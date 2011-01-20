« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
July 12, 2024, 01:20:48 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 12, 2024, 01:14:02 pm
The HoL has been of vital importance especially over recent years where the quality of legislation being presented by the government has been so dire, badly prepared, and rushed through the Commons without adequate scrutiny.
They have been a saving grace yes but that's more a reflection of how bad the government has been.

They have a role to play and I think conceptually they absolutely must not exist as unelected cronies even if some of them happen to be excellent

they MUST be phased out

... just, yknow. Not the most urgent thing

Most likely the elected replacement would enable the best amongst them to retain their seat anyway

They are an unknown quantity with a good government, and we might not even have that.

And plenty of noxious shit STILL got through them. Swings and roundabouts.

Anywho. The rest is a What If. Let's see 1) what Labour try to pass, and 2) where it gets blocked

Does sort of undercut the notion of a powerful majority, but on the other side, you also have the balance of scrutiny and experience that doesn't have to kowtow to a party whip

....I struggle to understand how the whip system is actually representative for us, who live in areas that need represented in different ways, but that's a different kettle of fish
Re: New UK Government
July 12, 2024, 01:25:06 pm
When the majority of hereditaries got kicked out, the Lords themselves ran the beauty contest. This worked pretty well as they knew who were the serious ones and who were just there for drinkies. I don't see why they couldn't take care of another round of cuts too. That would decrease the numbers but how the new ones get selected is the problem.
Re: New UK Government
July 12, 2024, 01:41:58 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 12, 2024, 01:25:06 pm
When the majority of hereditaries got kicked out, the Lords themselves ran the beauty contest. This worked pretty well as they knew who were the serious ones and who were just there for drinkies. I don't see why they couldn't take care of another round of cuts too. That would decrease the numbers but how the new ones get selected is the problem.
Agreed.  I'd say the hereditaries are one step up on the Lords and Ladies nominated by Bozo (although it was Cameron that gifted us Baroness Mone)!
Re: New UK Government
July 12, 2024, 01:49:45 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 12, 2024, 01:14:02 pm
The HoL has been of vital importance especially over recent years where the quality of legislation being presented by the government has been so dire, badly prepared, and rushed through the Commons without adequate scrutiny.
I was going to raise the same point as well,  the HOL is there to highlight these bad bills as well as delay them which is scrutiny, they are there to point out the flaws in the bills and the problems it will bring, why throw away this scrutiny,  this is what I mean about considering what the purpose of this new upper chamber will be, the HOL sends back many government bills for alteration, there may not be nothing controversial about the bill either, it's just about the wording, they have the experience to see these bills won't work as well with the wording as it is now so they make recommendations on how the Bill should be worded, government changes the wording and it sails through so the government might well have good intentions but they don't see the problems those bills will cause.
Re: New UK Government
July 12, 2024, 01:59:22 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on July 12, 2024, 12:42:43 pm
There has to be at least ten better alternatives than giving outgoing PMs free reign to give lifelong political positions to all their mates and cronies.

There's a few things Labour could do straight off-the-bat:

- Drop hereditary peers
- Drop the seats given to Bishops
- Stick on an age limit (something Labour have already announced)

Taking it a step further:

-Put a limit on numbers and then do a cull of the existing membership to bring it down to that limit

Leading to a whole new chamber.

-Drop the name House of Lords
-Designate a certain number of seats to represent Britain's nations and regions, as per Browns proposals
-I would personally like to see a form of elections. Say all peers can sit for 15 years. Every 5 years 25% of the peers are elected through PR, so the House is continually refreshed whilst retaining experience. Set aside 25% of the House for independent non-political appointees. Something along those lines, anyway  :D

It should also have a decent quota of community volunteers too. 

Those who work at grass roots level with disadvantaged kids, the homeless, mental health etc but not the uni educated toffs raking in 6 figure salaries for doing fuck all, I mean those actually getting their hands dirty!
Re: New UK Government
July 12, 2024, 02:24:04 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 12, 2024, 01:59:22 pm
It should also have a decent quota of community volunteers too. 

Those who work at grass roots level with disadvantaged kids, the homeless, mental health etc but not the uni educated toffs raking in 6 figure salaries for doing fuck all, I mean those actually getting their hands dirty!

Yeah that's a great idea, and a vital one too if we want to rebuild that link between national politics and the community level, and the day-to-day problems that communities face.

However it is they're selected, I think it can still be done in a much more democratic and representative manner, and yet still retain all the important/vital functions of ensuring experience, accountability, and checks coming from Commons legislation, that Red Beret/OldFordie/Dr. Beaker/Nobby have all mentioned.

And we can finally bin off the name Lords 1,000 years after the imposition of the aristocracy on ordinary folk.
Re: New UK Government
July 12, 2024, 03:38:19 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 12, 2024, 12:48:28 pm
A lot of good suggestions for improvements there. I'm not in favour of elections though. The place would be stuffed with soap opera stars.

The best argument for the House of Lords is the House of Commons.
Re: New UK Government
July 12, 2024, 04:17:27 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 12, 2024, 01:59:22 pm
It should also have a decent quota of community volunteers too. 

Those who work at grass roots level with disadvantaged kids, the homeless, mental health etc but not the uni educated toffs raking in 6 figure salaries for doing fuck all, I mean those actually getting their hands dirty!

I'm not opposed to the idea but what people would be interested in, or find the time for, being in an upper elected chamber who's job it is to review government legislation and make amendments, correct legal wording etc? Won't that just take them away from their communities and the vital work they do there?

I'm no sure I agree with an elected upper chamber either. The public are sick of elections and too gullible. Turnout at the GE was the lowest since universal suffrage. What's needed, I think, is a panel to vet and approve/decline appointments to the upper house, with members serving a fixed term. The panel itself would also serve a fixed term.

Only a certain number of appointments made each year, and anybody could apply - like a job application. Maybe a final vote in the HoC or a committee to approve candidates. It's difficult because we know the Tories will try to politicise any independent body by appointing cronies, like with the BBC. But I don't trust an electorate that can be so easily swayed by single issue politics or slick spin from people who know how to shout.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 10:08:58 am
Well that didn't take long... ;D

Labour to fight 2029 election like an insurgent as preparations begin

Partys strategist already planning how to secure second term, bolstered by former MPs appointment to thinktank

Quote
Labour has already begun preparing for its 2029 election campaign, with the partys political strategist Morgan McSweeney telling associates that he wants to build a new coalition of voters and fight it like an insurgent party.

Keir Starmer has only been prime minister for a week, making a slick start in his first days in government, but his team has already started putting in place the structures to win a second term.

This includes McSweeney being charged with thinking about political choices that will secure another victory, and Jonathan Ashworth, the former MP now leading the Labour Together thinktank, taking a highly, highly political role.

In a fireside chat this week with David Axelrod, the US star strategist for Barack Obama, McSweeney told those attending that his job now was to think about the 2029 election.

He said the party did not have to start with its current coalition of voters and would start again building the support it would need to win based on the likely electoral picture. His main argument was that the winning party always has to fight an election like an insurgent.

In his first seven days, Starmer and his team have begun sowing a political narrative of being left a disastrous financial inheritance by the Conservatives, while positioning themselves as the fixers. David Lammy, the foreign secretary, went immediately to European countries to start rebuilding the UKs relationships abroad, while Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, said the Tories had left her with no money and in the worst position since the second world war. Any scandals or departmental crises, from prison overcrowding to NHS waiting lists, are to be blamed on the legacy of the Conservatives.

The prime minister has pitched himself as the man to solve the problems left by the Conservatives, staking his reputation on being able to deliver change. Sue Gray, his chief of staff and a former senior civil servant, is integral to his efforts to get Whitehall to implement his plans.

However, some within Labour said the party was very conscious of the likely clash between politics and policy, and aware of the need to win over voters regardless of how difficult policies may be to deliver. One Labour source said Gray was already rubbing some of the political operatives in Starmers team up the wrong way as she appeared to be back in her comfort zone of letting the civil service be in the driving seat.

Full Article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/13/labour-to-fight-2029-election-like-an-insurgent-as-preparations-begin
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 10:36:44 am
Quote from: Red Beret on July 12, 2024, 04:17:27 pm
I'm not opposed to the idea but what people would be interested in, or find the time for, being in an upper elected chamber who's job it is to review government legislation and make amendments, correct legal wording etc? Won't that just take them away from their communities and the vital work they do there?

I'm no sure I agree with an elected upper chamber either. The public are sick of elections and too gullible. Turnout at the GE was the lowest since universal suffrage. What's needed, I think, is a panel to vet and approve/decline appointments to the upper house, with members serving a fixed term. The panel itself would also serve a fixed term.

Only a certain number of appointments made each year, and anybody could apply - like a job application. Maybe a final vote in the HoC or a committee to approve candidates. It's difficult because we know the Tories will try to politicise any independent body by appointing cronies, like with the BBC. But I don't trust an electorate that can be so easily swayed by single issue politics or slick spin from people who know how to shout.

FT reporting Labour are going to do away with the hereditaries - but as a sweetener they can still use the restaurants and bars. ;D
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 10:46:01 am
Quote from: Red Beret on July 13, 2024, 10:08:58 am
Well that didn't take long... ;D

Labour to fight 2029 election like an insurgent as preparations begin

Partys strategist already planning how to secure second term, bolstered by former MPs appointment to thinktank

Full Article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/13/labour-to-fight-2029-election-like-an-insurgent-as-preparations-begin
This is great but I would have prefered it to have been kept secret.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 11:01:44 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 13, 2024, 10:46:01 am
This is great but I would have prefered it to have been kept secret.

Hardly divulging any secrets to be fair. I'd have thought it was pretty obvious this is what they'd do, and given the vote share, it's needed as well. I guess the first key is shrinking the LD's votes from this past election. If people were still voting for the Tories after the farce of the last 14 years, I doubt you can do much to convince them anyway.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 01:01:42 pm
Quote from: Sangria on July 12, 2024, 03:38:19 pm
The best argument for the House of Lords is the House of Commons.

feels like this is a month out of date

this Commons is untested, but I appreciate the bigger diversity.

As a starting point. Obviously, time will tell if this house is effective or not.

So far though I'm very happy with Labour's approach to many things. There's so much to do, but this is how you start. (And yeah, everyone's gonna have their percieved top issue.. mine hasn't been touched yet, but there's a lot going on to make me optimistic)
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 01:14:24 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 13, 2024, 01:01:42 pm
feels like this is a month out of date

this Commons is untested, but I appreciate the bigger diversity.

As a starting point. Obviously, time will tell if this house is effective or not.

So far though I'm very happy with Labour's approach to many things. There's so much to do, but this is how you start. (And yeah, everyone's gonna have their percieved top issue.. mine hasn't been touched yet, but there's a lot going on to make me optimistic)

The Lords has been proven to be the sane House during the 14 year Tory reign. I'm of an engineering bent, so I go with what works until it's proven something else works better.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 01:19:36 pm
Quote from: Sangria on July 13, 2024, 01:14:24 pm
The Lords has been proven to be the sane House during the 14 year Tory reign. I'm of an engineering bent, so I go with what works until it's proven something else works better.

Putting the descendants of William the Conquerors associates out to grass is an easy hit but any fundamental change requires a lot of work.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 01:26:01 pm
William Cecil (Lord Burghley) was born in 1520, worked for Elizabeth I and has had a direct decedent actively in government until the current Lord who has no children.

Pretty much 500 years!!
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 01:31:13 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 13, 2024, 01:19:36 pm
Putting the descendants of William the Conquerors associates out to grass is an easy hit but any fundamental change requires a lot of work.
I think improvements can be made but I think tweaking is the way to go. I haven't seen any completely new structure that would fill me with confidence.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 01:37:25 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 13, 2024, 01:31:13 pm
I think improvements can be made but I think tweaking is the way to go. I haven't seen any completely new structure that would fill me with confidence.

For some reason I read that as twerking, and wanted to bleach my eyes and erase my brain.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 01:58:57 pm
Not much twerking going on in that place. I've been in the corridors there when the division bells go off and they all start turning up to vote. It's like a scene from Dawn of the Dead.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 02:35:56 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 13, 2024, 01:58:57 pm
Not much twerking going on in that place. I've been in the corridors there when the division bells go off and they all start turning up to vote. It's like a scene from Dawn of the Dead.

Baron Tebbit is 93.

Definite evidence that the saying those god loves die young is correct.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 07:57:05 pm
Turned the tv on earlier and that dreadful BBC news thing where Laura K and a couple of others tell hilarious anecdotes, and pontifficate on their latest theories. All I heard was LK saying, "So the conservatives need to get in quick with their defence or we'll be listening to Labour blaming everything on them forever more". Had to turn off at that point.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 08:03:20 pm
Labour have been in power for a week, why isn't the NHS fixed yet, why haven't they sorted the water crisis, we were making jokes about this but people are actually saying it.
I knew people would ignore everything good they do and only look to attack them for what they don't do, that was certain to happen but I did think they would at least leave it till a few years.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 08:05:12 pm
It must have taken decades to clean those rivers up.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 08:22:13 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 13, 2024, 08:05:12 pm
It must have taken decades to clean those rivers up.
Anyone reasonable will know that, same with the NHS but were not talking about people being reasonable, just throwing shit. I think they must be getting them confused with that God fella, he seemed to do a lot in 7 days.
Re: New UK Government
July 13, 2024, 09:17:42 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July 13, 2024, 08:03:20 pm
Labour have been in power for a week, why isn't the NHS fixed yet, why haven't they sorted the water crisis, we were making jokes about this but people are actually saying it.
I knew people would ignore everything good they do and only look to attack them for what they don't do, that was certain to happen but I did think they would at least leave it till a few years.

The prices haven't gone down in Tescos. Starmer out!
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 09:22:31 am
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:50:55 pm
Quote
The governments adviser on political violence has written to the home secretary asking to investigate the intimidation of candidates during the general election.

Lord Walney is suggesting there could have been a "concerted campaign by extremists".

He is urging Yvette Cooper and Security Minister Dan Jarvis to commission a short inquiry to find out if groups in different constituencies were working together and to document what he calls the "dark underbelly" of abuse.

The Home Office said it takes reports of intimidation, harassment and abuse "extremely seriously", adding that officials are contacting affected individuals.

In the letter, seen by the BBC, Lord Walney said evidence from the last couple of months points to a "concerted campaign by extremists to create a hostile atmosphere for MPs within their constituencies to compel them to cave into political demands".

He writes the "conduct of the election campaign in many communities has underlined the gravity of the threat to our democracy" from the abuse and intimidation of politicians, local and national.

Lord Walney said: "I am increasingly concerned about the scale of intimidation against candidates in the general election.

"I believe there is now a need for a focused piece of work on the scale and drivers of this intimidation so that it cannot continue to mar our democratic processes and put candidates at risk."

On the eve of the election, a review from Lord Walney called on ministers to update and extend the ways in which politicians and Parliament are protected.

After the events of the campaign, he suggests the new government might have to go further.

His concerns follow comments from the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who told the BBC: "if there is something that keeps me awake at night, it is the safety of MPs".

During the election campaign, candidates reported a hammer attack on their office, masked men interrupting a community meeting, tyres being slashed and MPs being filmed and followed.

Sir Lindsay said he had "never seen anything as bad" as the current level of intimidation.

Labour lost votes to pro-Palestinian candidates, angry with the partys position on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Reform UK leader Nigel Frottage had a milkshake and other objects thrown at him during the campaign.

Several MPs reported harassment and attempted intimidation of them and their supporters.

In response to news of Lord Walney's letter a Home Office spokesperson said: Political intimidation and abuse should have no place in our society.

"We take reports of intimidation, harassment and abuse extremely seriously and are following up with individual MPs and candidates.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 06:03:33 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:50:55 pm
"The governments adviser on political violence has written to the home secretary asking to investigate the intimidation of candidates during the general election.

Lord Walney is suggesting there could have been a "concerted campaign by extremists".

He is urging Yvette Cooper and Security Minister Dan Jarvis to commission a short inquiry to find out if groups in different constituencies were working together and to document what he calls the "dark underbelly" of abuse."

So I'm not the only person to find something untoward in someone in east London harassing a candidate in Birmingham in support of an "Independent" candidate.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:28:51 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:03:33 pm
So I'm not the only person to find something untoward in someone in east London harassing a candidate in Birmingham in support of an "Independent" candidate.

Id say sinister rather than untoward.

Typical British understatement. :D
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:03:33 pm
So I'm not the only person to find something untoward in someone in east London harassing a candidate in Birmingham in support of an "Independent" candidate.

I didn't know about it until I read that, think that's more do with me ignoring the news though.

Am I right in thinking that you can get jail for that type of thing ?
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm
I didn't know about it until I read that, think that's more do with me ignoring the news though.

Am I right in thinking that you can get jail for that type of thing ?

Dunno, but something was posted here about the Labour candidate for an election in Birmingham, and I pointed out the source was someone in Newham in London, and I thought there was something odd about an "independent" local candidate in an election in the midlands getting this kind of support. I was chastised for being a disgrace, but my conclusion was that independent candidates on the left aren't really, but are all part of a general movement with coordinated direction. It turns out my conclusion was pretty accurate, and understated if anything.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm
Nice feeling being right isn't it.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:59:50 pm
Anything John Woodcock says or proposes needs to be junked. He is a grade A c*nt.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:30:09 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm
Dunno, but something was posted here about the Labour candidate for an election in Birmingham, and I pointed out the source was someone in Newham in London, and I thought there was something odd about an "independent" local candidate in an election in the midlands getting this kind of support. I was chastised for being a disgrace, but my conclusion was that independent candidates on the left aren't really, but are all part of a general movement with coordinated direction. It turns out my conclusion was pretty accurate, and understated if anything.

Im not sure Id class the Independents as left, they are single issue candidates and MPs where as the left generally covers a range of policy issues.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:34:46 pm
Those communities that voted in those Independents clearly have amazing lives, seeing as in this country they can vote over something happening 1000s of miles away.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:17:32 pm
Nice and quiet in here. I know the news cycle has changed drastically over the past week, but it's still nice.

No fuss, no more dramas or hysterics; no more batshit policies; no more public infighting. Just a government quietly getting on with it's job - not even daily press briefings decrying the previous administration or demanding attention like a psychotic toddler.

No news is good news. :)
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:01:19 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 12, 2024, 11:11:06 am
I remember a couple of Poundland Tories I worked with carpet bagging their way through the BT and British Gas sell offs and then opening accounts to take advantage of the building society de mutualisation.

I'm curious, is a Poundland Tory someone who I assume has a modest income and is an opportunist when it came to these share options or is it anyone with a modest income who is just generally interesting in buying and owning shares?
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:17:03 pm
SNP already saying they will table an amendment to the King's Speech to remove the two child benefits cap.

Everyone knows it's an abhorrent measure. Still, must be nice to demand uncosted changes to welfare when you're not the ones who have to worry about how it's going to be paid for - just so you can point at the brand new government and say "see? look at how mean and selfish these red tories are!"

Grandstanding politics at it's fucking worst. Glad they got bitch slapped at the election.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:23:18 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:17:03 pm


Don't see anything wrong with the amendment, myself.

Flynn is doing his job.  He's not a Labour MP.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:25:32 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:23:18 pm
Don't see anything wrong with the amendment, myself.

Flynn is doing his job.  He's not a Labour MP.

Yep he's doing his job and there's nothing wrong with the amendment at all. There'll be Labour MP's backing it as well and breaking the whip for it, people like Zarah Sultana seem to have forgotten that they are in government now and not opposition.
