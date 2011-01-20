« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 23380 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #800 on: Today at 04:22:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:36:58 pm
Harsh mate, it's generally hated (on here) when posters call Labour Tory-light so if MP's want to express their own principles on such an important subject I don't think we should be saying they act like Tories.
I understand the 7 MP's & Starmers position - I wish it hadn't come to this at all.

I might have got the wrong end of the stick here (Apologies to everyone if so), but this is my current understanding - happy to be corrected if I'm wrong (Entirely possible :) )


The Kings Speech is something that Labour got elected on, it was agreed by the MPs that it was this that was pretty much going to be tackled. Their credentials if you like. The MPs that stood as Labour MPs would be aware of this and happy to campaign and be elected on it.

Any opposition party is allowed to ask for amendments and that is absolutely fine - the SNP have done nothing wrong in politics from what I can see - they did it to try and put one over on Labour and cause consternation, strife and conflict in the ranks.

Seven MPs stood against the party mandate laid out in the speech to push forward a subject that was already earmarked for a future date. They *may* have done this through 'concience' or they may have done it to 'rebel' and to put a 'left slant' on proceedings. While they are free to do what they want normally, when whipped MPs are supposed to toe the party line as it's something the Party at the top wants.

They chose not to do this and as a result have been suspended - which Starmer is allowed to do.


As expected all hell has broken loose with people calling Starmer and 'Red Tories' every name under the sun. The left/centre/right bullshit that took a break for a couple of weeks is back with its mate. Everyone is going nuts. People are reporting that there is chaos and outrage with Labour and the SNP and the Tories and RWM are laughing their cocks off.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:07:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:45:17 pm
Zarah Sultana always seems to be genuine and fight for good causes from what Ive seen of her as well.

Shes as thick as two short planks and even less useful
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:29:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:07:46 pm
Shes as thick as two short planks and even less useful

So you and Duuva are in general agreement, then...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #803 on: Today at 05:31:08 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 05:29:00 pm
So you and Duuva are in general agreement, then...
I think were pretty close. Just the finer details
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #804 on: Today at 05:33:45 pm »
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes. 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #805 on: Today at 05:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:45 pm
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes. 

Did your David Bowie memorabilia include Viz magazines?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #806 on: Today at 05:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:36:50 pm
Did your David Bowie memorabilia include Viz magazines?

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #807 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:45 pm
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes. 
Pics?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #808 on: Today at 05:46:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:07:46 pm
Shes as thick as two short planks and even less useful

Fully believe that she saw the £80k on offer and decided thats the only way she would ever earn that money.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #809 on: Today at 05:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:45 pm
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes.
I like the suggestion of setting up a store room in every school full of donated School clothing by parents who no longer need the clothes for various reasons, kids grown out of the clothes, moved on to another school, left school, obviously the clothes have to be in good condition,  parents struggling to get bye could just arrange a time to pick some of these uniforms out for free in privacy.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #810 on: Today at 05:47:35 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #811 on: Today at 05:53:45 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:46:47 pm
I like the suggestion of setting up a store room in every school full of donated School clothing by parents who no longer need the clothes for various reasons, kids grown out of the clothes, moved on to another school, left school, obviously the clothes have to be in good condition,  parents struggling to get bye could just arrange a time to pick some of these uniforms out for free in privacy.

An individual or organisation setting up something like that is great, but government policy should  never rely on charity or donations. It's like the Tories arguing how great it was that we had so many foodbanks.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #812 on: Today at 05:54:05 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #813 on: Today at 05:55:53 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #814 on: Today at 06:02:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:46:47 pm
I like the suggestion of setting up a store room in every school full of donated School clothing by parents who no longer need the clothes for various reasons, kids grown out of the clothes, moved on to another school, left school, obviously the clothes have to be in good condition,  parents struggling to get bye could just arrange a time to pick some of these uniforms out for free in privacy.

No chance of any of my trousers being any use to anyone after me, the knees and backsides would always be knackered after use.

I bought my first decent Liverpool top from a jumble sale with a round collar rather than the massed produced V-collars, which were basically unbranded Man United tops. The previous owner had sewn a number 9 on the back and I instantly became a massive Steve Heighway fan and wanted to play on the left wing as a right footer. Paid tuppence for it!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #815 on: Today at 06:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:53:45 pm
An individual or organisation setting up something like that is great, but government policy should  never rely on charity or donations. It's like the Tories arguing how great it was that we had so many foodbanks.

Charities can be a useful precursor to state organisations. Someone with a genuine interest in the subject gets involved, makes mistakes but figures out how it can be done, then the state takes over on a larger scale. Many things we now see as only suitable to be run by the state began as private initiatives.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #816 on: Today at 06:02:51 pm »
In an unsurprising turn of events, it turns out that Reforms under 30 vote barely was more than the amount that voted for UKIP and was trumped considerably by those who voted Green.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #817 on: Today at 06:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:53:45 pm
An individual or organisation setting up something like that is great, but government policy should  never rely on charity or donations. It's like the Tories arguing how great it was that we had so many foodbanks.

Charities do provide useful support and can help move the dial, on government policy.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #818 on: Today at 06:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:53:45 pm
An individual or organisation setting up something like that is great, but government policy should  never rely on charity or donations. It's like the Tories arguing how great it was that we had so many foodbanks.
It's a bit over the top to compare donated School uniforms no longer needed to foodbanks.
 I don't think this should be looked at as a short term suggestion, it's something that should have been introduced years ago.
The prices of School uniforms are terrible, parents may have the money to buy the clothes but savings will have to be made elsewhere.
People don't use foodbanks so they can use the money saved to buy treats etc, they do it because they can't afford to buy food.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #819 on: Today at 06:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:02:30 pm
No chance of any of my trousers being any use to anyone after me, the knees and backsides would always be knackered after use.

I bought my first decent Liverpool top from a jumble sale with a round collar rather than the massed produced V-collars, which were basically unbranded Man United tops. The previous owner had sewn a number 9 on the back and I instantly became a massive Steve Heighway fan and wanted to play on the left wing as a right footer. Paid tuppence for it!
:) Same with me, we were out playing, kids today sat in front of Xbox.
 I had a argument with a m8 yrs ago who always bought the cheapest pair of jeans he could buy, how about these then he would say, alright for £8-£10. get yourself a pair.  :lmao  I always bought Lees or lee cooper. expensive but they last years and they kept their shape after every wash.  his jeans were falling down his arse after a few washes, ive still got a pair of Lees and Lee Cooper I bought in the 80s/90s which look good enough to go out in so saved money in the long run.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #820 on: Today at 06:41:18 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 04:15:25 pm
Very little to disagree with her about. You're not alone. Emotive it may be but I assume she actually sees close up daily what the toll is on her constituents. She's not spreading anything that isn't justified. How the fuck anyone can think she could look them in the eye then vote otherwise is naive. Understand both sides really  as someone says earlier, it's playing politics.

If you think shes ever been vaguely interested in her constituents and isnt a low calibre self promoter then Im sorry m.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #821 on: Today at 06:45:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:29:39 pm
:) Same with me, we were out playing, kids today sat in front of Xbox.
 I had a argument with a m8 yrs ago who always bought the cheapest pair of jeans he could buy, how about these then he would say, alright for £8-£10. get yourself a pair.  :lmao  I always bought Lees or lee cooper. expensive but they last years and they kept their shape after every wash.  his jeans were falling down his arse after a few washes, ive still got a pair of Lees and Lee Cooper I bought in the 80s/90s which look good enough to go out in so saved money in the long run.

You're a believer in the Vimes socio-economic theory?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #822 on: Today at 06:50:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:29:39 pm
:) Same with me, we were out playing, kids today sat in front of Xbox.
 I had a argument with a m8 yrs ago who always bought the cheapest pair of jeans he could buy, how about these then he would say, alright for £8-£10. get yourself a pair.  :lmao  I always bought Lees or lee cooper. expensive but they last years and they kept their shape after every wash.  his jeans were falling down his arse after a few washes, ive still got a pair of Lees and Lee Cooper I bought in the 80s/90s which look good enough to go out in so saved money in the long run.

Why were you arguing with a mate about buying jeans?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #823 on: Today at 06:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:45:57 pm
You're a believer in the Vimes socio-economic theory?
That's a fancy name for something simple. yeah, I doubt if my M8s would have been impressed if I told them the should think about Vimes socio -economic theory though, they had better paying jobs than me so did it out of choice. more like  stop buying shite socio-economic theory.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #824 on: Today at 06:59:30 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:50:21 pm
Why were you arguing with a mate about buying jeans?
 ;D
:) OK a disagreement then. phew this is hard work  :D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #825 on: Today at 07:06:19 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:50:21 pm
Why were you arguing with a mate about buying jeans?
 ;D

Jealous of his Pepe keyrings.
