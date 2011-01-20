« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 23190 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #800 on: Today at 04:22:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:36:58 pm
Harsh mate, it's generally hated (on here) when posters call Labour Tory-light so if MP's want to express their own principles on such an important subject I don't think we should be saying they act like Tories.
I understand the 7 MP's & Starmers position - I wish it hadn't come to this at all.

I might have got the wrong end of the stick here (Apologies to everyone if so), but this is my current understanding - happy to be corrected if I'm wrong (Entirely possible :) )


The Kings Speech is something that Labour got elected on, it was agreed by the MPs that it was this that was pretty much going to be tackled. Their credentials if you like. The MPs that stood as Labour MPs would be aware of this and happy to campaign and be elected on it.

Any opposition party is allowed to ask for amendments and that is absolutely fine - the SNP have done nothing wrong in politics from what I can see - they did it to try and put one over on Labour and cause consternation, strife and conflict in the ranks.

Seven MPs stood against the party mandate laid out in the speech to push forward a subject that was already earmarked for a future date. They *may* have done this through 'concience' or they may have done it to 'rebel' and to put a 'left slant' on proceedings. While they are free to do what they want normally, when whipped MPs are supposed to toe the party line as it's something the Party at the top wants.

They chose not to do this and as a result have been suspended - which Starmer is allowed to do.


As expected all hell has broken loose with people calling Starmer and 'Red Tories' every name under the sun. The left/centre/right bullshit that took a break for a couple of weeks is back with its mate. Everyone is going nuts. People are reporting that there is chaos and outrage with Labour and the SNP and the Tories and RWM are laughing their cocks off.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:07:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:45:17 pm
Zarah Sultana always seems to be genuine and fight for good causes from what Ive seen of her as well.

Shes as thick as two short planks and even less useful
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:29:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:07:46 pm
Shes as thick as two short planks and even less useful

So you and Duuva are in general agreement, then...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #803 on: Today at 05:31:08 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 05:29:00 pm
So you and Duuva are in general agreement, then...
I think were pretty close. Just the finer details
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #804 on: Today at 05:33:45 pm »
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes. 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #805 on: Today at 05:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:45 pm
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes. 

Did your David Bowie memorabilia include Viz magazines?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #806 on: Today at 05:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:36:50 pm
Did your David Bowie memorabilia include Viz magazines?

 ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #807 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:45 pm
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes. 
Pics?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #808 on: Today at 05:46:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:07:46 pm
Shes as thick as two short planks and even less useful

Fully believe that she saw the £80k on offer and decided thats the only way she would ever earn that money.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #809 on: Today at 05:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:45 pm
The two child benefit cap is a strange one from someone like me whose generation was brought up with the reuse and recycling philosophy of previously bought and paid for items being passed down to younger siblings as the older child moved on from them. This also included clothing and unfortunately for me I do not have any brothers, only two sisters. Luckily I was a David Bowie fan in an era of glam rock, where anything goes.
I like the suggestion of setting up a store room full of donated School clothing by parents who no longer need the clothes for various reasons, kids grown out of the clothes, moved on to another school, left school, obviously the clothes have to be in good condition,  parents struggling to get bye could just arrange a time to pick some of these uniforms out for free in privacy.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #810 on: Today at 05:47:35 pm »
