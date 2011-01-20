« previous next »
I wouldn't want Labour to scrap it in the run up to an election as a transparent vote grabbing gimmick, but I am hoping there might be scope in the public finances to look at it in 2-3 years.

Maybe there might be some temporary solutions? Like reinstating it for people earning less than a certain amount? Or upgrading it (if that's the right word) to an interim three child cap with a commitment to phase it out altogether?
What always annoys me about these arguments is it's always the people who abused the system who f.. it up for the genuine. they have made it harder for Labour,  there were people who had lots of kids who thought the government have no other choice but to house them in decent homes and give them more money than most of us earn, they believed the government had no choice as the kids would suffer, this is what led to this cap.  this hasn't been forgotten by many people, Ive always had a lot of sympathy for the genuine as ive been there myself.
Labour will find a way to help the kids am sure.
Suspending MPs for voting to take children out of poverty... and I thought we got rid of the tories :(

Yeah we did. What are you struggling with?
Yeah we did. What are you struggling with?

The basics?
What always annoys me about these arguments is it's always the people who abused the system who f.. it up for the genuine. they have made it harder for Labour,  there were people who had lots of kids who thought the government have no other choice but to house them in decent homes and give them more money than most of us earn, they believed the government had no choice as the kids would suffer, this is what led to this cap.  this hasn't been forgotten by many people, Ive always had a lot of sympathy for the genuine as ive been there myself.
Labour will find a way to help the kids am sure.

Same thing for those of us on disability. I might fair no better with PIP under Labour than I would have under the Tories. But I really hope that I'm not bitching about my own personal interests at the next election if people no longer need food banks.

I don't have kids myself, so I can't relate to family struggles. But I would say that starting to reverse austerity, and boosting council funding so we can begin to restore services, would help benefit everyone. These are the kinds of Hobson's Choices Labour are faced with. We don't need any more political grandstanding.
Whats the point voting against it when you have just taken power? I am totally against the cap, but to vote against the government line straight away is fucking stupid. Politics is about getting things done, there will be plenty of time later to rebel if the government are cocking things up.
Was it in Rebel Without a Cause?

"What are you rebelling about kid"?

"Whatta ya got"?
What always annoys me about these arguments is it's always the people who abused the system who f.. it up for the genuine. they have made it harder for Labour,  there were people who had lots of kids who thought the government have no other choice but to house them in decent homes and give them more money than most of us earn, they believed the government had no choice as the kids would suffer, this is what led to this cap.  this hasn't been forgotten by many people, Ive always had a lot of sympathy for the genuine as ive been there myself.
Labour will find a way to help the kids am sure.


I kind of flip flop on the subject to be honest, but looking at child benefit in isolation, its £16.95 for the second child and would be the same for a third, forth etc so £884 per year per child, not a small figure but certainly less then the annual cost of raising a kid these days, especially the first few years when you need things like nappies, formula etc so if people were having kids on the basis that they would get child benefit someone needs to buy those parents a calculator. There might be other benefits or things like priority for larger homes which maybe need to be looked at and it made clear to parents that more kids doesnt mean youll get a larger house, but I just cant see how child benefits by itself encourages people to have more kids, be that people who already have large families or those thinking about their first.
Whats the point voting against it when you have just taken power? I am totally against the cap, but to vote against the government line straight away is fucking stupid. Politics is about getting things done, there will be plenty of time later to rebel if the government are cocking things up.

So go nuts and promise Labour will do everything by next Tuesday?

Not sure that's a sound plan is it?

There is a finite amount of people, time and money around to do a finite amount of things. Personally I would like to see them commit to some stuff and then deliver that.

if they became a party that promised the world and then (Obviously) couldn't deliver then they'd be out and the Tories would be back in.

Is that a win? Doesn't feel like a win to me.


Promise what you can look at delivering. Then deliver that. They have taken a few great steps. It seems reasonable to not expect them to reverse 14 years of absolute fucking bullshit in a week.
So go nuts and promise Labour will do everything by next Tuesday?

Not sure that's a sound plan is it?
think you've got the wrong end of the stick, K-H was questioning what the point was for those 7 labour MPs to play silly buggers
Whats the point voting against it when you have just taken power? I am totally against the cap, but to vote against the government line straight away is fucking stupid. Politics is about getting things done, there will be plenty of time later to rebel if the government are cocking things up.

Because they craved the limelight.
Same thing for those of us on disability. I might fair no better with PIP under Labour than I would have under the Tories. But I really hope that I'm not bitching about my own personal interests at the next election if people no longer need food banks.

I don't have kids myself, so I can't relate to family struggles. But I would say that starting to reverse austerity, and boosting council funding so we can begin to restore services, would help benefit everyone. These are the kinds of Hobson's Choices Labour are faced with. We don't need any more political grandstanding.
I would love to take the political grandstanding out of it as well but some problems do need to recognised, people defending the insensible gave the Torys all the ammo they needed to go after the genuine. that applies to unemployment and the number of children people have. innocent people paid the price.
If anyone has a disability then I think we should look after them better, people don't chose to be disabled so I don't think theres any justification for using the
 fraudsters as a argument to attack the innocent.
Whats the point voting against it when you have just taken power? I am totally against the cap, but to vote against the government line straight away is fucking stupid. Politics is about getting things done, there will be plenty of time later to rebel if the government are cocking things up.
Surely theyre just standing up for what they believe? Its what we should want from politicians isnt it, not the game playing bollocks we get from the majority?

think you've got the wrong end of the stick, K-H was questioning what the point was for those 7 labour MPs to play silly buggers

I did completely misread that - and fully agree with K-Hs post.

Sorry K-H.


I think that some dominos are beginning to fall and it's good to see.

The Tories embarrasing themselves at home and in America carries on at a pace though. They can't be that stupid, they are actually probably fairly intelligent but their snake oil doesn't seem to be as potent as it once was.

I feel half their problem is that the Tory voters that might want to vote for their nastiness and evil have found a party that's even nastier and more evil than the Tories.

You wonder who they are even trying to appeal to at the moment. Take Braverman today - who is she talking to? The majority of people recognise that they are being conned and gaslit.
Surely they’re just standing up for what they believe? It’s what we should want from politicians isn’t it, not the game playing bollocks we get from the majority?
game playing is exactly what they've done, to be fair.

they've done this because they wanted to vote for the SNP amendment which - just to be clear - is to add some empty words to the end of the kings speech.

it's also at odds with 'standing up for what they believe in', given they just ran on a Labour ticket with a manifesto that didn't commit to end the policy specifically.

if they had the courage of their convictions, and believed it was wrong of Labour to do that, they wouldn't have run as Labour candidates. unsurprisingly however, they waited until their seat and salary were secured before telling everyone 18 days in that they don't fancy the Government they've formed.
game playing is exactly what they've done, to be fair.

they've done this because they wanted to vote for the SNP amendment which - just to be clear - is to add some empty words to the end of the kings speech.

it's also at odds with 'standing up for what they believe in', given they just ran on a Labour ticket with a manifesto that didn't commit to end the policy specifically.

if they had the courage of their convictions, and believed it was wrong of Labour to do that, they wouldn't have run as Labour candidates. unsurprisingly however, they waited until their seat and salary were secured before telling everyone 18 days in that they don't fancy the Government they've formed.
I still dont see how becoming an MP to try and make a difference, then voting for what you believe in is wrong. But like I say it all seems like a bizarre game with weird rules if thats what you have to do.

I suspect theyre aligned with the majority of policies but the fact they will stand against the few they arent in agreement with is doing whats right in my view
I kind of flip flop on the subject to be honest, but looking at child benefit in isolation, its £16.95 for the second child and would be the same for a third, forth etc so £884 per year per child, not a small figure but certainly less then the annual cost of raising a kid these days, especially the first few years when you need things like nappies, formula etc so if people were having kids on the basis that they would get child benefit someone needs to buy those parents a calculator. There might be other benefits or things like priority for larger homes which maybe need to be looked at and it made clear to parents that more kids doesnt mean youll get a larger house, but I just cant see how child benefits by itself encourages people to have more kids, be that people who already have large families or those thinking about their first.
I think those days are over to some extent so I think your right, the incentive to have a kid to get a flat has gone, the belief that the government have no other choice but to look after you and the kids has gone so I don't think anyone can argue people do this deliberately today but it did happen, everyone seen it all around them yet many people denied it. it became political and many resented them getting all they needed.
That's my point really, it's not that am against lifting the 2 child cap, it's the idea that lifting the cap has the publics overwhelming support. I was explaining why I don't think it has the publics overwhelming support.

I still dont see how becoming an MP to try and make a difference, then voting for what you believe in is wrong. But like I say it all seems like a bizarre game with weird rules if thats what you have to do.

I suspect theyre aligned with the majority of policies but the fact they will stand against the few they arent in agreement with is doing whats right in my view
this isn't a vote on legislation or policy - it's a vote on whether to include some words at the end of the king's speech labour wrote
this isn't a vote on legislation or policy - it's a vote on whether to include some words at the end of the king's speech labour wrote
Because they believe its something the government should commit too.

Was it in Rebel Without a Cause?

"What are you rebelling about kid"?

"Whatta ya got"?

More like Rebels without a Clue.
I would love to take the political grandstanding out of it as well but some problems do need to recognised, people defending the insensible gave the Torys all the ammo they needed to go after the genuine. that applies to unemployment and the number of children people have. innocent people paid the price.
If anyone has a disability then I think we should look after them better, people don't chose to be disabled so I don't think theres any justification for using the
 fraudsters as a argument to attack the innocent.

the problem with the tories is that they are happy to play with the definition of "fraudster". I hope Labour don't do the same. I'm tired of the "suck it up" attitude.

I got pilloried for this the other week, but my opinion remains unchanged. None of this was about a genuine desire to help people. It's just political opportunism to make Labour look bad early doors. Give them time and I'm sure they will look at it.
Because they believe it’s something the government should commit too.
they just famously ran on a Labour platform of 'we're going to make sure everything is costed, and we commit only to what we're certain we can pay for', and on numerous occasions (while writing the manifesto and while campaigning) said clearly they were not going to immediately commit to cutting the policy.

18 days later seven of the people who signed up to that are now signing their name to votes against the new Labour government (who have done what they said they would), with a statement that "call(s) on the Government...to immediately abolish the two-child limit."

If they can't trust the Labour party after 18 days in government, where again they've done what they promised, what were they doing running for the party (and on their manifesto) in the first place?

hard not to imagine, after this, that they simply wanted to be elected as MP but without facing the uphill challenge of getting the role as an independent (as Corbyn for example managed)
the problem with the tories is that they are happy to play with the definition of "fraudster". I hope Labour don't do the same. I'm tired of the "suck it up" attitude.

I got pilloried for this the other week, but my opinion remains unchanged. None of this was about a genuine desire to help people. It's just political opportunism to make Labour look bad early doors. Give them time and I'm sure they will look at it.
I heard some of the story's on the assessments. terrible.
Yeah, even Braverman's been trying to wind up people to attack the Labour leadership.
They basically wanted to run as independents like Corbyn but were too cowardly. Genuinely wouldnt be surprised if none of them come back.
I kind of flip flop on the subject to be honest, but looking at child benefit in isolation, its £16.95 for the second child and would be the same for a third, forth etc so £884 per year per child, not a small figure but certainly less then the annual cost of raising a kid these days, especially the first few years when you need things like nappies, formula etc so if people were having kids on the basis that they would get child benefit someone needs to buy those parents a calculator. There might be other benefits or things like priority for larger homes which maybe need to be looked at and it made clear to parents that more kids doesnt mean youll get a larger house, but I just cant see how child benefits by itself encourages people to have more kids, be that people who already have large families or those thinking about their first.

The issue is less the Child Benefit and more the extra money you get in your Universal Credit assessment - 288 a month per child.

Bully boy tactics from Labour to make this a three line whip issue - they have more than enough of a majority to allow people to vote with their consciences on something like this. If you can't win votes with a 172 seat majority then probably the issue is with the policy position and not with your rebel MPs. Doesn't bode well for there being much of a future for collaborative policy making across the party.

I imagine the SNP see this as mission accomplished sowing dissent and ill feeling within Labour this early in the parliament. A more savvy and less insecure Labour leadership could have sidestepped it but I guess being charitable they are learning on.the job.
they just famously ran on a Labour platform of 'we're going to make sure everything is costed, and we commit only to what we're certain we can pay for', and on numerous occasions (while writing the manifesto and while campaigning) said clearly they were not going to immediately commit to cutting the policy.

18 days later seven of the people who signed up to that are now signing their name to votes against the new Labour government (who have done what they said they would), with a statement that "call(s) on the Government...to immediately abolish the two-child limit."

If they can't trust the Labour party after 18 days in government, where again they've done what they promised, what were they doing running for the party (and on their manifesto) in the first place?

hard not to imagine, after this, that they simply wanted to be elected as MP but without facing the uphill challenge of getting the role as an independent (as Corbyn for example managed)
The Labour Party were clear at the outset, lets cost it and be responsible , thats what we want abd what we need .
They are only in a few days so its the right move by the government .
There are merits to increasing child benefit beyond the 2
But there are a shed load of other similar issues also to address .
They basically wanted to run as independents like Corbyn but were too cowardly. Genuinely wouldnt be surprised if none of them come back.

They're playing to their audience. The audience that argues on the stats of how this and that MP has voted during their tenure, how MPs voted on their red line of choice, etc. Not how much those MPs actually achieved for their constituents and for the country. So an MP who has voted according to how the audience member feels is right is valued far more than an MP who has done their bit in a government that has reduced poverty, improved services, etc.
The issue is less the Child Benefit and more the extra money you get in your Universal Credit assessment - 288 a month per child.

Bully boy tactics from Labour to make this a three line whip issue - they have more than enough of a majority to allow people to vote with their consciences on something like this. If you can't win votes with a 172 seat majority then probably the issue is with the policy position and not with your rebel MPs. Doesn't bode well for there being much of a future for collaborative policy making across the party.

I imagine the SNP see this as mission accomplished sowing dissent and ill feeling within Labour this early in the parliament. A more savvy and less insecure Labour leadership could have sidestepped it but I guess being charitable they are learning on.the job.

How long has this government had since they were elected?
I kind of flip flop on the subject to be honest, but looking at child benefit in isolation, its £16.95 for the second child and would be the same for a third, forth etc so £884 per year per child, not a small figure but certainly less then the annual cost of raising a kid these days, especially the first few years when you need things like nappies, formula etc so if people were having kids on the basis that they would get child benefit someone needs to buy those parents a calculator. There might be other benefits or things like priority for larger homes which maybe need to be looked at and it made clear to parents that more kids doesnt mean youll get a larger house, but I just cant see how child benefits by itself encourages people to have more kids, be that people who already have large families or those thinking about their first.

Yes Ive flipped on this issue, not helped by Labour uncovering massive holes in public finance in many areas.
