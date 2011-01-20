Harsh mate, it's generally hated (on here) when posters call Labour Tory-light so if MP's want to express their own principles on such an important subject I don't think we should be saying they act like Tories.

I understand the 7 MP's & Starmers position - I wish it hadn't come to this at all.



I might have got the wrong end of the stick here (Apologies to everyone if so), but this is my current understanding - happy to be corrected if I'm wrong (Entirely possibleThe Kings Speech is something that Labour got elected on, it was agreed by the MPs that it was this that was pretty much going to be tackled. Their credentials if you like. The MPs that stood as Labour MPs would be aware of this and happy to campaign and be elected on it.Any opposition party is allowed to ask for amendments and that is absolutely fine - the SNP have done nothing wrong in politics from what I can see - they did it to try and put one over on Labour and cause consternation, strife and conflict in the ranks.Seven MPs stood against the party mandate laid out in the speech to push forward a subject that was already earmarked for a future date. They *may* have done this through 'concience' or they may have done it to 'rebel' and to put a 'left slant' on proceedings. While they are free to do what they want normally, when whipped MPs are supposed to toe the party line as it's something the Party at the top wants.They chose not to do this and as a result have been suspended - which Starmer is allowed to do.As expected all hell has broken loose with people calling Starmer and 'Red Tories' every name under the sun. The left/centre/right bullshit that took a break for a couple of weeks is back with its mate. Everyone is going nuts. People are reporting that there is chaos and outrage with Labour and the SNP and the Tories and RWM are laughing their cocks off.