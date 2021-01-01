« previous next »
The HoL has been of vital importance especially over recent years where the quality of legislation being presented by the government has been so dire, badly prepared, and rushed through the Commons without adequate scrutiny.
They have been a saving grace yes but that's more a reflection of how bad the government has been.

They have a role to play and I think conceptually they absolutely must not exist as unelected cronies even if some of them happen to be excellent

they MUST be phased out

... just, yknow. Not the most urgent thing

Most likely the elected replacement would enable the best amongst them to retain their seat anyway

They are an unknown quantity with a good government, and we might not even have that.

And plenty of noxious shit STILL got through them. Swings and roundabouts.

Anywho. The rest is a What If. Let's see 1) what Labour try to pass, and 2) where it gets blocked

Does sort of undercut the notion of a powerful majority, but on the other side, you also have the balance of scrutiny and experience that doesn't have to kowtow to a party whip

....I struggle to understand how the whip system is actually representative for us, who live in areas that need represented in different ways, but that's a different kettle of fish
When the majority of hereditaries got kicked out, the Lords themselves ran the beauty contest. This worked pretty well as they knew who were the serious ones and who were just there for drinkies. I don't see why they couldn't take care of another round of cuts too. That would decrease the numbers but how the new ones get selected is the problem.
