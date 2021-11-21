It's about defining words and phrases that mean absolutely nothing, but can be used to smear the opposition. It worked very well for Frottage and his "unelected buerocrats in Brussels". Truss has the "unelected state" and "cultural decline" in there. It's not about what it means, it's just about claiming ownership of the negative terms.



I know what you mean, it's also about creating some enemy to anger people that doesn't exist that's holding us back from achieving greatness, it all worked well around 7 to 8yrs ago so she must have thought she's sussed all this bullshit out, she knows what the gullible fall for, it worked on the gullible Tory membership over 2 years ago when they elected her leader so you can see she what's going on her mind, she still thinks it will work but that was in the past not the present, the idiots cheered and clapped all the Torys whatever they said back then, they've turned on them now.She's out of her class really, pinched the Deep State garbage from Trumps US which only brought ridicule, she's pinched the old worn out Unelected bureaucrats and used it as the unelected state.