Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 22066 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #720 on: Today at 08:16:57 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:04:08 am
Why do you need home-grown children to be the workforce?

Without even getting in to any other reasons - theres the fact that Britain isnt the only country that will need to import a significant part of its labour. Its like the importing of doctors from India and Africa in recent years. Theres always been the moral argument against (stealing high skilled essential workers from other countries), but also increasingly on the coming years competition from other countries and more appealing economic conditions in their home countries.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #721 on: Today at 08:46:26 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:09:50 am
I dont see why tax payers should pay for 3rd and 4th, even 5th children. As a single 31y/o with no kids, I get absolutely fuck all from the state and pay a shit load in tax. Why should I pay for other peoples children? Take responsibility - not hard to not get your Mrs pregnant.

I think rather than child benefit payments,  A) higher wages B) breakfast clubs for all and FSM, would be a better use of tax payers money (applies to the latter point).

I don't disagree with the higher wages and breakfast clubs but I still feel there should be a better safety net for all children. I don't want a country where large families are only a luxury to the well off. Some people aren't going to be fit enough to work and earn enough of those higher wages.

Removing the cap isn't going to incentivise people to have large families but it will at least give a fairer footing to all children no matter the wealth of the parents. I say this as a childless person as well, it's something I'm willing to pay for and it will lead to a stronger, more balanced population in the long run.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #722 on: Today at 08:52:43 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 05:32:07 am
Bully boy tactics from Labour to make this a three line whip issue

Why would any vote surrounding the King's Speech, a vote that will bring down the Government if lost, not be a three line whip issue? Sure it was just an amendment and losing it by itself wouldn't have done much, but it's the big early test for the whips to ensure that a new Government sets its own agenda.

Not saying you're doing it, but somehow (or for some reason) a lot of people are just ignoring the context of what was being voted on yesterday and acting like Labour were moving a relevant bill through Parliament.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #723 on: Today at 08:55:02 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:52:43 am
Why would any vote surrounding the King's Speech, a vote that will bring down the Government if lost, not be a three line whip issue? Sure it was just an amendment and losing it by itself wouldn't have done much, but it's the big early test for the whips to ensure that a new Government sets its own agenda.

Not saying you're doing it, but somehow (or for some reason) a lot of people are just ignoring the context of what was being voted on yesterday and acting like Labour were moving a relevant bill through Parliament.

Yep the SNP were snakes for putting it on the table, it was a vote to sow discord amongst Labour.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #724 on: Today at 08:55:19 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:54:04 am
Still think its a net gain for Labour to be rid of those 7. Even better if they dont come back.

But I actually dont think it wouldve been a bad move to include a line somewhere, even in a public commitment, to say theyd get rid of the cap by the middle of the parliament if finances allow.

They have

https://www.theguardian.com/society/article/2024/jul/22/two-child-benefit-cap-education-secretary-bridget-phillipson-poverty
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #725 on: Today at 08:57:01 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:52:43 am
Why would any vote surrounding the King's Speech, a vote that will bring down the Government if lost, not be a three line whip issue? Sure it was just an amendment and losing it by itself wouldn't have done much, but it's the big early test for the whips to ensure that a new Government sets its own agenda.

Not saying you're doing it, but somehow (or for some reason) a lot of people are just ignoring the context of what was being voted on yesterday and acting like Labour were moving a relevant bill through Parliament.

Yep. Its a confidence issue within that government and those 7 have essentially said they have no confidence in the government so they rightly don't deserve to be in it.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:55:02 am
Yep the SNP were snakes for putting it on the table, it was a vote to sow discord amongst Labour.

Its literally their job to make Labour look bad though, they're part of opposition not government and they need to do what they are able to be seen to be opposing. I have no problem with the SNP's amendment and as it has got rid of 7 problematic idiots I suspect the Labour leadership dont either.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #726 on: Today at 08:59:41 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:21:52 am


The man is spectacularly consistent in how wrong he is, it's admirable.

Just like most Corbynites...

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:29:21 am
They basically wanted to run as independents like Corbyn but were too cowardly. Genuinely wouldnt be surprised if none of them come back.

This as well, they wanted the safety and the security of the Labour rosette behind their name. They were happy to run under the banner that didn't have scrapping the 2 child benefit cap and just 18 days later showed their true selves after they've had a 90k+ salary confirmed for the next 5 years! Principles hey...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #727 on: Today at 09:01:58 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:59:41 am
Just like most Corbynites...

This as well, they wanted the safety and the security of the Labour rosette behind their name. They were happy to run under the banner that didn't have scrapping the 2 child benefit cap and just 18 days later showed their true selves after they've had a 90k+ salary confirmed for the next 5 years! Principles hey...

As well as the salary dont forget the decent pension scheme.

https://assets.ctfassets.net/nc7h1cs4q6ic/6HUN1z49fU1QKHelO6I32m/2559a4bc0a6494039b12feb89a5aea6d/_HC_1255__PCPF_MPs_Pension_Scheme_Rules_2023.pdf
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #728 on: Today at 09:05:20 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:01 am
Its literally their job to make Labour look bad though, they're part of opposition not government and they need to do what they are able to be seen to be opposing. I have no problem with the SNP's amendment and as it has got rid of 7 problematic idiots I suspect the Labour leadership dont either.

Not really, they should be looking out for their constituents on realistic topics.

They are opposing one of the kings speech mandates, it's a no win shit vote especially as Labour have already said they are reviewing this specifc topic.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #729 on: Today at 09:09:45 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:01:58 am
As well as the salary dont forget the decent pension scheme.

https://assets.ctfassets.net/nc7h1cs4q6ic/6HUN1z49fU1QKHelO6I32m/2559a4bc0a6494039b12feb89a5aea6d/_HC_1255__PCPF_MPs_Pension_Scheme_Rules_2023.pdf

Of course, how silly of me, another 5 years of paying into a very generous pension scheme as well. All that could have been lost if they didn't run with a Labour rosette.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:05:20 am
Not really, they should be looking out for their constituents on realistic topics.

They are opposing one of the kings speech mandates, it's a no win shit vote especially as Labour have already said they are reviewing this specifc topic.

Scrapping the two child cap would benefit their constituents though. They aren't just there to say "yeah that sounds good" to everything Labour propose, the oppositions job is to oppose and to try and push their agenda. The SNP did what the SNP are supposed to do and I've no problem with that as they aren't Labour MPs. Now if Kim Johnson had put the amendment in like she was originally supposed to do then that would be a no win shit vote against her own party and her own government but I guess she got lucky in that she didn't need to, the rest of them who voted for it though are bang to rights!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #730 on: Today at 09:10:24 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:59:41 am
Just like most Corbynites...

This as well, they wanted the safety and the security of the Labour rosette behind their name. They were happy to run under the banner that didn't have scrapping the 2 child benefit cap and just 18 days later showed their true selves after they've had a 90k+ salary confirmed for the next 5 years! Principles hey...

They were also happy to run as front benchers in 2017 when the Labour position was to not scrap it back then either.

Mind you, there were times when they had about 4 different positions on the same subject in one day so maybe they didn't realise.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #731 on: Today at 09:13:32 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:10:24 am
They were also happy to run as front benchers in 2017 when the Labour position was to not scrap it back then either.

Mind you, there were times when they had about 4 different positions on the same subject in one day so maybe they didn't realise.

So, so principled these people. All the principles.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #732 on: Today at 09:20:10 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:55:02 am
Yep the SNP were snakes for putting it on the table, it was a vote to sow discord amongst Labour.

For the last time.  No, they were not snakes.  They are an OPPOSITION party, and were doing their job.  That's how f*cking politics works!

Lots of whining going on, about this.

You can't praise Labour for putting amendments forward, when in opposition, and then criticise the opposition for doing the same, when Labour are in government.

Robinred used the phrase 'Storm in a teacup' last night.  I guess he didn't anticipate the knicker twisting on here, that proceeded it.

The SNP cannot control how Labour MPs will vote.

I think those seven are idiots, but it's their decision.  It's really important for a new government to show unity, I think.  However, you could also suggest it shows the paranoia / insecurity of the Labour machine, if they have use to three-line whip, to make them vote a certain way.

I'd guess there are a lot more than seven MPs who are against the policy.

They have already committed to looking at child poverty, and tackling it.  So, lets just wait and see what happens.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #733 on: Today at 09:23:32 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:05:20 am
Not really, they should be looking out for their constituents on realistic topics.

They are opposing one of the kings speech mandates, it's a no win shit vote especially as Labour have already said they are reviewing this specifc topic.

They've made it a talking point, which has by all accounts had Starmer wavering on whether to scrap it now or ASAP.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #734 on: Today at 09:25:23 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:23:32 am
They've made it a talking point, which has by all accounts had Starmer wavering on whether to scrap it now or ASAP.

Indeed.

It's called moving the dial.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #735 on: Today at 09:25:59 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:23:32 am
They've made it a talking point, which has by all accounts had Starmer wavering on whether to scrap it now or ASAP.

Fair point (and R-S), just felt a bit soon to push this particular agenda as I was a few weeks ago all for it and annoyed at Labour for not including it but since seen how bad the finances are (rumours of a £50bil hole across everything being uncovered).
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #736 on: Today at 09:32:29 am »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #737 on: Today at 09:32:54 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:21:52 am


The man is spectacularly consistent in how wrong he is, it's admirable.

He's become the Gary Neville of left wing politics.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #738 on: Today at 09:39:54 am »
Gah these 'far-left' gobshites are all infesting normally interesting other areas of social media now. Must. Not. Read. Bullshit.

:D


The funny thing is what they are saying doesn't even address what Labour have said OR what the vote was about.





Re: New UK Government
« Reply #739 on: Today at 09:40:55 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:20:10 am




They have already committed to looking at child poverty, and tackling it.  So, lets just wait and see what happens.



Which makes them voting against the government even more ridiculous, if not just for grandstanding
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #740 on: Today at 09:46:07 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:32:29 am
What an utter shithouse Starmer is

https://news.sky.com/story/labour-suspend-seven-mps-who-rebelled-over-two-child-benefit-cap-13183879

You probably could have read the last few pages to cover this to be fair...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #741 on: Today at 09:48:41 am »
Services PMI - 52.4 - up from 52.1 in June
Manufacturing PMI - 51.8 (Fastest in 2 years)
Manufacturing output 54.4 up from 53.3 last month and highest in 29 months.

Good news for the key economic indicators

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #742 on: Today at 09:55:29 am »
Taking the whip off MP's is a pretty shitty thing to do just because they don't agree with a certain policy. Back in the day removing the whip was seen as a last option now it seems to be getting used more and more if people don't vote the way you want them to.
I remember reading once that Atlee had 45 of his MP's rebel against him but he just took it on the chin
Ok Starmer has got a short term win (regarding child poverty  :-[) but what happens with the next one and there are too many to suspend ?
I also fail to see how  the likes of Ian Byrne who's constituency has 43% child poverty could look the people of West Derby in the eye if he had voted with the Govt on this matter 

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #743 on: Today at 09:59:27 am »
Corbyn famously rebelled a lot - was he ever suspended by Blair or Brown?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #744 on: Today at 10:02:46 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:55:29 am
Taking the whip off MP's is a pretty shitty thing to do just because they don't agree with a certain policy. Back in the day removing the whip was seen as a last option now it seems to be getting used more and more if people don't vote the way you want them to.
I remember reading once that Atlee had 45 of his MP's rebel against him but he just took it on the chin
Ok Starmer has got a short term win (regarding child poverty  :-[) but what happens with the next one and there are too many to suspend ?
I also fail to see how  the likes of Ian Byrne who's constituency has 43% child poverty could look the people of West Derby in the eye if he had voted with the Govt on this matter

The Kings Speech vote is one of confidence in the government to be able to deliver what it has said it can deliver, to vote against your own government is ridiculous.

Ian Byrne was very happy to run for election under the Labour manifest which had keeping the two child benefit cap in place so I'm not sure he really gives a shit about the 43% you've just mentioned.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #745 on: Today at 10:04:32 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:59:27 am
Corbyn famously rebelled a lot - was he ever suspended by Blair or Brown?

No but he really should have been
