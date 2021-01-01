Of course the government can afford to remove the two child limit. The cost as a proportion of total managed expenditure would be around 0.2%. It could be covered by a reduction of c.0.5% on the spend on Health/Education/Pensions.
It's a political decision and not a financial one. Labour don't want the optics of raising benefits the moment they get into power. Whether they should be showing some more backbone in making unpopular decisions is a matter of opinion.
There are huge immediate issues to solve.
The prisons/courts issue.
The imminent bankruptcy of many councils.
The imminent bankruptcy of Thames water.
The imminent bankruptcy of many UK universities
(Probably more I have forgotten too).
There are so many urgent things.
Im hoping that a bit of a bump in growth might give enough headroom for it.