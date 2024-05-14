« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 15753 times)

Online TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:02:21 am
There's no "might" about it. One of the (many) ticking time bombs for this country is the birth rate.

Same trend across Europe it appears.  In fact UK is higher than the European average according to the below

https://www.euronews.com/health/2024/05/14/europes-fertility-crisis-which-european-country-is-having-the-fewest-babies
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
Same trend across Europe it appears.  In fact UK is higher than the European average according to the below

https://www.euronews.com/health/2024/05/14/europes-fertility-crisis-which-european-country-is-having-the-fewest-babies

Id imagine the same issues have hit the continent as have hit the UK, falling or static earnings, housing unaffordable, cost of living crisis, unstable work, etc all make having children that much more daunting, then you have biological changes like falling sperm counts which I would guess is related to our lifestyles and pollution.
Offline ToneLa

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:56:15 am
The 2 child benefit cap is actually pretty popular with the electorate (this does not mean it is good policy!)

Let's remember this electorate voted the Tories in multiple times and as such should be regarded with great suspicion

It's not a good policy, I just see it as another bad Tory thing. Labour are starting to get tagged with things that aren't their fault, though some of the things are their fault.

In other news. You alright there, Wales?
Online TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:11:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm
Id imagine the same issues have hit the continent as have hit the UK, falling or static earnings, housing unaffordable, cost of living crisis, unstable work, etc all make having children that much more daunting, then you have biological changes like falling sperm counts which I would guess is related to our lifestyles and pollution.

All the above and generic societal changes where more folk in some countries are choosing not to have kids.
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:02:21 am
There's no "might" about it. One of the (many) ticking time bombs for this country is the birth rate.

Well then the state needs to pay up, especially if there are kids living in poverty. It cannot have a limit on a family number, if those kids need the support then pay up.
Offline ToneLa

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
Exactly the same as you mate, terrified and worried. Im on ESA and PIP until the back end of 2025. The situation of getting assesed is a horrific and traumatic experience and i am already shitting it though it's still over a year away. I am hoping and praying that Labour can make my next assessment a more humane and less traumatic process.

I dont have much confidence in Starmer and Reeves on these issues even though i have been quite impressed with their first week in charge. Let's hope we get some clarity on this and the DWP going forward in the next few weeks.

I have been disappointed by the lack of focus in the election on the DWP.

I myself (suffering depression, btw, and formerly of Universal Credit, which exploded it to the point I nearly ceased existing) am cautiously optimistic.

I would be absolutely shocked if the downright evil policies of the disabled-hating Tories continue. Reeves is a bit disappointing for a few reasons so far for me though.

I would relax A BIT but you're right to be cautious

The reason for the silence - which is a bad look - is they're reported as waiting a consulation on the latest proposals, which ends July 22nd:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/662b7d705b89e6a356bf931a/easy-read-modernising-support-for-independent-living-health-and-disability-green-paper-accessible.pdf
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=6fbxllcQF0GsKIDN_ob4wy4AdhV04YtOnxNXoi82ciFUN00yS0lJSTgzOVNaUzI1TVpYRkZGN1RUQSQlQCN0PWcu

I have filled this out, anyone can fill it out.

It doesn't contain much that terrifies me.  It's balanced, I think,

Quote
What are your views on changing the length of the current three-month qualifying period for PIP which is used to establish that the functional effects of a health condition or impairment have been present for a certain time period before entitlement can start?

.... I was LOOKING for some dodgy questions and like I don't really agree with the entire thing but it's more about the answers.

It was a Tory wheeze and they should be bloody outspoken that they're waiting on this as is presumed to be the case.

I don't get a sense of "it is rigged". I'm worried what answers some people might put... but it is no longer the Tories processing it

In my view you are right to not trust anything until it happens. Hopefully this leads somewhere good though. I'm pretty sure this ongoing consultation is the delay; I hope I've made a difference by filling it in sympathetically

But, yes, would agree we need a sign from the actual government that they understand many MANY of the DWP strategies are not fit for purpose and need to be outright replaced.

I understand why they'd not interrupt an ongoing survey, but they damn sure better seek to change things now they can.

I think they will. The reason for my optimism is, this is always, wrongfully, nobody's priority. That itself is an ongoing scandal and we the electorate must show that we care about it (I went on the Victoria Derbyshire show myself to decry Universal Credit when it was mistreating me by withholding money for 6 months over an "IT glitch". I was lucky I had the ability. And it changed precisely nothing. And helped nobody. Not even myself. I forget nothing.)

 I do honestly think in a couple of weeks there will be some news when this consultation concludes, though they're doing no favours in being schtum about it.

Silence breeds conspiracy and fear and indeed that is only natural about things so sensitive. The DWP is one area they should be loudly clamouring to change.
Online TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #526 on: Today at 11:56:00 am »
Offline Libertine

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:26:19 pm »
The Cabinet Office briefing document about the kings speech mentions 40 bills, many of which were not referred to by the king. Here is the full list.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/jul/17/keir-starmer-kings-speech-house-of-commons-rishi-sunak-conservatives-uk-politics-live#maincontent

Full bills

Economic stability and growth

Budget Responsibility Bill

National Wealth Fund Bill

Pension Schemes Bill

Planning and Infrastructure Bill

Employment Rights Bill

English Devolution Bill

Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill

Better Buses Bill

Railways Bill

Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill

Arbitration Bill

Product Safety and Metrology Bill

Digital Information and Smart Data Bill

High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill

Great British Energy and clean energy superpower

Great British Energy Bill

The Crown Estate Bill

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue Support Mechanism) Bill

Water (Special Measures) Bill

Secure borders, cracking down on anti-social behaviour and take back our streets

Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill

Crime and Policing Bill

Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill

Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill

Break down the barriers to opportunity

Childrens Wellbeing Bill

Skills England Bill

Renters Rights Bill

Football Governance Bill

Health

Tobacco and Vapes Bill

Mental Health Bill

National security and serving the country

Hillsborough Law (this will be a bill, but the Cabinet Office has not said what it will be called)

Armed Forces Commissioner Bill

Northern Ireland Legacy Legislation (this involves repealing the Northern Ireland Troubles [Legacy and Reconciliation] Act, but the Cabinet Office says repeal will require passing a new, replacement bill)

House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill

Cyber Security and Resilience Bill

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill

Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill

Holocaust Memorial Bill



Draft bills

Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill

Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill

Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill

Draft Conversion Practices Bill
Offline gazzalfc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:30:36 pm »
Hillsborough law has made it into a Kings speech which is an incredible achievement and will make a huge difference. This is decades of work and legacy on show.

Going to be a very interesting afternoon because this will be the first time this tory party will debate labour from opposition.
Online redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:44:41 pm »
Ah the irony of having both a  (two?) "secure borders" and a "breaking down barriers" bill.
Online redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:45:45 pm »
Anyone know if "national security and srving the country" has anything in it with regards to fuckwits such as Truss?
Offline Red-Soldier

« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:47:35 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:44:41 pm
Ah the irony of having both a  (two?) "secure borders" and a "breaking down barriers" bill.

In our analysis of the manifestos, Labour came out joint top (with Reform), in controlling immigration.
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:26:19 pm
The Cabinet Office briefing document about the kings speech mentions 40 bills, many of which were not referred to by the king. Here is the full list.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/jul/17/keir-starmer-kings-speech-house-of-commons-rishi-sunak-conservatives-uk-politics-live#maincontent

Full bills

Economic stability and growth

Budget Responsibility Bill

National Wealth Fund Bill

Pension Schemes Bill

Planning and Infrastructure Bill

Employment Rights Bill

English Devolution Bill

Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill

Better Buses Bill

Railways Bill

Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill

Arbitration Bill

Product Safety and Metrology Bill

Digital Information and Smart Data Bill

High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill

Great British Energy and clean energy superpower

Great British Energy Bill

The Crown Estate Bill

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue Support Mechanism) Bill

Water (Special Measures) Bill

Secure borders, cracking down on anti-social behaviour and take back our streets

Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill

Crime and Policing Bill

Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill

Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill

Break down the barriers to opportunity

Childrens Wellbeing Bill

Skills England Bill

Renters Rights Bill

Football Governance Bill

Health

Tobacco and Vapes Bill

Mental Health Bill

National security and serving the country

Hillsborough Law (this will be a bill, but the Cabinet Office has not said what it will be called)

Armed Forces Commissioner Bill

Northern Ireland Legacy Legislation (this involves repealing the Northern Ireland Troubles [Legacy and Reconciliation] Act, but the Cabinet Office says repeal will require passing a new, replacement bill)

House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill

Cyber Security and Resilience Bill

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill

Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill

Holocaust Memorial Bill



Draft bills

Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill

Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill

Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill

Draft Conversion Practices Bill
4 out 10 people never bothered voting believing they are all the same, nothing ever changes.
Will those cynics even notice.
 
Online koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #533 on: Today at 01:06:26 pm »
Shame that auto voter registration wasn't mentioned
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #534 on: Today at 01:38:56 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:06:26 pm
Shame that auto voter registration wasn't mentioned

Will that need a fresh bill or can they simply amend existing legislation though?

Mind you should be five years until the next GE. :D
Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #535 on: Today at 01:44:56 pm »
Liz Truss having a meltdown over the budget responsibility bill. Apparently it's designed to prevent another budget cock up like what she caused. ;D
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #536 on: Today at 01:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:44:56 pm
Liz Truss having a meltdown over the budget responsibility bill. Apparently it's designed to prevent another budget cock up like what she caused. ;D
Is she back from the US already ?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #537 on: Today at 01:48:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:54:11 pm
4 out 10 people never bothered voting believing they are all the same, nothing ever changes.
Will those cynics even notice.
 

Some actively voted against them. You have to wonder if they are already trying to pick holes and complain.

Bit sad that some will probably see good happen and things getting fixed and will declare proudly that they voted against it all.

Looks like some good early plans - which clearly have been a while in the making are seeing the light of day.

This is the first time I've been hopeful about anything for neary 15 years. Let's hope the whole country - especially those that voted against it and called people out for supporting Labour - all have their lives and their families and towns and cities improved.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #538 on: Today at 01:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:44:56 pm
Liz Truss having a meltdown over the budget responsibility bill. Apparently it's designed to prevent another budget cock up like what she caused. ;D

https://www.independent.co.uk/business/labour-strengthens-economic-watchdog-to-prevent-repeat-of-truss-minibudget-b2581224.html

Labour strengthens economic watchdog to prevent repeat of Truss mini-budget






The Office for Budget Responsibility will have new powers to oversee and publish an assessment of major Government spending changes.


Ministers will be forced to consult the official watchdog before making major tax and spending changes, in a new Bill designed to avoid a rerun of Liz Trusss 2022 mini-budget which spooked investors and sparked a run on the pound.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will have new powers to scrutinise and publish a financial forecast of any significant and permanent tax and spending changes by the Government, Labour confirmed in the Kings Speech today.

Labour described the new Bill as a fiscal lock, adding that it would prevent significant uncosted measures from being announced without sufficient scrutiny to mitigate the impact on the public finances.

The King said in his speech: Stability will be the cornerstone of my Governments economic policy and every decision will be consistent with its fiscal rules.

It was announced alongside dozens of other Bills as part of the State Opening of Parliament, where the Government outlines its legislative agenda for the years ahead.

The Bill comes less than two years after Conservative Prime Minister Ms Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwartengs £45 billion string of planned tax cuts in a so-called mini-budget in autumn 2022.

Mr Kwarteng broke with tradition by refusing to publish the OBRs autumn forecast, which contributed to financial market jitters ahead of the announcement.

After he announced the plans, markets panicked, triggering a run on sterling, gilt market freefall and soaring mortgage costs. Mr Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor three weeks later, and after only 38 days in the job.

When the OBRs forecast was eventually published the next year, it revealed the watchdog had told Mr Kwarteng that the economy was heading for a recession, and that higher interest rates were making it more expensive for the UK to service its debts.

___________________________________________

In removing the potentiality of the Government using short-term measures for political gain, the financial markets will be reassured that the Government can be trusted with the economy
Joe Nellis, MHA

___________________________________________


The OBR, founded by Conservative chancellor George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford in 2010, usually produces forecasts twice a year, to accompany the spring budget and autumn statement.

Labour first mooted the Bill in 2023. It said today that the measure would reinforce market credibility and public trust by preventing large-scale unfunded commitments that are not subject to an OBR fiscal assessment.

It added: The fiscal lock is intended to capture and prevent those announcements that could resemble the disastrous Liz Truss mini-budget, announced on September 23 2022, which would have cost £48 billion per year by 2027/28, and was not subject to an OBR forecast and damaged Britains credibility with international lenders.

Joe Nellis, economic adviser at tax firm MHA, said: In removing the potentiality of the Government using short-term measures for political gain, the financial markets will be reassured that the Government can be trusted with the economy.

Paul Diggle, chief economist at fund manager abrdn, said the policy wont make a practical difference to how the Labour Government does fiscal policy, because it was always going to involve the OBR anyway.

But it is part of Labours efforts to project fiscal and economic prudence, and keep financial markets on side.

The litmus test of success for Labour will be whether they can get UK growth going again, which is going to require difficult reform of the planning system, green industrial policy, and a potentially closer relationship with the EU.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #539 on: Today at 02:00:03 pm »
And Bonkers Truss's response to that 





She's one bad fucking gobshite her.
Online redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #540 on: Today at 02:09:19 pm »
Considering shite like Truss unfounded "cultural decline", should Labour play the cultural identity card a bit? It should be fairly easy to talk about bringing back the Great British Railways, for example.
Online TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #541 on: Today at 02:11:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:47:57 pm
Is she back from the US already ?

Maybe still there for the ongoing gathering of nutjobs and shouting from afar (excuse me, I still exist!).  Wonder whos paying for all this travel by Truss, Johnson, etc.
Offline No666

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #542 on: Today at 02:13:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:14:54 pm
Well then the state needs to pay up, especially if there are kids living in poverty. It cannot have a limit on a family number, if those kids need the support then pay up.
Are there not more effective ways of ensuring the basic welfare of children rather than removing the cap? Free (and nutritious) school meals, free holiday meals, good, free childcare. Such policies provide an insurance that the money spent is benefiting the children to the maximum.
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #543 on: Today at 02:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:00:03 pm
And Bonkers Truss's response to that 





She's one bad fucking gobshite her.
She's Looney Tunes.

She's turning into a Mini Me Trump.

I can just imagine hearing it in Trumps voice.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #544 on: Today at 02:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:00:03 pm
And Bonkers Truss's response to that 





She's one bad fucking gobshite her.

As some Tories said, the more she talks the less people vote Tory.

But seriously, I genuinely think shes needs help, someone close to her needs to just pull her aside and tell her she needs to just move on with her life, no one is listening and if anything shes so toxic she pushes people away from the cause shes trying to push.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #545 on: Today at 02:23:23 pm »
Fuck you all with your Truss hate.
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #546 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:11:22 pm
Maybe still there for the ongoing gathering of nutjobs and shouting from afar (excuse me, I still exist!).  Wonder whos paying for all this travel by Truss, Johnson, etc.
The Torys doubled the pay MPs receive after loosing their seat from 2 to 4 months   ::) but I don't think that can possible cover expenses surely?
I imagine they might get paid for the odd speach to cover the expenses but I would think the trip must come out of their own pockets
