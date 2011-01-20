The HoL has been of vital importance especially over recent years where the quality of legislation being presented by the government has been so dire, badly prepared, and rushed through the Commons without adequate scrutiny.



They have been a saving grace yes but that's more a reflection of how bad the government has been.They have a role to play and I think conceptually they absolutely must not exist as unelected cronies even if some of them happen to be excellentthey MUST be phased out... just, yknow. Not the most urgent thingMost likely the elected replacement would enable the best amongst them to retain their seat anywayThey are an unknown quantity with a good government, and we might not even have that.And plenty of noxious shit STILL got through them. Swings and roundabouts.Anywho. The rest is a What If. Let's see 1) what Labour try to pass, and 2) where it gets blockedDoes sort of undercut the notion of a powerful majority, but on the other side, you also have the balance of scrutiny and experience that doesn't have to kowtow to a party whip....I struggle to understand how the whip system is actually representative for us, who live in areas that need represented in different ways, but that's a different kettle of fish