An individual or organisation setting up something like that is great, but government policy should  never rely on charity or donations. It's like the Tories arguing how great it was that we had so many foodbanks.
It's a bit over the top to compare donated School uniforms no longer needed to foodbanks.
 I don't think this should be looked at as a short term suggestion, it's something that should have been introduced years ago.
The prices of School uniforms are terrible, parents may have the money to buy the clothes but savings will have to be made elsewhere.
People don't use foodbanks so they can use the money saved to buy treats etc, they do it because they can't afford to buy food.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #819 on: Today at 06:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:02:30 pm
No chance of any of my trousers being any use to anyone after me, the knees and backsides would always be knackered after use.

I bought my first decent Liverpool top from a jumble sale with a round collar rather than the massed produced V-collars, which were basically unbranded Man United tops. The previous owner had sewn a number 9 on the back and I instantly became a massive Steve Heighway fan and wanted to play on the left wing as a right footer. Paid tuppence for it!
:) Same with me, we were out playing, kids today sat in front of Xbox.
 I had a argument with a m8 yrs ago who always bought the cheapest pair of jeans he could buy, how about these then he would say, alright for £8-£10. get yourself a pair.  :lmao  I always bought Lees or lee cooper. expensive but they last years and they kept their shape after every wash.  his jeans were falling down his arse after a few washes, ive still got a pair of Lees and Lee Cooper I bought in the 80s/90s which look good enough to go out in so saved money in the long run.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,580
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #820 on: Today at 06:41:18 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 04:15:25 pm
Very little to disagree with her about. You're not alone. Emotive it may be but I assume she actually sees close up daily what the toll is on her constituents. She's not spreading anything that isn't justified. How the fuck anyone can think she could look them in the eye then vote otherwise is naive. Understand both sides really  as someone says earlier, it's playing politics.

If you think shes ever been vaguely interested in her constituents and isnt a low calibre self promoter then Im sorry m.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #821 on: Today at 06:45:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:29:39 pm
:) Same with me, we were out playing, kids today sat in front of Xbox.
 I had a argument with a m8 yrs ago who always bought the cheapest pair of jeans he could buy, how about these then he would say, alright for £8-£10. get yourself a pair.  :lmao  I always bought Lees or lee cooper. expensive but they last years and they kept their shape after every wash.  his jeans were falling down his arse after a few washes, ive still got a pair of Lees and Lee Cooper I bought in the 80s/90s which look good enough to go out in so saved money in the long run.

You're a believer in the Vimes socio-economic theory?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,617
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #822 on: Today at 06:50:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:29:39 pm
:) Same with me, we were out playing, kids today sat in front of Xbox.
 I had a argument with a m8 yrs ago who always bought the cheapest pair of jeans he could buy, how about these then he would say, alright for £8-£10. get yourself a pair.  :lmao  I always bought Lees or lee cooper. expensive but they last years and they kept their shape after every wash.  his jeans were falling down his arse after a few washes, ive still got a pair of Lees and Lee Cooper I bought in the 80s/90s which look good enough to go out in so saved money in the long run.

Why were you arguing with a mate about buying jeans?
 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #823 on: Today at 06:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:45:57 pm
You're a believer in the Vimes socio-economic theory?
That's a fancy name for something simple. yeah, I doubt if my M8s would have been impressed if I told them the should think about Vimes socio -economic theory though, they had better paying jobs than me so did it out of choice. more like  stop buying shite socio-economic theory.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #824 on: Today at 06:59:30 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:50:21 pm
Why were you arguing with a mate about buying jeans?
 ;D
:) OK a disagreement then. phew this is hard work  :D
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #825 on: Today at 07:06:19 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:50:21 pm
Why were you arguing with a mate about buying jeans?
 ;D

Jealous of his Pepe keyrings.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,837
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #826 on: Today at 07:25:15 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:29:39 pm
:) Same with me, we were out playing, kids today sat in front of Xbox.
 I had a argument with a m8 yrs ago who always bought the cheapest pair of jeans he could buy, how about these then he would say, alright for £8-£10. get yourself a pair.  :lmao  I always bought Lees or lee cooper. expensive but they last years and they kept their shape after every wash.  his jeans were falling down his arse after a few washes, ive still got a pair of Lees and Lee Cooper I bought in the 80s/90s which look good enough to go out in so saved money in the long run.

That is the strangest post I have read on here in 15 odd years of being a member! :D

As for your original idea, our kids school already do that. They ask the parents at the end of term for any decent uniforms as they know most kids will get new uniforms for September.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,580
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #827 on: Today at 07:43:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:25:15 pm
That is the strangest post I have read on here in 15 odd years of being a member! :D

Im sorry Wayne please finish your cider.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,012
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #828 on: Today at 07:45:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:29:39 pm
:) Same with me, we were out playing, kids today sat in front of Xbox.
 I had a argument with a m8 yrs ago who always bought the cheapest pair of jeans he could buy, how about these then he would say, alright for £8-£10. get yourself a pair.  :lmao  I always bought Lees or lee cooper. expensive but they last years and they kept their shape after every wash.  his jeans were falling down his arse after a few washes, ive still got a pair of Lees and Lee Cooper I bought in the 80s/90s which look good enough to go out in so saved money in the long run.

Were you ever tempted to buy a pair of Flemings?

Our jeans of choice, late 60s, were Wranglers but Flemings were reputed to be cheaper.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #829 on: Today at 07:50:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:25:15 pm
That is the strangest post I have read on here in 15 odd years of being a member! :D

As for your original idea, our kids school already do that. They ask the parents at the end of term for any decent uniforms as they know most kids will get new uniforms for September.
Bleedin hell, where did that come from.  what a strange over reaction,
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
  • Red since '64
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #830 on: Today at 07:54:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:25:15 pm
That is the strangest post I have read on here in 15 odd years of being a member! :D

As for your original idea, our kids school already do that. They ask the parents at the end of term for any decent uniforms as they know most kids will get new uniforms for September.

Are you a member sir?

WellIve been called a prick a few times
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 771
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #831 on: Today at 08:04:00 pm »
I'm glad we've finally moved onto the important issues ;D
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,837
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #832 on: Today at 08:44:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:50:29 pm
Bleedin hell, where did that come from.  what a strange over reaction,

I was kind of half following the topic and read your post in isolation and wed gone from talking about the 2 kid benefit cap and 7 suspended MPs to your mates jeans, afterwards I read that rest of your exchange of posts with Yosser and it made a lot more sense
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,409
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #833 on: Today at 08:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:02:30 pm
No chance of any of my trousers being any use to anyone after me, the knees and backsides would always be knackered after use.

I bought my first decent Liverpool top from a jumble sale with a round collar rather than the massed produced V-collars, which were basically unbranded Man United tops. The previous owner had sewn a number 9 on the back and I instantly became a massive Steve Heighway fan and wanted to play on the left wing as a right footer. Paid tuppence for it!


Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #834 on: Today at 09:06:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:57:05 pm
That's a fancy name for something simple.

It's not that fancy.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boots_theory

"The reason that the rich were so rich, Vimes reasoned, was because they managed to spend less money. Take boots, for example. A really good pair of leather boots cost fifty dollars. But an affordable pair of boots, which were sort of OK for a season or two and then leaked like hell when the cardboard gave out, cost about ten dollars. But the thing was that good boots lasted for years and years. A man who could afford fifty dollars had a pair of boots that'd still be keeping his feet dry in ten years' time, while a poor man who could only afford cheap boots would have spent a hundred dollars on boots in the same time and would still have wet feet."

Written by Terry Pratchett over 30 years ago. Well done for channelling it at your mate.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Nin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #835 on: Today at 09:23:19 pm »
Starmer's broad church
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,964
  • Hates Poodles
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #836 on: Today at 09:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Nin on Today at 09:23:19 pm
Starmer's broad church

Charlotte?
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #837 on: Today at 09:53:54 pm »
https://x.com/i/status/1816148882893726120

Very impressive man is Mr Cobbler
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,409
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #838 on: Today at 10:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Nin on Today at 09:23:19 pm
Starmer's broad church



What's the matta-you? Hey!
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,617
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #839 on: Today at 10:18:29 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 