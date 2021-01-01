« previous next »
New UK Government

koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 07:13:46 pm
As a disabled person I am absolutely terrified contemplating the outcome of a PIP consultation led by Liz Kendall. The removal of cash awards would put me into poverty even though I work full time.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: New UK Government
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 08:33:36 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:15:47 pm

It hit those who already had more than 2 children - which is why it was always a twattish policy.


I can actually see the argument (even if I don't necessarily agree with it) in capping for children born after it's introduced. Families on benefits churning out kid after kid to maximise their benefits should not be encouraged. But hitting people already with more than 2 kids is scumbaggish.

This is 99% wrong. The two child limit only applies to extra children born after 6th April 2017. So if you have 2 children born before that date and had another after the date you'll be affected. If you already had 3 children you wouldn't be affected.

I say 99% because plenty of families with more than 2 children born before the 2 child limit, especially in London, are affected by the general benefit cap. But that is something separate to the two child limit and has a lot more ways to become exempt from the cap.

killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:06:49 pm
Let the SNP play their games, I expect the Greens will start doing it too. Starmer has to govern the country within its means and if we can identify £2.5bn in extra cash per year then they likely will address the issue albeit other departments such as education and health are desperate for extra investment too.

But do we think the cap should be removed completely or tapered? Thats the kind of honest debate the SNP should be encouraging but that would presume their interest here is sincere rather than just looking to embarrass Labour and making change less likely by boxing Labour in.



Sorry thats absolutely ridiculous. The cap should go completely.

Labour are in power now. This isnt a team that should get blind loyalty and love, their job is to deliver for the people of this country.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 08:44:25 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:34:45 pm
My point is that the amendment isn't really about helping people. It's just intended to make Labour look bad. It's petty political point scoring against a new government that has no money.

I'm sure Labour hate the cap as much as everyone else does, but they've barely sat down. How about giving them some bloody time first? Yeah, I know this is just how it works, but considering how the SNP have been behaving recently they should be getting their heads down.

So what? Labour shouldnt get an easy ride just because we voted for them. They should rightly get hammered for stuff they should be doing, but dont. Swapping jovial stories around the fireplace wont make anything happen.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm
Of course the government can afford to remove the two child limit. The cost as a proportion of total managed expenditure would be around 0.2%. It could be covered by a reduction of c.0.5% on the spend on Health/Education/Pensions.

It's a political decision and not a financial one. Labour don't want the optics of raising benefits the moment they get into power. Whether they should be showing some more backbone in making unpopular decisions is a matter of opinion.
TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:35:30 pm
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm
Of course the government can afford to remove the two child limit. The cost as a proportion of total managed expenditure would be around 0.2%. It could be covered by a reduction of c.0.5% on the spend on Health/Education/Pensions.

It's a political decision and not a financial one. Labour don't want the optics of raising benefits the moment they get into power. Whether they should be showing some more backbone in making unpopular decisions is a matter of opinion.
There are huge immediate issues to solve.

The prisons/courts issue.
The imminent bankruptcy of many councils.
The imminent bankruptcy of Thames water.
The imminent bankruptcy of many UK universities

(Probably more I have forgotten too).

There are so many urgent things.

Im hoping that a bit of a bump in growth might give enough headroom for it.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:35:30 pm
There are huge immediate issues to solve.

The prisons/courts issue.
The imminent bankruptcy of many councils.
The imminent bankruptcy of Thames water.
The imminent bankruptcy of many UK universities

(Probably more I have forgotten too).

There are so many urgent things.

Im hoping that a bit of a bump in growth might give enough headroom for it.

So are they, as there's hardly any new money, being pledged.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 10:35:03 pm
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 08:33:36 pm
This is 99% wrong. The two child limit only applies to extra children born after 6th April 2017. So if you have 2 children born before that date and had another after the date you'll be affected. If you already had 3 children you wouldn't be affected.

I say 99% because plenty of families with more than 2 children born before the 2 child limit, especially in London, are affected by the general benefit cap. But that is something separate to the two child limit and has a lot more ways to become exempt from the cap.

Glad Im not losing my memory! My youngest (of 3) was born in 2012 and I didnt think our child benefit had been reduced
Re: New UK Government
Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm
Sorry thats absolutely ridiculous. The cap should go completely.

Labour are in power now. This isnt a team that should get blind loyalty and love, their job is to deliver for the people of this country.

Why should the cap completely go? Id make an exception for those who had more children before the cap, Id even say its not unreasonable to increase the cap to 3 children (replacement ratio is 2.1 after all so you need more then 2 kids to maintain a population), but no one needs to have 4 or more kids.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
I wonder if they will put in a religious exemption.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
Why should the cap completely go? Id make an exception for those who had more children before the cap, Id even say its not unreasonable to increase the cap to 3 children (replacement ratio is 2.1 after all so you need more then 2 kids to maintain a population), but no one needs to have 4 or more kids.

Nobody individually needs to have any kids. The state might need it, people dont.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #491 on: Today at 01:20:35 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
Why should the cap completely go? Id make an exception for those who had more children before the cap, Id even say its not unreasonable to increase the cap to 3 children (replacement ratio is 2.1 after all so you need more then 2 kids to maintain a population), but no one needs to have 4 or more kids.

It's not the fault of the child if their parents have more kids than they can afford to support but it is the child who suffers because of it. I'd rather have a few irresponsible or unscrupulous parents sponging off the state than have children go hungry.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #492 on: Today at 07:38:26 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:20:35 am
It's not the fault of the child if their parents have more kids than they can afford to support but it is the child who suffers because of it. I'd rather have a few irresponsible or unscrupulous parents sponging off the state than have children go hungry.

Very good point
Re: New UK Government
Reply #493 on: Today at 07:41:14 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:20:35 am
It's not the fault of the child if their parents have more kids than they can afford to support but it is the child who suffers because of it. I'd rather have a few irresponsible or unscrupulous parents sponging off the state than have children go hungry.

Yep. Just because the family has more kids doesnt mean thats an excuse to not support them. That would be punishing children.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #494 on: Today at 07:45:26 am
So Trump’s VP says UK could be the first Islamist country to have nuclear weapons. Lammy has described him as a friend of his.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #495 on: Today at 07:47:05 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm
So are they, as there's hardly any new money, being pledged.

It doesnt mean there is no money though, we generate vast amounts, the problem has been its been siphoned off for Tory friends for years.  redistribution of wealth into things like lifting the child cap should be priorities as they are quick and effective wins.

Labour cant complain about no money whilst confirming huge raises in defence spending.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #496 on: Today at 10:45:24 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:45:26 am
So Trumps VP says UK could be the first Islamist country to have nuclear weapons. Lammy has described him as a friend of his.

Pretty sure Pakistan is a Muslim country. Cant buy a win.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #497 on: Today at 10:49:08 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:45:24 am
Pretty sure Pakistan is a Muslim country. Cant buy a win.

Geography, has never been the yanks strong point.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #498 on: Today at 10:49:16 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:45:24 am
Pretty sure Pakistan is a Muslim country. Cant buy a win.

You know you could normally put that down to not knowing geography, but this tool was based in Iraq for 6 months as combat correspondent.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #499 on: Today at 10:50:42 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:45:24 am
Pretty sure Pakistan is a Muslim country. Cant buy a win.
don't take this as a defence of the guy, but he does reference Pakistan before.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #500 on: Today at 10:54:57 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:50:42 am
don't take this as a defence of the guy, but he does reference Pakistan before.

Damn you and your facts.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #501 on: Today at 10:57:31 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:47:05 am
It doesnt mean there is no money though, we generate vast amounts, the problem has been its been siphoned off for Tory friends for years.  redistribution of wealth into things like lifting the child cap should be priorities as they are quick and effective wins.

Labour cant complain about no money whilst confirming huge raises in defence spending.

Labour hasn't confirmed huge increases in defence spending, its another area that has gotten the "as soon as public finances allow" treatment
Re: New UK Government
Reply #502 on: Today at 10:58:17 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:50:42 am
don't take this as a defence of the guy, but he does reference Pakistan before.

Yes but in a half hearted sort of their weapons arent very good sort of way.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #503 on: Today at 11:02:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
Nobody individually needs to have any kids. The state might need it, people dont.

There's no "might" about it. One of the (many) ticking time bombs for this country is the birth rate.
