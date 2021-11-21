« previous next »
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #560 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:56:47 pm
Someone on Twitter commented:

 ;D

I read somewhere that she hasnt actually updated her Twitter profile and it still says shes an MP.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #561 on: Today at 04:26:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:56:14 pm
Yeah, Im mean what is the unelected state? Did the election pass her by or something?

Another example of the tyranny of democracy.
Offline classycarra

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #562 on: Today at 04:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:31:40 pm
They scrapped the lords retirement age, then.
source?
Online zero zero

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #563 on: Today at 04:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:56:47 pm
Someone on Twitter commented:

 ;D
:D That's great.

She seems oblivious to the damage she did to the economy and how her policies put so many families in to further financial difficulties. And the phrase :giving more power to the failed OBR" has been lifted from Trump. She's totally divorced from reality.
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #564 on: Today at 04:53:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:03:03 pm
It's about defining words and phrases that mean absolutely nothing, but can be used to smear the opposition. It worked very well for Frottage and his "unelected buerocrats in Brussels". Truss has the "unelected state" and "cultural decline" in there. It's not about what it means, it's just about claiming ownership of the negative terms.
I know what you mean, it's also about creating some enemy to anger people that doesn't exist that's holding us back from achieving greatness, it all worked well around 7 to 8yrs ago so she must have thought she's sussed all this bullshit out, she knows what the gullible fall for, it worked on the gullible Tory membership over 2 years ago when they elected her leader so you can see she what's going on her mind, she still thinks it will work but that was in the past not the present, the idiots cheered and clapped all the Torys whatever they said back then, they've turned on them now.
 She's out of her class really, pinched the Deep State garbage from Trumps US which only brought ridicule, she's pinched the old worn out Unelected bureaucrats and used it as the unelected state.
Online TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #565 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 04:47:18 pm
:D That's great.

She seems oblivious to the damage she did to the economy and how her policies put so many families in to further financial difficulties. And the phrase :giving more power to the failed OBR" has been lifted from Trump. She's totally divorced from reality.

Its bizarre and obviously any sense of self-awareness is completely absent.

Id have thought quietly retiring from public life may be in order.  Im unsure of Trusss financial status and maybe she isnt wealthy enough to simply retire.  However, potentially opportunities beckon in the private sector or maybe  that option is severely reduced/ absent after the shitshow.
Offline ToneLa

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #566 on: Today at 05:09:17 pm »
Who was that Tory MP who said Truss is clearly mentally ill...

As someone who is mentally ill, she seems to me like she's dangerously out of touch with reality
Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #567 on: Today at 05:16:59 pm »
Liv Struss should be on PIP, never mind the Privy Council.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #568 on: Today at 05:35:12 pm »
Lords rerirement age and votes for 16 and 17 years old, didn't make it, from the manifesto.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #569 on: Today at 05:39:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:39:58 pm
source?

Votes for 16-year-olds fails to make King's Speech

Quote
Labour's manifesto pledge to reduce the voting age from 18 to 16 in UK general elections has not been included in the King's Speech.

But Commons leader Lucy Powell told the BBC votes for 16 and 17-year-olds remained a commitment, and she hoped they would be able to vote in the next general election.

During the recent election campaign, the Conservatives accused Labour of trying to "distort the political system" to entrench itself in power.

Forcing members of the House of Lords to retire at the age of 80 was another pledge which did not make the cut when King Charles read out the new government's planned laws for the new parliamentary session.

Then-Home Secretary James Cleverly warned that measures like extending the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds were an attempt by Labour to "lock in their power permanently, because they don't really feel confident they're going to be able to make a credible case to the British people at the next election".

Pressed on Radio 5 Live on why lowering the voting age had not featured in this King's Speech, Ms Powell said there were "plenty of big bills that didnt make it into this".

An elections bill would come later in the parliamentary cycle, she promised, adding: "It's absolutely a manifesto commitment."

Asked if 16 and 17-year-olds would be able to vote in the next general election, she said: "I hope so. That's the intention."

A session of parliament often lasts for around a year - and there are several sessions in a full parliamentary term of five years.

People aged 16 and over can already vote in parliamentary and local elections in Scotland and Wales, external.

The speech did include some reform of the House of Lords - a bill to remove the right of the remaining hereditary peers to sit and vote in the Lords - but not to reform the retirement age.

An official briefing paper on the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill said that in the 21st century, there should not be nearly 100 places reserved for individuals born into certain families, with those seats in effect reserved for men.

Lords reforms under Tony Blair reduced the number of hereditary peers to 92. That was intended to be only a short-term compromise, but the arrangements have persisted for 25 years.

The King indicated that further constitutional changes were likely later in the parliamentary cycle.

The government would "strengthen the integrity of elections and encourage wide participation in the democratic process", he said.

A "modernisation committee" of the House of Commons would be tasked with "driving up standards, improving work practices and reforming procedures", he added.

The UK voting age was last lowered in 1969 - from 21 to 18 - by Harold Wilson's Labour government.

The age was reduced to 16 for elections in Scotland - by the Scottish Parliament - in 2015. A similar measure took effect in Wales in 2020.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cnd09l31rrjo#comments

Hopefully, they will both be introduced, at a later stage.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #570 on: Today at 05:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:39:22 pm
Votes for 16-year-olds fails to make King's Speech

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cnd09l31rrjo#comments

Hopefully, they will both be introduced, at a later stage.

Good.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #571 on: Today at 05:41:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:36:50 pm
Mad that the votes for younger people didnt make it. Maybe its because they dont give a shit because now a lot of people voted for them.

Or because it's not something that needs to be sorted before another election, priorities and that.
Offline Lusty

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #572 on: Today at 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:41:47 pm
Or because it's not something that needs to be sorted before another election, priorities and that.
Before another election is exactly when it needs to be sorted.

I imagine they're holding it back though to generate some headlines nearer the time.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #573 on: Today at 05:44:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:41:47 pm
Or because it's not something that needs to be sorted before another election, priorities and that.

Yes im glad they have addressed that will introduce it later. Imagine it will be prior to the next election.
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #574 on: Today at 05:45:18 pm »
Starmers first speech to Parliament. :wellin :wellin :wellin
Hammers the Torys for exploiting problems rather than fixing them.
Praises and defends Jess Philips fighting for all the woman who are victims of violence, fighting to defend all the woman who are victims of domestic violence.

https://x.com/implausibleblog/status/1813592434154041814
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #575 on: Today at 06:38:01 pm »
Great speech that and underlines again that the adults are back in charge.

Hard to believe the shit show that the UK was like politically such a short, short time ago.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #576 on: Today at 06:38:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:56:14 pm
Yeah, Im mean what is the unelected state? Did the election pass her by or something?
You wouldn't expect 'unelected' to be one of her favourite words.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #577 on: Today at 06:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:38:44 pm
You wouldn't expect 'unelected' to be one of her favourite words.



Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:38:01 pm
Great speech that and underlines again that the adults are back in charge.

Hard to believe the shit show that the UK was like politically such a short, short time ago.
Not bad for someone who has no plans.
