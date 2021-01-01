

It hit those who already had more than 2 children - which is why it was always a twattish policy.





I can actually see the argument (even if I don't necessarily agree with it) in capping for children born after it's introduced. Families on benefits churning out kid after kid to maximise their benefits should not be encouraged. But hitting people already with more than 2 kids is scumbaggish.



This is 99% wrong. The two child limit only applies to extra children born after 6th April 2017. So if you have 2 children born before that date and had another after the date you'll be affected. If you already had 3 children you wouldn't be affected.I say 99% because plenty of families with more than 2 children born before the 2 child limit, especially in London, are affected by the general benefit cap. But that is something separate to the two child limit and has a lot more ways to become exempt from the cap.